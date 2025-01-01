Yanis So, we have a saltwater-activated battery. Now, this here will broadcast our location. This will tell them that we've been overtaken.

Dr. Semak Demi, if the Americans think we're rogue, they're gonna try and sink us. And if we are rogue, our fleet'll do it for them.

Demi That should tell us everything we need to know.

Dr. Semak But why would Bruni do this? If we launch a nuclear missile, the Americans are gonna have to respond.