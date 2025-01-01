Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Buffalo Soldiers Buffalo Soldiers Movie Quotes

Buffalo Soldiers Movie Quotes

Video [watching the fall of the Berlin Wall on TV] Where is the Berlin Wall, anyway?
Rothfuss It's in Berlin, you dumb fuck.
Video Yeah, I know it's in Berlin, which country is it in?
Rothfuss It's in Germany, man. Fucking... Germany. West Germany.
Squash West Germany? Well, which one are we in, then? Are we in West Germany or are we in East Germany?
Video We're in East.
Garcia We're in West Germany, you idiot.
Squash Well, what's the difference?
Garcia Fucked if I know, man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood Say, do you ever have falling dreams?
Robyn Lee Sure, I think so.
Ray Elwood I have the same dream all the time where its really high and I'm kind of floating and then I fall. Is that the same as yours?
Robyn Lee Kind of.
Ray Elwood Well, why? What happens in yours?
Robyn Lee I wake up before I hit the ground.
Ray Elwood I always hit. I don't wake up.
Robyn Lee That's not normal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood [voiceover] "When there is peace, the warlike man attacks himself." That's Nietzsche, and his point is that there really is no peace. There's always some war, somewhere, with someone. And there are no winners or losers either. Just those who are still around to fight another day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hicks [inside the tank] What was that bump?
Walters Oh shit, man. We just ran over a car, man, we just squashed a car!
Hicks What kind of car?
Walters A Volkswagen, a fucking Beetle!
Hicks Oh, no. We squashed a beetle.
[laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Video [after the gas station explosion] What's wrong with these monitors? They've gone all orange.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Berman What is this? What have we here?
Ray Elwood Just some requisitions, sir.
Colonel Berman One thousand gallons of Mop & Glow... my God, do we really need that much?
Ray Elwood Well, cleanliness is next to godliness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood [on the high dive] Jesus Christ, this is not fun!
Robyn Lee What's the matter? You scared?
Ray Elwood Of course I'm not scared.
Robyn Lee I won't push you.
Ray Elwood Yeah, I'd appreciate that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Lee Hold for a second there... You got the time, son?
Garcia [checking his gold Rolex watch] Oh yeah, it's almost 10.
Sgt. Lee Well, that's a nice watch, show me that. Where'd you get that?
Garcia My father, uh, gave it to me.
Sgt. Lee Your father gave it to you? He must be quite a guy. What's he do?
Garcia He's a barber.
Sgt. Lee Barber? Gee, he must cut a lot of hair.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colonel Berman [reading a coroner's report] Heroin, cocaine, marijuana, lysergic acid, diethyl... whatever the hell that is, amphetamines, traces of barbiturates, estrogen. Estrogen? McCovey was on the pill? How could this be possible?
Ray Elwood Well, he might have taken it by mistake, sir.
Colonel Berman What?
Ray Elwood The birth control pill. He might've thought it was something ele.
Colonel Berman Well, fine, but he didn't take heroin, speed and cocaine by mistake, did he?
Ray Elwood It seems unlikely, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood [being given a big M-60 machine gun] The 60's a heavy mother.
Sgt. Lee So am I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood These were my guys. Fighting the dull fight. Soldiers with nothing to kill except time. They know that war is hell, but peace... peace is fucking boring.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood There's basically two types of guys in the army - the motherfuckers and the motherfucked. Sergeant Saad is the third kind, he fucks the motherfuckers. Which is doable when you're the chief MP by day and the director of retail heroin sales by night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[During an indoor game of American football, Parsons McCovey gets tackled and hits his head hard on the corner of a table. As the others argue about the game, Elwood examines Parsons, who hasn't gotten up]
Ray Elwood Uh, guys... guys...
[louder]
Ray Elwood Guys!
Kirschfield [irritated] What?
Ray Elwood Uh, just letting you know, Parsons is dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood Sir, you've got to relax...
Colonel Berman Don't you tell me to relax, goddammit! You're an E4, I'm a goddamm full bird Colonel! You don't talk to me like that. You understand me, soldier?
Ray Elwood Yes, sir.
Colonel Berman Oh, Jesus, Elwood, I'm... I didn't mean to take it out on you. Elwood, I'm sorry.
Ray Elwood That's OK, sir, I understand the kind of pressure you're under.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robyn Lee You have a serious problem. My dad's a pretty heavy guy. He'll really fuck you up.
Ray Elwood When you say 'fuck me up', what do you mean?
Robyn Lee I mean fuck you right up. He's done three tours in Vietnam, he's killed a lot of people.
Ray Elwood Whoa, you're saying he's going to kill me?
Robyn Lee I don't know, but he's not a guy to mess with.
Ray Elwood Why are you telling me all this?
Robyn Lee I guess I don't want him to fuck you up.
Ray Elwood You realize that's probably the nicest thing anyone's said to me in my whole life?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Berman When was the last time you even held a rifle? Do you even know which end the fucking bullets come out? Why, in your opinion, was it a good idea to challenge Marshall to a training exercise when you're Supply and he's Infantry?
Colonel Berman You're the one who told me I should go on the attack.
Mrs. Berman Right, I said attack, I didn't say fall on your own sword!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood Let's just say cooking smack is like preparing Thanksgiving dinner where one of the ingredients is a hand grenade.
Sgt. Saad This shit explodes?
Ray Elwood Kaboom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood Three things I love about Germany: my Mercedes-Benz, no speed limit on the autobahn and a black market for anything I can get my hands on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Sgt. Lee and couple of military policemen have been searching Elwood's barracks room, which is full of luxury items paid for by his illicit dealings]
Sgt. Lee [all the while speaks calmly and quietly] This ain't exactly regulation stuff here, is it, soldier?
Ray Elwood Well, I don't really know. No, I guess not.
Sgt. Lee Look, I'm going to come round here tomorrow and I want this place looking like a regular quarters. You follow?
Ray Elwood Look, I know it ain't exactly regulation but the last Top didn't seem to mind about all this.
Sgt. Lee Well, him and me are a bit different.
Ray Elwood Look, Top, is there a way you and I could talk in private? These guys kind of make me nervous.
[Lee sends the MP's out. Elwood shuts the door]
Ray Elwood Does it really have to play this way, Top?
Sgt. Lee How do you suggest we play it?
Ray Elwood Well, what is it you want? I mean, you and me, I think we... I think we got a lot in common.
[for a moment they watch the TV, George Bush is giving a speech about barriers falling between the East and the West]
Ray Elwood For example, I see you're an admirer of Japanese technology. No problem, the TV's yours. What I'm trying to say is, what's it going to take for you and me to make nice?
Sgt. Lee Are you saying what I think you're saying?
[he gets up, steps over to the TV and smashes the screen in with his boot]
Sgt. Lee There's your answer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood I'm a natural enemy of guys like your dad, mostly because I don't give a shit about the army.
Robyn Lee If you don't give a shit, why'd you join?
Ray Elwood I didn't exactly have much of a say in the matter. I got caught stealing a car and the judge gave me a choice - either 6 months in prison or 3 years in the army. So I made the mistake of choosing the army.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stoney [at the party] How's it going?
Ray Elwood Oh, the usual. Berman and Marshall are trying to suck a General's dick.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garcia How the fuck are we supposed to get the guns out of the nuke base if the training exercise is happening? If Berman's exercise lasts all weekend then there's no way we're gonna the guns out of there.
Squash The only way is if the exercise finishes early.
Garcia Yeah, man. If we're not dead by 1700, we're fucking dead!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Berman What do you think, Elwood? Do you like the new chair?
Ray Elwood Can you sit on it, ma'am?
Mrs. Berman No, of course you can't sit on it, it's an antique.
Ray Elwood Oh, well, it's very nice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood Falling. My worst fear is falling, falling like a bomb. You see, life for me is about distractions. I try to keep looking up and forget about what's down. But when I dream... I fall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood [voiceover] Parsons McCovey was a casualty of war. The only difference was that this was the Cold War and he was a fucked-up junkie. There'd be no hero's burial for Parsons.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Radio Operator Bravo Two Zero, Bravo Two Zero come in. Bravo Two Zero, Bravo Two Zero come in.
Hicks Shit, turn that down man, turn down the fucking music.
Radio Operator Bravo Two Zero please respond, what's going on Hicks?
Hicks Uh... Bravo Two Zero here.
Radio Operator Bravo Two Zero commence tactical maneuver area two nine alpha romeo, take position on three nine foxtrot delta four seven.
Hicks Fuck. What the hell is... two nine... alpha romeo?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Knoll Saad, d'you want a hot dog?
Sergeant Saad No, I don't want no fuckin' hot dog! You ain't got no vegetarian shit?
Knoll Hot dogs are made up of lips, udders and assholes. I'm surprised you don't want one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garcia [as they drive into a nuclear weapons facility] This place gives me the creeps!
Ray Elwood Yeah, it's supposed to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood So how come they assigned you here?
Knoll I put in for it. My fiancée is here on base, so we arranged for a transfer together.
Ray Elwood Oh, how sweet. Who's she?
Knoll Margolis, Carol-Anne. Private First Class.
Ray Elwood You call her by her last name? What do you do, salute in bed?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robyn Lee He murdered your car?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robyn Lee [on the high dive] What would it take to make you jump?
Ray Elwood A parachute.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robyn Lee You're seriously out with me just to piss off my dad?
Ray Elwood Yeah. Yeah, that's right.
Robyn Lee Are you crazy? He's the First Sergeant of your company, he's not somebody you want to piss off. You realise he's gonna cut your balls off.
Ray Elwood Yeah, probably.
Robyn Lee So, what if stay? There's a chance you're going to lose your balls, do you think I'm worth it?
Ray Elwood Yeah, sure, why not?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Colonel Berman has been telling General Lancaster about how he found out that he's descended from the Civil War General John Bell Hood, hoping to impress him]
General Lancaster I guess I'm surrounded by people with famous relatives. Isn't that so, Marshall?
Colonel Marshall I try not to play it up but when I found out I was related to former Army Chief of Staff General George C. Marshall, I guess it gave me a strong sense of my heritage. I've always been proud of my family, but knowing that I was from fighting stock affected me quite profoundly. I seem to recall this General Hood... he was involved in some disastrous battle and lost a leg, didn't he?
Colonel Berman I wouldn't say it was disastrous.
Colonel Marshall And an arm. He lost an arm as well, didn't he?
Colonel Berman No, he didn't lose an arm. He lost the use of it. He kept the actual arm.
General Lancaster You know what? I don't go much for this lineage shit. I'm not related to anyone famous, and this family-line bullshit makes me feel insecure. My belief is, if you come from dirt, you'll fight better, because you don't want to go back to the dirt. The best fighters in the world are people with nothing to lose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Lee I direct your attention to that spot over there that has been marked with an X. We have here the prototype of a new Russian tank. We are here to test the vulnerability of said tank to sustain fire from an infantry platoon.
[a couple of men pull off the sheets covering the "tank", revealing Elwood's prized Mercedes-Benz]
Sgt. Lee Squad, lock and load one magazine, take up a good firing position. You will fire on my command. Sustain fire, until the order to cease fire has been given. Ready... FIRE!
[the men fire their M-16 rifles at the Mercedes. Elwood just watches in shock as it gets riddled with bullets. He looks over at Sgt. Lee, who gives him an icy stare, then starts firing his big M-60 machine gun at his own car. It explodes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Turk [looking at a form] Mm. A lot of guns. Where'd you get all this stuff?
Ray Elwood Santa Claus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robyn Lee [in Elwood's top-of-the-line Mercedes-Benz SEC] How the hell can you afford this car?
Ray Elwood Oh, I got a great deal. Mercs are a lot cheaper in Germany.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[At the Civil War-themed officers' party, Elwood and Stoney are serving drinks, dressed as Confederate soldiers. Stoney is black so this is a bit incongruous]
Sgt. Lee Jesus Christ, look how they got you dressed up. Ain't you sick of being fucked by a white man?
Stoney [threateningly] You and me can step outside right now.
Sgt. Lee Whoa. You think you can take me?
Ray Elwood Uh-oh, customers.
Sgt. Lee Yeah, maybe. Straight up, hand-to-hand, you got a shot. Maybe. But maybe I wear a blade. Maybe I got a .45 cocked and locked to shove up your ass. You ain't considered that, have you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood Berman's too nice of a guy for the army.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Elwood [sitting on the high diving board, looking down] Oh, fuck. That's really high. Maybe you get used to it after a while.
Robyn Lee I think the point is not to get used it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sgt. Lee You want to hear the secret of Vietnam? The secret of Vietnam is simple, I loved it. Goddamn turkey shoot. Whole damn thing was nothing but fun. I'm just being honest, I fucking well loved it. Everyone else would too if we had won.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more