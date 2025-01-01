Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Prime Gig
The Prime Gig Movie Quotes
The Prime Gig Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Gene
How many deals did you get?
Penny
Five
Gene
Five? Today? You got in at ll:30.
Penny
It's not me, Gene, it's the gift. You can't fight that sort of thing - you can't fight the gift.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Penny
Get your Balls out of your wife's purse and write me a fucking check.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caitlin Carlson
Am I just going to be another girlfriend waiting for a phone call?
Penny
No one said anything about phone calls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caitlin Carlson
What is it that married couples say to each other before they leave in the morning?
Penny
Don't buy anything!
Caitlin Carlson
Would you cook me pot roast?
Penny
Help little Mary with her homework. I'm going to sleep with you tonight cuz I haven't been laid in 6 months.
Caitlin Carlson
I love you.
Penny
I love you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Wallace Shawn
Vince Vaughn
Julia Ormond
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree