[Colonel Berman has been telling General Lancaster about how he found out that he's descended from the Civil War General John Bell Hood, hoping to impress him]

General Lancaster I guess I'm surrounded by people with famous relatives. Isn't that so, Marshall?

Colonel Marshall I try not to play it up but when I found out I was related to former Army Chief of Staff General George C. Marshall, I guess it gave me a strong sense of my heritage. I've always been proud of my family, but knowing that I was from fighting stock affected me quite profoundly. I seem to recall this General Hood... he was involved in some disastrous battle and lost a leg, didn't he?

Colonel Berman I wouldn't say it was disastrous.

Colonel Marshall And an arm. He lost an arm as well, didn't he?

Colonel Berman No, he didn't lose an arm. He lost the use of it. He kept the actual arm.