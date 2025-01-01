There was a guy, Bobby. There was another guy, Megs... and the three of us were friends. I loved those two guys like they were my brothers. Bobby was the smart one. Megs was the crazy one. And... me... I was the scared one. Bobby talked to you... he'd talk to you... sports, books, girls. Bobby said that certain girls, they glowed. And when, when they touched you... you weren't scared or tired. When they just stood next to you, you weren't confused. Bobby said someday we'd all find girls like that and then finally things would make sense... just because you were with them. Bobby said that would happen to us all. Because we, uh, because we - all of us - we deserved it.