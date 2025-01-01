Menu
Phantom Movie Quotes

Bruni Last chance, Captain. Compliance for a grateful nation.
Demi There's a Ukrainian proverb that says: "Share a tent with Gypsies, and wake up in a field of shit."
Bruni Ah. I've heard that one, yes.
Demi Then you'll understand if I tell you to go fuck yourself.
Demi You know what they call an old boat captain without a boat? "Just another drunk."
Demi There are only two reason why a boat would go rogue. One is to defect, and the other is to start a war. And I don't think we're defecting!
Markov Greatness casts a long shadow.
Demi Do you think we can be redeemed for the things we've done?
Markov I don't know. In our dreams, maybe. If there is such a thing, it surely requires opportunity. And here she is knocking.
Demi Bruni's trying to start the only kind of nuclear war we can win. One we're not in.
Bruni What you do not understand, and what our politicians don't want to accept or face, is that the Americans have acquired a first-strike nuclear capability.
Demi Well, even if that's the case, what makes you think they'd use it?
Bruni *We* would.
Final Title Card At the peak of the Cold War, a Soviet ballistic missile submarine went missing in the South Pacific. Decades after she was raised, her true intentions remain classified by both the United States and Russian governments. It is believed her missile was later recovered by the Americans, unexploded, from the ocean floor.
[last lines]
Demi's Daughter I wish he knew how proud I am.
Sophi He knows, sweetheart.
Demi's Daughter He knows.
Bruni Captain, I need you to snorkel the ship and start the engines.
Demi If we start the engines, the Americans will know our position and our mission will be compromised.
Bruni That presumes you know what our mission is.
Demi Maybe you'd like to let us in on it.
Demi We risk our lives without knowing why. He's entitled to his opinion.
Pavlov Opinions are antithetical for a clear chain of command.
Demi I'll remind you of that next time you have one.
Demi The Americans *do* have an incentive for peace.
Bruni What would that be?
Demi Empathy. Humanity.
Bruni You'd wager the survival of our country on that?
Demi And what if you're wrong? What if their intentions are completely defensive?
Bruni Well, what if you're wrong and they're not?
Demi The Americans value individual life above everything else. They wouldn't tolerate the loss of even one single city.
[first lines]
Demi My crew has just returned from 76 days at sea. The Americans are massing naval assets in the Pacific. There must be a dozen boats better rested.
Markov Squadron Command is insisting on the most experienced captain and crew available.
Demi I'm being retired, remember? You should know that. Your signature is all over the transfer. Even if I wasn't, my boat will be in dry dock for months.
Markov You won't be sailing your boat. You'll be sailing the B-67.
Demi Rum's a sailor's drink. Vodka, a politician's.
Pavlov [after Demi has a seizure] He just collapsed.
Dr. Semak It's all right.
Pavlov What's wrong with him?
Alex [coming in and shutting the door] He's epileptic.
Pavlov He's epileptic?
Dr. Semak Yes, from a brain trauma years ago. Only happens once or twice a year.
Pavlov [learning Demi is epileptic] If it gets back to the Party that we knew about his condition... we could be spending the rest of our careers scraping paint.
Alex I'm not gonna tell 'em.
Sonar Operator It's a skipjack, sir. And he's going someplace in a big damn hurry.
Alex Have they seen us yet?
Sonar Operator I don't think so. She's moving too fast to hear anybody, that's for sure.
Demi [submerging to crush depth] Sonar, conn. Where's the November?
Sonar Operator She's right on top of us, sir.
Bruni Now what?
Demi We wait.
Bruni Dmitri Zubov is an epileptic who uses drugs and drink to medicate his neurological malady. The result of a brain injury he sustained when he collided with Vladimir Markov's boat... killing how many sailors?
Garin 36 injured. Six lost souls. All on this very ship.
Bruni You also boast one of the lowest scores to ever come out of the Officers Training School. Well, you don't deny it, anyway. The real mystery is how you were never run out of the Navy altogether.
Alex And I'm sure you're going to tell us why.
Bruni Pedigree, influence, and advanced skills in bribing duty officers, ship surgeons, and political officers.
Demi That's a lie.
Bruni So much shame, you tried to take your own life, but even at this you failed. But I'm sure you knew all that.
Alex No, actually I didn't.
Bruni Those of you who wish to remain in the service of your country may stand your posts. Those who do not may join your captain in a court martial. What about you, Mr. First Officer? Your loyalty in exchange for a hero's welcome home and your first command?
Yanis So, we have a saltwater-activated battery. Now, this here will broadcast our location. This will tell them that we've been overtaken.
Dr. Semak Demi, if the Americans think we're rogue, they're gonna try and sink us. And if we are rogue, our fleet'll do it for them.
Demi That should tell us everything we need to know.
Dr. Semak But why would Bruni do this? If we launch a nuclear missile, the Americans are gonna have to respond.
Demi It's a false flag. He'll cloak us as one of the subs we already sold to Peking. Americans'll think it was the Chinese who fired on them.
Bruni What was that noise?
Demi I don't know... Captain. What'd you run us into?
Bruni You're in no position to understand the events unfolding around you.
Demi I understand you've seized this vessel without authority.
Sonar Operator [calling on the radio] You'd better get up here. We have a contact bearing down on us at almost 40 knots.
Bruni American?
Sonar Operator No. It's one of ours.
Demi Well, if I were you, skipper, I'd sound battle stations.
Tyrtov [trying to reach the missile tube] I can't go in there. It's too small.
Sasha Oh, shit. Jesus Christ, you're claustrophobic? Can you talk me through it?
Demi You ever been in America?
Bruni No. Have you?
Demi Yeah, my wife was a dancer. I was allowed to accompany her to New York City in an arts exchange.
Sonar Operator The November's opening her outer doors.
Demi Unless you know some naval combat tactics, Mr. Bruni, this situation is gonna get ugly.
Bruni All right, Captain. You have the ship.
Demi Ten degrees down bubble. Make our depth 300 meters.
Pavlov [the diving officer confirms] That's below crush depth.
Demi I know what our crush depth is, Pavlov.
Bruni What are we doing?
Demi Liftin' our skirt.
Bruni Open the safe!
Demi What good is that gonna do?
Bruni There's an encrypted watermark on the ship's orders with an alternate launch code. Do not test me!
Pavlov Demi... don't open it.
[Bruni shoots him]
Dr. Semak No!
Pavlov [weakly, as he's lowered to the ground] Sometimes you gotta pick a side.
Dr. Semak [Bruni grabs him] For God's sake, Demi, do not open that...
[Bruni shoots him, too]
Demi No!
Bruni I have a bullet for every man on this ship, Captain, including you. Now open the god damn safe.
Demi You son of a bitch!
Sonar Operator [calling on the radio] Contact, bearing 0-6-0, 1,500 meters. It's the November, sir.
Bruni That's why you left them alive.
Demi Contingencies.
Yanis We didn't make it, did we?
Dr. Semak No, son, we didn't.
Demi Once we're deep, we're gonna drill. Because I don't want to find out we have a boat full of nuggets in the middle of an emergency.
Alex I didn't think you could go backwards from a diesel, but we're gonna need an archeologist just to start this thing. Look at this thing. I mean...
Demi She was my first boat. We share a lot of history. Markov wanted me to have her last sail.
Pavlov Our orders, Captain. To be opened once we're safely at sea.
[putting a key around his neck, then handing one each to Demi and Alex]
Pavlov Our firing keys.
Bruni Engage the Phantom.
Bruni Your father was Nikolai Zubov. Commanded the 1st Submarine Brigade of the Baltic Fleet.
Demi That's right. Make your heading 1-7-5.
Bavenod 1-7-5, aye, sir.
Bruni This man's father wrote the book on submarine warfare.
Pavlov The legacy of the captain's family is very well known throughout the Navy.
Bruni Awarded a "Hero of the Soviet Union" for sinking the Kriegsmarine ship Goya during the war. Do I have that right?
Alex Gentlemen, we're in the middle of operations.
Demi He was decorated, yeah.
Bruni Sent 6,000 miserable Wehrmacht and Nazi sympathizers to the bottom of Gdansk Bay. If the acorn doesn't fall too far from the tree, our captain should be able to dodge a Yank sub or two.
Alex I'm always surprised it isn't harder to leave than it is.
Demi We all go the same way on a boat, I guess. You don't find that ashore very often.
Alex It's a sickness.
Sonar Operator Conn, surface contact, 11,000 meters, bearing 1-9-5.
Demi Very well. Classification?
Sonar Operator Big and slow. Probably a merchant.
Demi Five degree left rudder.
Alex [relaying the order] Five degree left rudder.
Bruni Stop the drill, Captain.
Demi Why?
Pavlov 'Cause our orders require us to take tactical advantage of the testing opportunities for the classified onboard equipment.
Bruni Captain, I need you to put us under that ship.
Alex We have men below.
Bruni Then you should get them out.
Garin Only personnel with a security clearance are permitted in this room.
Demi By whose authority?
Bruni When you open your orders, you'll understand.
Demi A lot of noise topside. Is your equipment secure?
Bruni Yes, it's secure.
Demi Sound is the enemy on a submarine, Mr. Bruni. The Americans have superior sonar. They don't need any more help from us.
Pavlov These are technicians from the Special Projects Institute. They'll be joining us on this cruise.
Alex They're testing some kind of prototype equipment.
Demi Have you ever been to sea before?
Bruni Oh, we've spent some time on ships, yes.
Alex Skimmer's a vacation, Mr...?
Bruni Bruni.
Alex Mr. Bruni. This ship barely accommodates the 86 men required to sail her.
Bruni We'll try to stay out of your way, then.
Alex Yeah, good luck with that.
Demi Mr. Pavlov will show you to your berths. Stow your gear. We'll sail with the tide.
Bruni Captain. It's good to see you again.
Demi What's on your mind?
Alex I think our technicians are OSNAZ commandos.
Demi Yeah, it looks that way.
Alex OSNAZ are KGB radicals. True believers and trained assassins, among other things.
Demi Which is why I don't want any of our crew getting between them and whatever the hell it is they're doing.
Pavlov You realize this is supposed to be your patrol.
Alex Well, if it was supposed to be mine, I'd be the captain.
Pavlov Well, as far as we know, the Party already knows about this and wants to see how you perform under pressure.
Alex Oh, yeah? How am I doing?
Pavlov That man has a nuclear firing key.
Alex And you and I have the other two.
Pavlov Captain Kozlov...
Alex [pushing him against a bulkhead] If you're ready to relieve the commanding officer of a Soviet ballistic missile submarine, your captain and your friend, because he fainted... then you go right ahead. I'll be in Sonar.
Priest I remember you standing here when you made your vows.
Demi Seems a long time ago.
Priest You wonder why he's silent and you have so many questions.
Demi It was always pretty much a one-way conversation. Thank you, Father, for getting up so early.
Priest It's as much about what he hears as what he says. Would you like to make a confession?
Demi Confession for what?
Alex [reading their orders to the crew] From Squadron Commander Vladimir Markov: "To the crew of B-67: proceed south to patrol box Lima-Foxtrot and monitor American naval activities. When conditions permit, commence systems testing of classified equipment for operational readiness, maintaining alert status. Returning to Rybachi on or about June 6th." This is the executive officer.
Demi Greg, you may post the orders in the enlisted men's mess.
Pavlov Aye, sir.
Alex [as Pavlov leaves] What conditions?
Demi Panamanian flag. Tanker.
Bruni Good. She can't shoot at us, then.
Demi No, but she can report our position.
Bruni Put us beneath her keel. You can do that.
Alex The noise from her screws will blind us, Captain.
Demi [picking up the radio] Engineer, time on the batteries?
[getting a response of 30-35 minutes]
Demi All full ahead. Make your depth 30 meters. Put us in her wake.
Pavlov How is it, after all this time, you and I end up on a boat older than most of the men sailing her?
Demi Well, this boat is reprisal for the benefit of Squadron Commander Markov's amusement.
Pavlov Reprisal for what?
Demi The "what" is well understood by the Admiral and myself.
Pavlov What was her name?
Demi Sophi. I married her.
Bruni Put us under that ship.
Alex Sir... we don't know who that is.
Demi Mr. Bavenod, plot an intercept for that ship. Put the moon on our stern.
Bavenod Aye, Captain.
Alex Sir...
Demi Level the boat. Make our depth ten meters.
Alex [relaying the order] Level the boat, depth ten meters.
Demi We'll take a look before we get any closer.
[to Bruni]
Demi If that's all right with you.
Pavlov You didn't like Bruni's orders, either. That confuses me.
Demi Following orders confuses you?
Pavlov You not questioning them confuses me.
Demi Well, like you say, one must take care around OSNAZ.
Pavlov Instinct worth sharing with your executive officer.
Demi Which I'm sure you'll do at the first opportunity.
Dr. Semak Melville?
Demi The white whale. Sometimes I have dreams so clear... I can't tell them from what's real. They beckon... like Ahab.
Dr. Semak It's not uncommon with a brain injury.
Demi There are times I feel I'm losing my mind.
Sonar Operator [as the Phantom is engaged] What the hell are we doing?
[an alarm sounds]
Sonar Operator Son of a... conn, sonar. American is turning to intercept.
Demi Battle stations.
Alex Battle stations. Aye. Rig for battle stations. This is not a drill.
Demi Rear torpedo, stand by on tubes five and six. Sonar, conn. What's that ship doing?
Sonar Operator She's falling in behind us, sir.
Demi Has she opened her doors?
Sonar Operator Not yet, sir.
Demi You ever start a war, Mr. Bruni? Because if she even blinks, I'm gonna put a fish into her. Any ROE I need to know about before I sink this son of a bitch?
Bruni That's "rules of engagement."
Pavlov I know what an ROE is. Any hostile action may be with force at your discretion.
Demi Well, at least we agree it's hostile.
Pavlov [after the Phantom is tested] So the Americans thought they were following the Panamanian tanker.
Bruni Yes.
Garin We've turned their own technology against them.
Pavlov Perfect countermeasure.
Bruni Any ship equipped with the device becomes a phantom. Soon, we'll have acoustic signatures from ships all over the world. The Americans will run in circles.
Alex Our engines were running. We were making noise, too. Besides, the strength of a sonar echo is directly proportional to the size of a ship. And, uh, we're not exactly a freighter.
Bruni The Phantom magnifies the echo, making us appear any size we want.
Bruni The genius of the algorithm is how it makes us invisible to active sonar and enables us to mask ourselves as any ship we like. We should all be very proud of what we've accomplished here today, gentlemen.
Pavlov [raising his drink] To the Phantom.
Demi I'm sure Squadron Command will be pleased that the device is operational.
Bruni Of course.
Demi As protocol dictates, we'll send word to Fleet as soon as we reach our reporting point.
Bruni Protocol is the political officer's purview, would you agree, Mr. Pavlov?
Pavlov I agree that Fleet would be pleased.
Demi Mr. Pavlov is one of the most diplomatic political officers in the Navy.
Bruni A contradiction in terms.
Demi That's what I keep trying to tell him.
Pavlov I assure you that my intentions are purely that of the State and the Party.
Bruni [quasi-sarcastic] Well, thank goodness.
Pavlov I suppose you think it's sporting to embarrass me in front of the KGB.
Demi It wasn't personal, Greg.
Pavlov Why did you feel the need to say so?
Demi You give me a direct answer, and I won't have to guess at what you mean.
Pavlov What was the question?
Demi If you agree we should report to Fleet.
Pavlov What are you worried about? This is an historic moment.
Demi Well, nonetheless, as officers of a ship that could trigger the end of the world, I think we should consider all scenarios.
Pavlov What scenarios?
Alex If the Americans can't track us with all their money and technology... then our boats can't track us, either. It means it wouldn't be hard to alter the purpose of this ship.
Pavlov So you're saying they're some rogue Spetsnaz force?
Demi I'm saying a message from Fleet would answer a lot of questions.
Pavlov Well, as political officer on this boat and as your friend, it's my duty to tell you that if you even imply treasonous intent of elite KGB officers without proper evidence or cause, you will be put up for charges of misconduct of the Code of Military Justice.
Demi Sometimes a man has to pick a side, Greg.
Pavlov Well, then you should pick wisely. Because if you're wrong... this will haunt you and your families... for the rest of your lives. And it won't matter who your father is.
Alex [Pavlov leaves] Well, that was uncalled for.
Demi It's not his fault. He was trained to fear everything.
Dr. Semak Yeah, still, I think we should take him at his word.
Demi How so?
Dr. Semak OSNAZ don't work for the military or the central government. Their orders come from the most zealous elements of the KGB. They can destroy you, Demi. They can destroy all of us.
Demi Radio, conn. Prepare to send microburst transmission.
Bruni Our orders are to proceed to our patrol box.
Demi Well, as soon as we make our position report and confirm our orders, we'll do that.
Garin Sending a transmission will alert the Americans of our position.
Alex 50 meters.
Demi Continue. You can turn your gadget on and we can run away again. We seem to be pretty good at that.
Bruni The Phantom device can't mask a radio broadcast. Our mission objectives would be compromised.
Demi What are our mission objectives?
Pavlov To remain undetected, of course.
Alex We have countermeasures, procedures to ensure our stealth. 30 meters, Captain.
Demi Continue.
Bruni This is an unacceptable risk.
Demi Protocol dictates encrypted progress transmissions are sent to Fleet Command at predetermined waypoints.
[Pavlov begins to argue]
Demi Are you saying something to me?
Pavlov You have authority to make status reports at your discretion.
Demi In a time of war, yes, I do. You know something I don't?
Sonar Operator Conn, sonar. November's 2,000 meters and closing.
Garin The November's lining up to take a shot.
Demi Appears our government doesn't approve your plan.
Bruni Stop the ascent.
Demi Continue.
Pavlov Stop the ascent, Captain!
Demi Mr. Pavlov, if you contradict me again, I'll have you chained to the forward head.
Alex Ten meters.
Demi Stand by for microburst transmission.
Bruni I can't allow you to do that.
Demi Officer of the deck, escort Mr. Bruni to his cabin and lock him to his bunk.
Garin [cocking a pistol] Somebody dive the boat or I'll shoot the captain.
Alex Dive the boat. Bow planes 20 degrees down.
Pavlov Gentlemen, I'm sure if we let the captain think...
Demi I don't have anything to think over.
Demi "To defeat an adversary... you must always drive the fight, be willing to do that which is never expected."
Dr. Semak We've all read his book.
Demi My father had ambitions for me. So did the Party. I was in a hunter-killer exercise with Markov. Command was sizing us up for bigger things, and I had so much to prove. I knew Markov would never expect me to fight in the blind, so I pulled into his wake. But I never expected him to reverse his engines, either. During the collision, I smashed my head into the gyro. When I came around, there was a fire in the forward torpedo. The men fighting it wouldn't... they wouldn't come out. They refused. So I was, um... I was forced to seal them inside. Eventually, they just let the tubes open and let the sea rush in. Better to drown than burn, I guess.
[starting to weep]
Demi That should've been the end of our careers, but, uh... Command would not allow my father to be shamed by me. We never faced the families, we never faced ourselves. We were just quietly passed over, exiled out here so we wouldn't embarrass anybody. Command would never put something as important as the Phantom in the hands of someone like me.
Demi We need to disable the warhead.
Alex They can't launch without the codes.
Demi They have the codes. I'm sure of it.
Alex We can navigate the ship through the bilges.
Demi Is Tyrtov with you?
Alex He's right here.
Demi He knows that warhead better than anybody. Can you rig a transmitter?
Yanis Aye, captain.
Demi Quietly. Listen, if we can rearrange the firing triggers, we should be able to create a single-point detonation. It'll still launch, but it won't start a nuclear explosion. Maybe.
Alex Well, I can't argue with "maybe".
Tyrtov It's possible.
Alex This ship's full of OSNAZ. We need to get to the weapons lock-up. It'd be best to take back the boat than to test a theory.
Demi Can you get below decks?
Sasha We can do that.
Demi Yeah, roger that. Get back to me.
Bruni Helm, let's have a look behind us. Left, 45 degrees.
[an officer confirms]
Bruni Sonar, report.
Sonar Operator All clear.
Bruni Helm, steer a course for 2-7-4.
[another confirmation]
Pavlov That heading puts us extremely close to the American fleet.
Bruni Correct.
Sonar Operator The November's slowing. It's the K-123.
Demi [to Bruni] Oh, that's Constantine Gubin's boat. You should be flattered. He's the most decorated hunter-killer in the fleet.
Demi [being pursued by another sub] Sound battle stations. Aft torpedoes, prepare countermeasures. Load tube seven with a decoy. This is the captain. Sonar, one active ping for range, on my mark.
Sonar Operator Aye, Captain.
Garin What are you doing?
Demi Letting them know they're in for a fight.
Demi Maybe now would be a good time for you to tell me just what the hell it is we're doing, Mr. Bruni.
Bruni Have you heard of an American program called Dark Star?
[Demi shakes his head]
Bruni It's a fully synchronized system of endoatmospheric antiballistic missiles guided by a highly accurate radar.
Sonar Operator Torpedo, 700 meters.
Demi Copy that.
Bruni If the Americans launch a first strike, all our land-based missiles would be taken out even before they can be fueled.
Demi That's why we have submarines and bombers.
Bruni That's why they developed Dark Star. It's a radar array that guides and detonates atomic missiles in the ionosphere.
Pavlov An electromagnetic pulse weapon.
Bruni Yes. It'll take down everything our surviving submarines and aircraft can get up. They've tested it and it's fully operational. Not a single American city would be hit.
Pavlov If there's no consequences for attacking us, what's their incentive for peace?
Bruni There is none.
Demi Do you have any authority for doing this? Secretariat, the Central Committee, anyone?
Bruni Politicians have no stomach for anything but self-preservation.
[indicating Pavlov cowering on the ground]
Bruni This man proves that.
Demi What's our target package?
Bruni We will create the conditions necessary for our leaders to seize absolute...
Demi What's the target?
Bruni The Pacific Fleet at Midway. Once the Phantom is engaged, and the Americans are fooled into believing that the Chinese launched a nuclear strike against them, they will have no choice but to retaliate. We will step aside as our enemies destroy each other. We will emerge on the right side of history.
Demi [spotting Alex and Bavenod] You give me no recourse.
Bruni Recourse for what?
Demi To take back my ship.
Alex [coming in] Drop your weapons.
Bruni Mr. Bavenod.
[Bavenod turns his gun on Alex]
Bruni [taking Alex's rifle] Contingencies, Captain. You didn't think I was gonna leave you alone to plot our defeat, did you?
Garin [seeing a panel light clicking] They're trying to get to the missile.
Demi Forward torpedo, set the torpedoes for manual detonation.
Bruni Why manual?
Demi I'm not gonna sink a boat full of patriots if disabling her will give us the same effect.
Bruni Your firing keys.
[Pavlov reluctantly hands his over, and Alex tries to resist the removal of his]
Bruni [turning to Demi] I will not ask you twice.
[as he reaches for the key, Demi swats his hand away, and a commando restrains him]
Bruni [seeing Demi's pendant] You really think religious icons are gonna save you?
Bruni Fuel the missile. Enter the firing coordinates.
Garin Loading into firing computer.
Demi You'll be starting the apocalypse.
Bruni Not me. You, Demi. You'll be remembered as the man who turned our enemies to dust. Years from now, children will be taught your name in school, and you'll be honored as the hero you've always longed to be but never were.
Garin [the sub surfaces] Missile fueling complete, sir.
Bruni Activate the warhead.
Garin [flipping switches] Warhead activation complete. Loading into firing computer.
Bruni Begin firing sequence. Enter launch code 4-7-7-5-3-6.
Garin [an alarm beeps] Shit! The launch code's been compromised.
Bruni [glancing at Demi, then turning to leave] Bring him! All of 'em!
Bruni We're on the bottom.
Demi Yes.
Bruni We haven't been crushed.
Demi You sound disappointed.
Bruni [wry chuckle] Surprised.
Demi We're sitting on the French Frigate Shoals; a flooded mountain range. So close to the surface, we could almost swim.
Bruni Hmm. You don't remember me, do you?
Demi Why would I?
Bruni I was your boatswain's mate on this very boat. You ordered me to seal the hatch on the lives of all the men in the forward battery. Afterward, I didn't have your choices, Demi... didn't have your father.
Demi So, this is what? A vendetta?
Bruni It wasn't personal. You were a target of opportunity.
Alex Salt water's in the battery deck.
Demi Get into the egress suit.
Alex If I'm going to die, I'm going to do it here, with my crew, with you.
Demi Listen to me. Gubin's up there somewhere. You're the only chance we have for... a rescue. Or to explain that this was the work of madmen. Not our country. Not these men.
Alex If the Americans find me?
Demi Tell 'em everything.
Alex And if the missile detonated?
Demi Then it'll be a beautiful sunrise.
Bruni Missiles between the Americans and the Chinese are crossing in the air as we speak. We're lost. Why not accept it?
Alex Our replacements have no personal records. Name, ranks; that's it. Except for Bavenod, the navigator. He was on the K-27 when she had the reactor coolant leak.
Demi Yeah, I know the K-27.
Alex Did you know that he's listed among the dead?
Demi More precision from Squadron Command. I've heard they'll shoot people just to keep their paperwork straight.
Alex Sailors are superstitious. It's easy to spook a boat.
Demi Well, Bavenod better not tell anyone he's dead, then.
Demi You'd better take a look at this.
Alex [taking an envelope and removing the contents] Listen up. We're to return to sea.
Yanis What?
Alex Take the ladies.
Tyrtov [the women with them are ushered away] Take-take-take them. We're supposed to have three months back, not-not-not three weeks.
Sasha Captain, I'm getting married to Nadya.
Demi Say your goodbyes quickly and without explanation. You have until 1400 hours.
Demi The irony is a bit excessive, don't you think?
Markov Under the circumstances, we were unable to get all of your crew back from holiday. Naturally, they'll be replaced. The 67 is being decommissioned. Considering your history, Command wanted to honor you with her last patrol.
Demi Honor me?
Markov The Navy's an unforgiving place. We're both proof of that.
Demi What'll happen to her after? Will they cut her up in Polyarny or just let her bleed rust in Murmansk?
Markov She'll be stripped of her sensitive equipment, refitted for her new life... in the Chinese navy.
Demi I'd rather see her on the bottom than sold to our enemies.
Markov A nuclear navy has to be subsidized, Demi. What better way to profit than by arming Peking with our museum pieces?
Demi Sonar, one active ping for ranging, on my mark.
Sonar Operator Standing by, captain. One ping for range.
Bruni With sound being the enemy, won't that alert the Americans to our position?
Demi Americans already know our position. I'd just like to avoid running into 'em.
Pavlov Noisemakers blind the Americans, but they blind us, too.
Alex Captain, entering the thermocline.
Pavlov The temperature inversion reflects American sonar, so they won't be able to hear us.
Garin Won't they follow us?
Demi They'll pick a bearing and make a guess. Their chances are 1 in 360.
Alex [watching the Phantom being installed] What do you think that is?
Demi That, Mr. First Officer, is the shortest distance between here and your own command. You haven't gone unnoticed by Fleet, Alex. You're gonna get an atom smasher. Markov told me himself. So we'd do well not to screw this up.
Sasha Ship is fueled, sir. Batteries are serviced. Weapons systems are being loaded and inspected.
Demi I'm sorry we cut into your honeymoon, Golov.
Sasha Well, we made the most of it, Captain.
Demi I'm sure you did.
Demi Navigator, plot us a course for blue water. We're going deep.
Bavenod Aye, sir.
Demi Who the hell are you?
Bavenod Bavenod, sir.
Demi Where'd Command scrape you up from?
Bavenod I came off a November.
Demi Really?
Alex You traded a nuke for a smoker?
Bavenod I heard the best crews in the Navy sail diesels. I wanted the chance at one before they're all gone.
Alex [sarcastically to Demi] You see? Dreams do come true.
Alex Maybe you'd like to tell us what we're risking 86 lives for?
Bruni [placatingly] Hey, hey, hey...
Pavlov For our patriotic duty, Mr. Kozlov.
Pavlov That was superb sailing. But I'm not sure Alex would have made the same call.
Demi Well, some younger officers... aren't comfortable working near the margins.
Pavlov He needs to be more careful around the OSNAZ. They have connections that can just as easily land him in the gulag as on his own submarine.
Bruni Why are we slowing?
Alex We've had contact with an American sub. Tommy, come right full rudder.
Bruni Surface the ship and start the diesel engines.
Alex Why would I do that?
Demi Yeah. Why would he do that?
Sonar Operator Conn, sonar. Two fish in the water, 1,000 meters.
Demi [Bruni cocks a pistol] You can shoot me and I'll see you in hell... in about 90 seconds.
Pavlov Always the rebel, Demi. I mean, don't you think that vodka would be more in keeping with a servant of the Soviet navy?
