[Colonel Berman has been telling General Lancaster about how he found out that he's descended from the Civil War General John Bell Hood, hoping to impress him]
General Lancaster
I guess I'm surrounded by people with famous relatives. Isn't that so, Marshall?
Colonel Marshall
I try not to play it up but when I found out I was related to former Army Chief of Staff General George C. Marshall, I guess it gave me a strong sense of my heritage. I've always been proud of my family, but knowing that I was from fighting stock affected me quite profoundly. I seem to recall this General Hood... he was involved in some disastrous battle and lost a leg, didn't he?
Colonel Marshall
And an arm. He lost an arm as well, didn't he?
Colonel Berman
No, he didn't lose an arm. He lost the use of it. He kept the actual arm.
General Lancaster
You know what? I don't go much for this lineage shit. I'm not related to anyone famous, and this family-line bullshit makes me feel insecure. My belief is, if you come from dirt, you'll fight better, because you don't want to go back to the dirt. The best fighters in the world are people with nothing to lose.