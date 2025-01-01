Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Waking the Dead Waking the Dead Movie Quotes

Waking the Dead Movie Quotes

Sarah Williams You can't be everything to me.
Fielding Pierce I want to be.
Sarah Williams Oh, dear. I love that you said that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Williams Ambition is... the ice on the lake of emotion.
[They walk for a moment in silence]
Fielding Pierce Who said that?
Sarah Williams I did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Williams Our lives have taken us so far apart now. It seems wrong to think we belong together.
Fielding Pierce But I think it.
Sarah Williams I do too. I think I know why.
Fielding Pierce Why?
Sarah Williams Because it's what we want. But... so few people get what they want. And the ones they do aren't really the lucky ones anyway.
Fielding Pierce They're not? Who are?
Sarah Williams The ones that do what they are meant to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fielding Pierce I'm in this whole fucking room by myself, and I'm choking on the collective sense of superiority.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Williams You are the incarnation of your family's ambition. I am the incarnation of your family's fear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danny Pierce Remember what Sarah used to say? Sarah Williams. You do remember Sarah, don't you?
Fielding Pierce Go fuck yourself.
Danny Pierce I know you do. She'd see some junkie on the street and people just walking by, nobody even noticing, but she'd see him and she'd say, "How do you know that's not Jesus?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fielding Pierce There's something that I think I should tell you all. I'm not feeling very well. And I haven't been for a while. Something inside me has jumped the track. I'm confused. I'm not thinking right. I'm not sleeping right. And I- Just don't think I am complaining about this or asking for your help. Because there's nothing anyone can do about it. It's just happened and that's all there is to it. But I don't know what I'm going to say from one minute to the next. I really don't. I don't know what I'm going to say and I don't know what I'm going to do. Do you understand that? And I know this is coming at a bad time for everyone but there's nothing I can do about that. I'm tired and I'm- I don't see things the way that I used to. Everything, everything, everything is fucking strange and it's all completely out of control and I'm frightened. And maybe if you all could give me some real help, you know? That would be- And not your pity or generosity but some help; Take a look at me. I know that I am ruining everything but I can't- If I don't say this now I may never say it. Everything is going very fast. It's going very, very fast. It's completely out of control. And if I don't say it today, tomorrow may be too late. I may be too crazy to even know how crazy I am. I don't know what to do. I don't know what to do. Something has happened to me and I'm very lost. And it doesn't stop. It's not getting better. I don't get better. I'm not getting better. It's just going on and it's going on. And there's nothing that I can do about it. It's not stopping. It's not stopping.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Williams I don't want to watch you turn into a cog in their machine.
Fielding Pierce That's so fucking condescending. Sometimes cogs can make machines run a little but better.
Sarah Williams Sometimes yes. Mostly they turn in circles and wear out. Then they get replaced.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Williams We will never be apart. We may be at each other's throats or we may be separated by 5,000 miles, but we'll never be apart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Williams You have to love me too. Not an image, not an idea. And not in spite of who I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fielding Pierce I am so sick of having to apologize for being an American.
Father Stephen Mileski North American.
Fielding Pierce Uh, God, I'm so sorry. Yes, North American. But I can't help noticing that when people run to freedom they tend to wash up on North American shores. This country is till the best that we've been able to do in the whole fucking history of the planet
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fielding's father [giving Fielding some advice after a speech] And you get too personal. I mean, if anybody really knew Kennedy, you think they would've voted for him? You gotta be strong. So strong you're gonna want to blow your brains out. But you won't. So strong, people can say right to your face, "you're a dirty, lying son of a bitch", and it's not gonna make a bit of difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Williams It is so infuriating loving you sometimes!
Fielding Pierce Well, the feeling's mutual.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fielding Pierce I risk throwing away everything that I've worked for. This way eventually, I can make some real substantial changes without throwing away my life on some ultimately meaningless gesture.
Sarah Williams Sometimes, meaningless gestures are all we have.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Williams You, um, still haven't told ,e how you got the idea you wanted to be a senator.
Fielding Pierce That's not actually what I want. I want to be the President.
[Sarah smiles]
Fielding Pierce Why are you smiling?
Sarah Williams Because you mean it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fielding Pierce Uh, I'm sorry, but do you believe that I'm going into politics so I can become a corrupt son of a bitch who sells electrodes to the Chilean secret police?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Danny Pierce It's a damn good feeling knowing you're out there patrolling New York Harbor, son. The fucking Cong could be shopping on Fifth avenue like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Williams Sarah Williams: I thought wanting you was going to go away. They told me it was going to go away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fielding Pierce The thing about Harvard for somebody from the working class like us - we come from a working class background - is a terrible sense of isolation, of aloneness there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more