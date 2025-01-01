Danny PierceI know you do. She'd see some junkie on the street and people just walking by, nobody even noticing, but she'd see him and she'd say, "How do you know that's not Jesus?"
Fielding PierceThere's something that I think I should tell you all. I'm not feeling very well. And I haven't been for a while. Something inside me has jumped the track. I'm confused. I'm not thinking right. I'm not sleeping right. And I- Just don't think I am complaining about this or asking for your help. Because there's nothing anyone can do about it. It's just happened and that's all there is to it. But I don't know what I'm going to say from one minute to the next. I really don't. I don't know what I'm going to say and I don't know what I'm going to do. Do you understand that? And I know this is coming at a bad time for everyone but there's nothing I can do about that. I'm tired and I'm- I don't see things the way that I used to. Everything, everything, everything is fucking strange and it's all completely out of control and I'm frightened. And maybe if you all could give me some real help, you know? That would be- And not your pity or generosity but some help; Take a look at me. I know that I am ruining everything but I can't- If I don't say this now I may never say it. Everything is going very fast. It's going very, very fast. It's completely out of control. And if I don't say it today, tomorrow may be too late. I may be too crazy to even know how crazy I am. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do. Something has happened to me and I'm very lost. And it doesn't stop. It's not getting better. I don't get better. I'm not getting better. It's just going on and it's going on. And there's nothing that I can do about it. It's not stopping. It's not stopping.
Sarah WilliamsI don't want to watch you turn into a cog in their machine.
Fielding PierceThat's so fucking condescending. Sometimes cogs can make machines run a little but better.
Sarah WilliamsSometimes yes. Mostly they turn in circles and wear out. Then they get replaced.
Sarah WilliamsWe will never be apart. We may be at each other's throats or we may be separated by 5,000 miles, but we'll never be apart.
Sarah WilliamsYou have to love me too. Not an image, not an idea. And not in spite of who I am.
Fielding PierceUh, God, I'm so sorry. Yes, North American. But I can't help noticing that when people run to freedom they tend to wash up on North American shores. This country is till the best that we've been able to do in the whole fucking history of the planet
Fielding's father[giving Fielding some advice after a speech]And you get too personal. I mean, if anybody really knew Kennedy, you think they would've voted for him? You gotta be strong. So strong you're gonna want to blow your brains out. But you won't. So strong, people can say right to your face, "you're a dirty, lying son of a bitch", and it's not gonna make a bit of difference.