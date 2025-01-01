Menu
Kinoafisha Films Masked and Anonymous Masked and Anonymous Movie Quotes

Jack Fate I was always a singer and maybe no more then that. Sometimes it's not enough to know the meaning of things, sometimes we have to know what things don't mean as well. Like what does it mean to not know what the person you love is capable of? Things fall apart, especially all the neat order of rules and laws. The way we look at the world is the way we really are. See it from a fair garden and everything looks cheerful. Climb to a higher plateau and you'll see plunder and murder. Truth and beauty are in the eye of the beholder. I stopped trying to figure everything out a long time ago.
Jack Fate All of us in some way are trying to kill time. When it's all said and done, time ends up killing us.
Uncle Sweetheart I'm only human.
Jack Fate I know, it ain't easy being human.
Jack Fate Some of us pursue perfection and virtue and if we're lucky, we catch up to it. But happiness can't be pursued. It either comes to your or it don't. You can always say, "if only this and if only that", but "if only" is a state of mind that we get into when we feel deprived.
Jack Fate By the way, which side of the political fence are you on?
Desk Clerk I do not belong to any political party, sir. I guess you could call me... a feminist
Edmund There will be no more stupidity. There will be no more mistakes. It's a new day. God help you all.
Crew Guy #1 I mean, the thing I don't get is all this race this, race that, ethnic this, ethnic that. You know what I'm saying?
Crew Guy #2 Yeah. You said the same thing last week.
Jack Fate I ain't felt free in a long time.
Guard Keeping people from being free is a big business.
Drunk Do I need to ring a bell to get a refill? You can see my glass is empty.
Bobby Cupid Hey, man, the glass is always empty. So is the spot on the counter where the money's supposed to be.
Nina Veronica Nobody knows who Jack Fate is anymore. Nobody cares. I mean, he doesn't make records. He doesn't go on tour. He doesn't do interviews. He doesn't do anything!
Uncle Sweetheart He doesn't have to! He's a legend. Does Jesus have to walk on water twice to make a point?
Uncle Sweetheart It's a bitched up world, Jack. The only way we can protect ourselves is by going mad.
Soldier Sometimes when I - when I dream, my dreams become my reality. I wish I could live in my dreams.
Jack Fate Yeah, I dream. I dream that I'm walking through fire... Intense heat. I don't pay much attention to my dreams.
Uncle Sweetheart [to Jack Fate] You look good. You got the "jail pale". It suits you.
Voice On Presidential Answering Machine [while Jack Fate is on the phone] You have reach the official residence of the president. Built in 1718, burned down in 1809. Rebuilt in 1819, burned down again in 1841.
Animal Wrangler If I see a crack in the sidewalk, it's more beautiful to me than any human being. A crack in the mud at the bottom of a sun dried lake, I count them more beautiful than any human being. You know what I mean?
Jack Fate I know what you mean. Kinda like a curse, isn't it? Bein' born.
Animal Wrangler You got that right. Yeah, cause we live in fear. Cause we know we're gonna die. Animals don't know they're gonna die. They got no fear. They live. Content. In the moment. It holds us back. Knowledge of death. I say, amazing grace, in deed.
Uncle Sweetheart You got any idea what this song is about?
Bobby Cupid Yeah, it's about trying to get to heaven. You got to know the route before you start out.
Uncle Sweetheart No, it's not about that at all. What strikes you about the song is the 'Jekyll and Hyde' quality. The song is written from Hyde's point of. view. That's what you like. It's about doing evil and trying to kill your conscience - if you can. It's not like those other songs of his. The ones about faithless women and booze and brothels and the cruelty of society. It's not like those. This one's right up your alley. It's about doing good by manipulatin' the forces of evil. It's just like you.
Jack Fate Well, I got to get back to the stage.
Oscar Vogel The stage - ah, yes - the stage. The whole world is a stage.
Uncle Sweetheart Who's talking to you?
Bobby Cupid Common sense! The voices in my head. I mean screw this so-called concert, Jack. Let's disappear for a while, let's go to the South Seas, let's go where Gauguin went and just...
Uncle Sweetheart [grabs Bobby] I don't know which one of these voice is coming out of your head, but tell it to shut the fuck up! And Gauguin was a stockbroker.
Bobby Cupid Look, tough guy. If you want the world to be flat, it's flat. If you want it to be round, it can be round.
Drunk You son of a bitch! I know some things too.
Bobby Cupid Yeah. The more you know, the more you'll suffer .
Nina Veronica He' s not here.
Uncle Sweetheart How do you know?
Nina Veronica I say I don't see him.
Uncle Sweetheart How do you know he's not like Claude Raines in that movie "The Invisible Man".
Nina Veronica Who? If he doesn't show up, you'd better get invisible.
Jack Fate Beautiful animals.
Animal Wrangler I'll thank you. But it's God that deserves the credit. They won't have time to bother with success or gettin' rich. They don't have fantasies of glory. They don't borrow money to buy things that decrease in value while they own it. You see, they're beautiful 'cause they just are. They do what they do. A lion don't try to be a tiger. A rabbit don't try to do an impression of a monkey. They don't try to be what they're not. Unlike us. Us human beings. The cheetah, the tiger, the snake, the monkey, the baboon, the muskrat, the bobcat, the pig that's fat, the hippo, the rhino, the dodo, the honey badger... Each one, each perfect - in their original forms. Then, man came in. Who created him and for what purpose? It's still a mystery. Why is he here? It's a mystery. We know he's trespassin'. Doesn't know his own place. Of course he doesn't know his place, he don't have one. Man, the bear hunter, the fur trapper, the deer chaser. Then, the beer hunter, the deer trapper, the man - the bear hunter, the the fur trapper, the man - the deer chaser, the baby seal clubber, the dolphin snagger, the lowest form in existence. Lowest form of existence. He's a rabble-rouser, he's a stirrer-upper, agitator, goes around stickin' his nose where it don't belong. The zoo, the aquarium, they are - they are the prisons for the animals. These animals cannot learn anything from mankind. Man doesn't have - man don't have a thing to teach them.
Nina Veronica I hope you got this cat's priorities in order. Have you explained the restrictions, the limitations, the boundaries, the rules?
Uncle Sweetheart Well we've talked about it.
Nina Veronica I hope you know we're dealing with the here and now. You can't compare the here and now with the there and then. I don't care what he's done in the past.
Tom Friend I'm lookin' for Jack Fate. Is he in there?
Bobby Cupid Who's lookin' for him.
Tom Friend Name's Friend. Tom Friend.
Pagan Lace Your problem is that you're always looking at the bug on your windshield. And if you keep looking at it you're gonna miss the whole scenery and have an accident. You gotta look through the windshield - not at it.
Pagan Lace Be careful, Tommy. The light in your brain will go off.
Tom Friend I never thought I had a brain until now.
Pagan Lace What is it Tommy? What's bugging you?
Tom Friend What's bugging me? The absurdity of a lifetime of futile labor. That's what's bugging me. Condemned to some pointless task. I'm trying to track down some guy and ask him the meaning of life.
Jack Fate [singing] I'll remember you, When I've forgotten all the rest, You to me were true, You to me were the best, When there is no more, You cut thru the core, Quicker than anyone I knew, When I'm all alone, In the great unknown, I'll remember you...
Tom Friend What about - Mothers of Invention, Jack. Zappa. Now, there's a guy who wouldn't take no for an answer. He did a whole movie, "Uncle Meat," sixteen hours long, totally unedited. And he let it all hang out, didn't he? What about you? Huh? You ever let it all hang out?
Jack Fate It always has been hanging out.
Tom Friend Would you reach out to a drowning man. Would you think while you were doing it that he might pull you in?
Tom Friend You know that singer in the group the Bee Gees? He sounds a lot like - Gene Pitney, doesn't he?
Jack Fate Opposed to who?
Tom Friend Opposed to who? "Town Without Pity" - you remember that, Jack? That place where they'd lock you up for doin' something you haven't even thought about doin' yet. It's a pretty lonesome world, ain't it Jack?
Bobby Cupid You're nothing but a piker, man. A door to door encyclopedia salesman. You'd commit treason against your own self.
Uncle Sweetheart Who's talking to you?
Bobby Cupid Common sense. The voices inside my head. That's who.
Jack Fate My father controlled a lot of things, a lot of people, but he couldn't control my mother. I can tell you one thing, she never loved him either. It wasn't a marriage. It was a masquerade. She could love no one, not even herself. And he loved somebody else. My mother tried to love me; but, I think she was tryin' to kill me. I don't think she recognized me as her son. It was like I'd become a symbol of everything that had gone wrong in her life, in her world.
Tom Friend What about the king of the sexual revolutionaries? Hefner, that son of the Bible-thumpin' Baptist. How's that guy figure into this? You're supposed to have all the answers, man. Come on. Huh? Sexuality is more revolutionary than any ideology.
Tom Friend I'm on your side, okay. I want to put your story on the cover of 'The London Times', man. You need the publicity. You know that. You've been to England lately? It ain't so English anymore. The Empire is finished. Yeah, they got the Big Ben and the Tower and - well, it's just a theme park. You got your start there! Man, how does that make you feel? That the Empire is finished. Huh? What do you think about that? Hey, man, I'm on your side.
Oscar Vogel Some people chose to die in all kinds of ways. Some people jump out of buildings and slit their wrists on the way down. Some fall on their own swords. I opened my mouth.
Tom Friend Hey, I don't want to be here any more than you do.
Jack Fate I doubt it.
Edmund The President is dead.
Jack Fate [singing] I'm beginning to hear voices and there's no one around, I'm all used up and I feel so turned-around, I went to church on Sunday and she passed by, And my love for her is taking such a long time to die, And I'm waist deep in the mist, It's almost like, I don't even exist...
Nina Veronica He did it. I was right there. I saw it all. He's responsible. I mean, it might have been a random act, but, I'll tell you what, you could put his whole life on trial.
Bobby Cupid You would commit treason agaist your ownself
Tom Friend Everybody's doing the killing now. Everybody's doing the dying.
Uncle Sweetheart They want you to sing that song "Revolution". You know, that Beatles song. The slow version - the in-and-out one.
Jack Fate "Revolution." What else do they want me to play?
Uncle Sweetheart I got the playlist right here. Let's see, where's my glasses? Okay, here we go: "Revolution", "Street Fightin' Man", "Won' t Get Fooled Again", "Cellblock #9", "Ohio", "Eve of Destruction", "Kick out the Jams." You can do all those.
Jack Fate I don't know, Sweetheart. Sounds like a lot of songs.
Uncle Sweetheart Okay listen, Uncle Sweetheart is organizing a benefit concert. A benefit concert - to help the real victims of the revolution. However, I will be personally siphoning the majority of the funds into the kitty of the fattest cat of all. Me! And you gentlemen will be paid in full.
Percy When?
Uncle Sweetheart Definitely in this lifetime.
Blunt Look, you got the money or not?
Percy Shut up!
Uncle Sweetheart I can't. As long as I keep talking, I know I'm still alive.
Bobby Cupid The land's too big out there, man. After awhile it starts to swallow you up.
Uncle Sweetheart Oh, it's the dark princes, the democratic republicans. Working for a barbarian who can scarcely spell his own name. Hey, the only thing more pleasant than seeing you would be seeing the grim reaper himself. You gentlemen are about to make a hideous choice. You two are pitiable figures weeping with blood, and it' s gonna be your blood. Are you aware gentlemen, that this is all a play?
Bacchus Why a benefit concert?
Nina Veronica Well, how else do you get rock stars to do television? Huh? You either give them a cause or give them an award.
Tom Friend What are you drinking?
Editor What am I drinking? I'm drinking my life away. Why? You want some?
Uncle Sweetheart He's virtually free. Who else can you say that about?
Nina Veronica Virtually free? No one is virtually free. You're either free or you're *not* free. You know, if he's gonna play this concert, then he's gonna play exactly what we tell him.
Prospero Are you ever coming back?
Jack Fate I did come back.
Nina Veronica So, where's my headliner? Huh? I just got off the phone with the network. They want something to promote. They *need* something to promote. They have some questions about your ability to perform services due.
Uncle Sweetheart And I suppose you told 'em I was a total showbiz stud, that you have total mystical knowledge and faith in me and absolutely no question about my ability to perform services due.
Nina Veronica Yeah, yeah, something like that.
Lucius If you want to suffer agony, for someone else's happiness, do it on your own time.
Prospero You leavin' town?
Jack Fate Yeah.
Prospero By choice this time?
Jack Fate Not really.
Prospero There never really is. Where you headin'?
Jack Fate That way.
Prospero That's a good direction.
Uncle Sweetheart Here's the thing, I don't think that Sting or Springsteen or Billy Joel or McCartney is gonna work out. But, but, but, I have a surprise for you.
Percy For everything in life you do, Sweetheart, there's a price. You pay it up front, in the beginning, or you pay it at the back-end.
Tom Friend Okay, I changed my mind.
Editor About what?
Tom Friend About what? About everything.
Editor Everything?
Tom Friend E-very-thing.
Animal Wrangler I avoid looking at human beings. They disgust me so much with all their atom bombs and blow dryers and automobiles. They build hospitals as shrines to the diseases they create. Human beings, alone with their secrets, masked and anonymous, no one truly knows them.
Desk Clerk Will you be in need of a woman sir?
Jack Fate What kind of woman?
Desk Clerk I got all kinds. Slave women. Immigrant women. Black women. White women. Young women. Old women. Rich, poor, middle class. Free women. Western women. Northern women. Southern women. Intellectuals. Radical women. Modern. They run the gamut. Which kind would you like.
Jack Fate No, I'm just tired. Can you give me a room?
Uncle Sweetheart Nobody could be like you, and a great many have tried. I just know this is gonna come off.
Jack Fate I need some boys who can play.
Uncle Sweetheart I got some musicians right here. Feast your eyes on: Simple Twist Of Fate. The best and only Jack Fate cover band in the world.
Uncle Sweetheart Ladies and gentlemen, We have a special treat for you this evening. Not only do we possess the Twist Of Fate, we possess the Cha-Cha, the Bugaboo, and the Watusi Of Fate: Jack Fate!
Jack Fate [singing] Crash on the levee, Water's gonna overflow, Swamp's gonna rise, No boat is gonna row, Head on down, To Williams Point, You can bust your feet, You can rock this joint, But, hey, ain't you gonna miss your best friend now? You'll have to find yourself, Another best friend, somehow...
Uncle Sweetheart You do this show, this benefit, it'll be seen all over the world. You'll put your career back on track, maybe a tour, maybe a record, maybe both. Make a little money and save the world, all at the same time! It's all politics. Jack, and money is the mother's milk of politics and we'll be a-rakin' it in.
Armed Man How'd they ever get you to do this? They must be scraping' the bottom of the barrel.
Jack Fate I might have a few songs left.
Nina Veronica I'm not going to debate semantics with you. Look, it's real. It's beyond phenomena. There's shooting and killing. And yet how do you define a war in this day and age?
Dion What are they fighting about?
Nina Veronica I don't know what they're fighting about. Do the Hindus, Arabs, Jews, Irish, Muslims, Buddhists know what they're fighting about? The last person who actually knew that was killed a long time ago. They're all religious wars. Look, we've got dead aliens stacked up in warehouses. What else do you want to know?
Uncle Sweetheart Some famous star from the jazz age was disfigured right here on this stage during a live show. What the hell was that sucker's name? I can't remember that guy's name.
Jack Fate I don't know, Stagger Lee?
Uncle Sweetheart No.
Animal Wrangler I'll. tell you something else. Ancient cultures, civilizations, they used to sacrifice animals, like cattle and rabbits and goats and such, instead of human beings. Now, today, we do it the other way around, we sacrifice the human being. Like the like the Incas, like the Aztecs, like the big corporations.
Uncle Sweetheart Man, I'm gonna turn this here thing into Woodstock, Altamont, the Beatles at Shea, Live-Aid, and the Elvis Comeback Special all *rolled* into one.
Bobby Cupid This is one of the guitars that started it all.
Uncle Sweetheart Looks like somethin' I'd go out to a corner pawnshop and buy somethin' just like it.
Bobby Cupid Well, maybe you could; but, it wouldn't be like this one. Cause this is one that played "Match Box Blues".
Uncle Sweetheart Oh, "Match Box Blues".
[singing]
Uncle Sweetheart Sittin' here wonderin', Will a Match Box hold my clothes, Ain't got so many matches, But we got so far to go.
[speaking]
Uncle Sweetheart Just like you and me Jack. We got so far to go.
Bobby Cupid Hey, have you ever read "From Whom The Bell Tolls"? Hemingway? Now, there's a guy who could write. You know.
Tom Friend Yeah. I read it.
Bobby Cupid I got a surprise for you. Wait till you see this.
Jack Fate What's that?
Bobby Cupid That, my friend, is Blind Lemon's guitar.
Jack Fate Where'd you get this from?
Bobby Cupid I've been savin' it for ya.
Uncle Sweetheart How do you know it belonged to Blind Lemon.
Bobby Cupid Cause I got it from this ole boy's house in Dallas, down on the fifth ward, near where Lightnin' used to live. Blind Lemon gave it to him when he was leadin' him around.
Uncle Sweetheart Looks like the only thing you'd play on that guitar is solitaire.
Uncle Sweetheart Miss Veronica, meet Jack Fate.
Nina Veronica Oh, yeah. I had one of your first albums. It's a shame. It's one of the things my husband took during the divorce.
Uncle Sweetheart Oh, Iooky, here. Looky what the cat drug in. Bobby Cupid. How'd you get in here? Jack, did you know he was coming? Where's your passport?
Bobby Cupid I don't need no stinkin' passport.
Nina Veronica Are his songs going to be recognizable? That's what I want to know.
Uncle Sweetheart All of his songs are recognizable, even when they're not recognizable.
Uncle Sweetheart Troubles, I don't talk about my troubles while they're happening. I'll tell you about them when they're over.
Tom Friend Life is the meaning of life.
Bobby Cupid Well, if you ask me, his pen's sweatin' blood.
Tom Friend The newspaper is just a false map of the world! You ever hear of the AIDS epidemic? Huh? What if I told you it was cooked up by some Mau-Mau men in Africa and they gave it to British sailors. What about the Vietnam War, huh, you ever hear of that? What if I told you it was lost in the whorehouses of Saigon instead of on the battlefield.
Pagan Lace How do you know that?
Tom Friend You never reveal your sources.
Tom Friend What about - Hendrix? Remember? Remember? Remember Hendrix at Woodstock? I'm just curious, you weren't there were you? You weren't at Woodstock. You weren't up there with Hendrix. Why? Where were you? You should've seen Hendrix, man. He was all business. Didn't mix business with pleasure. Playing "Star Spangled Banner" through two lousy speakers to half a million people in the mud. What a cry that was! A cry forlorn. Yeah, one desperate cry for freedom, up there with that screamin' guitar. Now, what was he - what was he sayin', Jack? That "Star Spangled Banner" trip. Now, what was that all about? Revolution? I don't think so. You could hear tears in every note he played. Sayin' love me, love me! I'm not a traitor, I'm a native son! He took the glorious anthem and he dropped drug bombs on it. You could hear that cry around the world. Sayin', hey, I'm an American citizen! He was callin' out to his forefathers. The pilgrims. The pilgrims, they didn't need any stinkin' passports. did they? Hendrix, Jack, well, he was the last man standing. Pride and honor. Right? That's what it's all about. But, they didn't - nah, they didn't hear him. One sad cry of pity - in a town without pity. Now, what about you? What do you think about that? That's what I want to know.
Jack Fate If I know nothing else, I know at least one thing is true: that the sacred is in the ordinary, the common things in life. They tell you that everything is nonsense, that the laws of nature are nonsense, gravity is nonsense, relationships don't exist, jobs don't exist. Everything is up for grabs and there's no cause of anything. That's what they'd like you to believe. I guess you could say that I was pushed downhill, but my fall from grace didn't end at the bottom of those stairs. It went on, and it seemed to' go on forever. Expect the worst and you'll get it. That's about all he ever taught me. All of us in some way are trying to kill time. When it's all said and done, time ends up killing us.
Mrs. Brown It's my pleasure to meet you, Mr. Fate.
Jack Fate Who's this?
Uncle Sweetheart This is Mrs. Brown and she's got a lovely daughter.
Mrs. Brown My daughter has memorized all of your songs.
Jack Fate Why did she do that?
Mrs. Brown 'Cause I made her do it, that's why.
Uncle Sweetheart [singing] Lord, it's hot in here, The air conditioner must be on the blink.
Mrs. Brown's Daughter [singing] Come gather 'round people, Wherever you roam, And admit that the waters, Around you have grown, And accept it that soon, You'll be drenched to the bone. If your time to you, Is worth savin', Then you better start swimmin', Or you'll sink like a stone, For the times they are a-changin'...
Jack Fate I gotta see him. I'm tired of not seeing him. I want him to see me.
Bobby Cupid Screw this so-called concert. Jack. These cats, here, are just addicted to lights and sound. Man, let's go someplace where we can see the earth and sky. Let's go to the South Seas. Let's go to where Gauguin went and just disappear for awhile. Cause this guy, here, he's like a praying mantis. He don't kill his victims. He just...
Uncle Sweetheart Hey, I don't know. which one of those voices is coming out of your mouth, but tell it to shut, the fuck up. Gauguin was a stockbroker.
Uncle Sweetheart Look, you know I'm not some vicious person in a position of wealth and power.
Jack Fate You're like a chemist who invents a new drug and doesn't care about the side effects.
Mistress Look, don't you forget. A home is a refuge. A warm place for the heart and mind. What can I do for you? I wanna do something for you. What can I do?
Edmund You know how it is, Jack. When inferior people want to revolt, they do. And when they become equal, they want to be superior.
Bobby Cupid Hey, I got one for ya. What did the monkey say to the leopard at the card game? I thought you were a cheetah.
Jack Fate I remember your Ma. A wonderful lady. She used to ask permission before she did anything.
Edmund Yeah, before she'd cut a leaf off a flower, she'd ask permission.
Jack Fate Couldn't wash away the real dirt, though.
Edmund Nah, nobody could.
Tom Friend You've been avoiding me, man. You don't need to avoid me. I just want to know a few things. I want to ask you a few questions. Who's making the money on the concert? You know, who's pockets is it lining?
Nina Veronica Here are the lyrics for "Jailhouse Rock". The executives are insisting that this song be sung, okay.
Uncle Sweetheart "Jailhouse Rock"? Why they want to hear that?
Nina Veronica Well, look at the lyrics, man. Here, give it to me. Where is it? I don't know. It's something about a party that the warden's gonna throw in a county jail. They see it as a song of hope, you know. Some - some - some kind of *egalitarian* thing. They want to plant seeds of hope.
Uncle Sweetheart A lot of people have tried to plant seeds of hope.
Uncle Sweetheart Ah, behold. The dreamer cometh. What's goin' on dreamer?
Bobby Cupid There's some guy out there snoopin' around.
Uncle Sweetheart Is he lookin' for me? What's he look like?
Bobby Cupid What's he look like? Well, he's got a Fu Manchu goatee. He's with some weird, half-breed chick. He looks like a leech, a bleeder, some kind of two-faced monster. A spy.
Uncle Sweetheart Well, that's a good attitude. You can tell all that just by lookin' at somebody?
Bobby Cupid Yeah, well, a guy does all kinda things to give himself away. He said he was with the press. Lee, he probably would have had him shot. Sherman would have hung him.
Tom Friend You think good and bad are irrelevant? Tell me why.
Tom Friend What pipe of power are you smoking from? Tell, you're supposed to have all the answers. What makes you tick, man?
Jack Fate [singing] "Oh, help me in my weakness", I heard the drifter say, As they carried him from the courtroom, And were taking him away, "My trip hasn't been a pleasant one, And my time it isn't long, And I still do not know, What it was that I've done wrong"...
Tom Friend You like people who fall on their knees, right, and fawn all over you. I don't do that, that's why you don't like me, right? How much are they paying you to trot around the ring?
Pagan Lace Oh, he's good. He's great. I love his songs because they are not - they are not precise. They are completely open to interpretation.
Uncle Sweetheart Don't you want to live forever? Put some liquor in your blood.
Tom Friend Remember, Janis Joplin, the Judy Garland of rock and roll? She took it all the way, didn't she? Lord, all she wanted was a Mercedes Benz.
Jack Fate [singing] Gonna buy me a jug of rum, Gonna give my baby some, Diamond Joe, You better come and get me, Diamond Joe...
Nina Veronica So, now tell me, are we screwed or are we not screwed?
Uncle Sweetheart I'm not. Are you? I don't think you are getting screwed, that's your problem.
Nina Veronica Yeah, yeah. I can't believe you're gonna to turn this disaster into a seduction.
Editor I will tell you this, there is a story there.
Tom Friend That's no story. That's no story. That's every story. *That* is the story.
Editor Make something out of it. And if you can't do that, sir, then - make it up!
Editor Are you still a journalist or are you a 'novelist'?
Tom Friend Same thing out here.
Pagan Lace We always have a good time.
Tom Friend Good times don't last long.
Pagan Lace You are making everything so tragic.
Tom Friend Tragic? I'm not making it tragic. Every period in history has been, more or less, tragic.
Pagan Lace I don't know what you're saying.
Tom Friend Don't you read the paper? The pervert's gonna be the top man now.
Tom Friend Look, it's an overcrowded world. It's hard to get at the top. There's a long line at the elevator.
Pagan Lace It doesn't matter. We'll take the stairs.
Soldier I come from a small village in the mountains. We don't even have a doctor. So, I joined the rebels. I didn't know what the answers were. I still don't. I just knew you had to take sides. I suffered sickness and wrongs. My whole family turned against me. They disowned me. I tried to explain, but, but, but they just wouldn't listen to me. Pretty soon, I saw the rebel movement was corrupt. The leadership were lying to the people. They wanted to replace the old government with a new government which was just as bad. They were taking - they were taking people's money, they were, they were, they were making promises with no intentions of keeping them. And then, a small army of counter-revolutionaries grew to battle the rebels in the mountains where the government forces were ineffective. I changed sides. No one ever noticed. This new movement was fighting, was fighting for the truth the rebels supposedly believed in but really didn't. And then I realized that this movement was being funded by the very government I wanted to topple. At that point, I realized I didn't want the government to fall. It would only he replaced with anarchy. I - I started believing in preserving the republic; so, I joined the government forces. I fought bravely for their cause. And then one day, we wiped out a small village. They, they told something about the rebels having infiltrated. But, it was a lie. All the men were either dead or old. And there - there were was nothing but women and children left. - - - It was my village.
Tom Friend I don't have a lot of time.
Editor Jesus Christ, man, you don't have a lot of time? Abraham Lincoln, listen to me, Abraham Lincoln gave the famed Gettysburg Address in five minutes. Five! So, don't ever talk to me about time.
Pagan Lace Arise O'Lord: Save me. Arise O'Lord: Save me. Arise O'Lord: Save me.
Tom Friend What's up?
Editor What's up? Isn't that an interesting question to ask me. I got reporters wounded. I've got reporters that are held captive. Held hostage. I got two reporters dead. I got reporters on the front lines. I got reporters that are undercover - with the insurgents, with the counter-insurgents. I got people inside the capitol - even in the Office of the President, himself.
Uncle Sweetheart Look, son, I was sellin' porn books out of the trunk of my car before you were born. Don't tell me I've had my day! You're the scum of all scum. You should have never been born you pickled punk!
Uncle Sweetheart This is gonna be a patriotic rhapsody, Jack. Here's the deal. You'll be working for the people. The peasants. The children. Imagine yourself being reincarnated in the civil war in Babylon.
Jack Fate Civil war in Babylon?
Uncle Sweetheart Come on son, snap out of it! You gotta stand up on your tiptoes to see the future.
Edmund They didn't get a big star. Big stars think it's too dangerous here. Big stars - they like doing benefits; but, only if the benefits are being held in places where they won't get shot at. Man, let me ask you. Have you ever met any big stars with a set of nuts? Huh? With any big balls? Any God damn brains and charisma? No? No? My man, big stars they like - they like it safe. They don't like to put their life on the line for a cause that they don't understand. I mean, who does, huh?
Edgar Did you hear who the headliner is?
Edmund Look, I like Beethoven - and Stravinsky. Schubert's really good. Modern music doesn't do much for me. And, quite frankly, it doesn't do much for the President, either.
Edgar Well, at least it's not some banjo player.
Jack Fate In my father's world, you do not take what is his. Not his gold. Not his silver. Not his woman. I thought I was doin' it for my mother. I thought I was doin' it for my country. Ultimately, I knew, I was doin' it for me. In the end, it's the strongest arm that stretches the bow.
Uncle Sweetheart Hey, you're all skin and bones.
Jack Fate Aren't we all. Anyway, I don't have to throw my weight around. Look at you. You must have put on a few pounds.
Uncle Sweetheart Eatin' from the tree of knowledge of good and evil.
Jack Fate He sacrificed everything he ever wanted to reach his destiny, to rule this empire with an iron fist. From the cathouses and gambling joints he rose to the top rung of civilization, President of this god-forsaken nation.
Uncle Sweetheart Let me show you this place. I own a piece of it.
Jack Fate Which piece?
Uncle Sweetheart It changes every day.
