Walker Movie Quotes

Walker Movie Quotes

Doubleday I cannot help noticing Sir, during the time I've spent with you, that you've betrayed every principle you've had, and all the men who supported you. May I ask why?
William Walker No you may not.
Doubleday What exactly are your aims?
William Walker The ends justify the means.
Doubleday What are the ends?
William Walker I can't remember.
Yrena I have a weakness for small men. Small puritans obsessed by power.
Yrena You were very good last night. Not great, but for a gringo good enough.
William Walker You all might think that there will be a day when America will leave Nicaragua alone, but I am here to tell you, flat out, that that day will never happen because it is our destiny to be here, it is our destiny to control you people. So no matter how much you fight, no matter what you think, we'll be back, time and time again. By the bones of our American dead in Revis and Granada I swear that we will never abandon the cause of Nicaragua.
William Walker One must act with severity, or perish.
Cornelius Vanderbilt No one will remember Walker. No one will remember men who lose.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Blanca Guerra
Piter Boyl
