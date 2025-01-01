YrenaI have a weakness for small men. Small puritans obsessed by power.
YrenaYou were very good last night. Not great, but for a gringo good enough.
William WalkerYou all might think that there will be a day when America will leave Nicaragua alone, but I am here to tell you, flat out, that that day will never happen because it is our destiny to be here, it is our destiny to control you people. So no matter how much you fight, no matter what you think, we'll be back, time and time again. By the bones of our American dead in Revis and Granada I swear that we will never abandon the cause of Nicaragua.