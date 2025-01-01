Menu
The Prime Gig Movie Quotes

Gene How many deals did you get?
Penny Five
Gene Five? Today? You got in at ll:30.
Penny It's not me, Gene, it's the gift. You can't fight that sort of thing - you can't fight the gift.
Penny Get your Balls out of your wife's purse and write me a fucking check.
Caitlin Carlson Am I just going to be another girlfriend waiting for a phone call?
Penny No one said anything about phone calls.
Caitlin Carlson What is it that married couples say to each other before they leave in the morning?
Penny Don't buy anything!
Caitlin Carlson Would you cook me pot roast?
Penny Help little Mary with her homework. I'm going to sleep with you tonight cuz I haven't been laid in 6 months.
Caitlin Carlson I love you.
Penny I love you.
