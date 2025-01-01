Final Title CardAt the peak of the Cold War, a Soviet ballistic missile submarine went missing in the South Pacific. Decades after she was raised, her true intentions remain classified by both the United States and Russian governments. It is believed her missile was later recovered by the Americans, unexploded, from the ocean floor.
BruniDmitri Zubov is an epileptic who uses drugs and drink to medicate his neurological malady. The result of a brain injury he sustained when he collided with Vladimir Markov's boat... killing how many sailors?
Garin36 injured. Six lost souls. All on this very ship.
BruniYou also boast one of the lowest scores to ever come out of the Officers Training School. Well, you don't deny it, anyway. The real mystery is how you were never run out of the Navy altogether.
BruniThose of you who wish to remain in the service of your country may stand your posts. Those who do not may join your captain in a court martial. What about you, Mr. First Officer? Your loyalty in exchange for a hero's welcome home and your first command?
YanisSo, we have a saltwater-activated battery. Now, this here will broadcast our location. This will tell them that we've been overtaken.
Dr. SemakDemi, if the Americans think we're rogue, they're gonna try and sink us. And if we are rogue, our fleet'll do it for them.
DemiThat should tell us everything we need to know.
Dr. SemakBut why would Bruni do this? If we launch a nuclear missile, the Americans are gonna have to respond.
DemiIt's a false flag. He'll cloak us as one of the subs we already sold to Peking. Americans'll think it was the Chinese who fired on them.
Alex[pushing him against a bulkhead]If you're ready to relieve the commanding officer of a Soviet ballistic missile submarine, your captain and your friend, because he fainted... then you go right ahead. I'll be in Sonar.
PriestI remember you standing here when you made your vows.
Alex[reading their orders to the crew]From Squadron Commander Vladimir Markov: "To the crew of B-67: proceed south to patrol box Lima-Foxtrot and monitor American naval activities. When conditions permit, commence systems testing of classified equipment for operational readiness, maintaining alert status. Returning to Rybachi on or about June 6th." This is the executive officer.
DemiGreg, you may post the orders in the enlisted men's mess.
BruniAny ship equipped with the device becomes a phantom. Soon, we'll have acoustic signatures from ships all over the world. The Americans will run in circles.
AlexOur engines were running. We were making noise, too. Besides, the strength of a sonar echo is directly proportional to the size of a ship. And, uh, we're not exactly a freighter.
BruniThe Phantom magnifies the echo, making us appear any size we want.
BruniThe genius of the algorithm is how it makes us invisible to active sonar and enables us to mask ourselves as any ship we like. We should all be very proud of what we've accomplished here today, gentlemen.
AlexIf the Americans can't track us with all their money and technology... then our boats can't track us, either. It means it wouldn't be hard to alter the purpose of this ship.
PavlovSo you're saying they're some rogue Spetsnaz force?
DemiI'm saying a message from Fleet would answer a lot of questions.
PavlovWell, as political officer on this boat and as your friend, it's my duty to tell you that if you even imply treasonous intent of elite KGB officers without proper evidence or cause, you will be put up for charges of misconduct of the Code of Military Justice.
Demi"To defeat an adversary... you must always drive the fight, be willing to do that which is never expected."
Dr. SemakWe've all read his book.
DemiMy father had ambitions for me. So did the Party. I was in a hunter-killer exercise with Markov. Command was sizing us up for bigger things, and I had so much to prove. I knew Markov would never expect me to fight in the blind, so I pulled into his wake. But I never expected him to reverse his engines, either. During the collision, I smashed my head into the gyro. When I came around, there was a fire in the forward torpedo. The men fighting it wouldn't... they wouldn't come out. They refused. So I was, um... I was forced to seal them inside. Eventually, they just let the tubes open and let the sea rush in. Better to drown than burn, I guess.
[starting to weep]
DemiThat should've been the end of our careers, but, uh... Command would not allow my father to be shamed by me. We never faced the families, we never faced ourselves. We were just quietly passed over, exiled out here so we wouldn't embarrass anybody. Command would never put something as important as the Phantom in the hands of someone like me.
BruniThe Pacific Fleet at Midway. Once the Phantom is engaged, and the Americans are fooled into believing that the Chinese launched a nuclear strike against them, they will have no choice but to retaliate. We will step aside as our enemies destroy each other. We will emerge on the right side of history.
Demi[spotting Alex and Bavenod]You give me no recourse.
BruniNot me. You, Demi. You'll be remembered as the man who turned our enemies to dust. Years from now, children will be taught your name in school, and you'll be honored as the hero you've always longed to be but never were.
Garin[the sub surfaces]Missile fueling complete, sir.
BruniI was your boatswain's mate on this very boat. You ordered me to seal the hatch on the lives of all the men in the forward battery. Afterward, I didn't have your choices, Demi... didn't have your father.
Tyrtov[the women with them are ushered away]Take-take-take them. We're supposed to have three months back, not-not-not three weeks.
SashaCaptain, I'm getting married to Nadya.
DemiSay your goodbyes quickly and without explanation. You have until 1400 hours.
DemiThe irony is a bit excessive, don't you think?
MarkovUnder the circumstances, we were unable to get all of your crew back from holiday. Naturally, they'll be replaced. The 67 is being decommissioned. Considering your history, Command wanted to honor you with her last patrol.
PavlovThe temperature inversion reflects American sonar, so they won't be able to hear us.
GarinWon't they follow us?
DemiThey'll pick a bearing and make a guess. Their chances are 1 in 360.
Alex[watching the Phantom being installed]What do you think that is?
DemiThat, Mr. First Officer, is the shortest distance between here and your own command. You haven't gone unnoticed by Fleet, Alex. You're gonna get an atom smasher. Markov told me himself. So we'd do well not to screw this up.
SashaShip is fueled, sir. Batteries are serviced. Weapons systems are being loaded and inspected.