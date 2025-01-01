Jack FateI was always a singer and maybe no more then that. Sometimes it's not enough to know the meaning of things, sometimes we have to know what things don't mean as well. Like what does it mean to not know what the person you love is capable of? Things fall apart, especially all the neat order of rules and laws. The way we look at the world is the way we really are. See it from a fair garden and everything looks cheerful. Climb to a higher plateau and you'll see plunder and murder. Truth and beauty are in the eye of the beholder. I stopped trying to figure everything out a long time ago.
Jack FateAll of us in some way are trying to kill time. When it's all said and done, time ends up killing us.
Jack FateSome of us pursue perfection and virtue and if we're lucky, we catch up to it. But happiness can't be pursued. It either comes to your or it don't. You can always say, "if only this and if only that", but "if only" is a state of mind that we get into when we feel deprived.
Jack FateBy the way, which side of the political fence are you on?
Desk ClerkI do not belong to any political party, sir. I guess you could call me... a feminist
EdmundThere will be no more stupidity. There will be no more mistakes. It's a new day. God help you all.
Crew Guy #1I mean, the thing I don't get is all this race this, race that, ethnic this, ethnic that. You know what I'm saying?
Crew Guy #2Yeah. You said the same thing last week.
Jack FateI ain't felt free in a long time.
GuardKeeping people from being free is a big business.
DrunkDo I need to ring a bell to get a refill? You can see my glass is empty.
Bobby CupidHey, man, the glass is always empty. So is the spot on the counter where the money's supposed to be.
Nina VeronicaNobody knows who Jack Fate is anymore. Nobody cares. I mean, he doesn't make records. He doesn't go on tour. He doesn't do interviews. He doesn't do anything!
Uncle SweetheartHe doesn't have to! He's a legend. Does Jesus have to walk on water twice to make a point?
Uncle SweetheartIt's a bitched up world, Jack. The only way we can protect ourselves is by going mad.
Uncle SweetheartIt's a bitched up world Jack, the only way to protect ourselves is by goin' mad.
SoldierSometimes when I - when I dream, my dreams become my reality. I wish I could live in my dreams.
Jack FateYeah, I dream. I dream that I'm walking through fire... Intense heat. I don't pay much attention to my dreams.
Uncle Sweetheart[to Jack Fate]You look good. You got the "jail pale". It suits you.
Voice On Presidential Answering Machine[while Jack Fate is on the phone] You have reach the official residence of the president. Built in 1718, burned down in 1809. Rebuilt in 1819, burned down again in 1841.
Animal WranglerIf I see a crack in the sidewalk, it's more beautiful to me than any human being. A crack in the mud at the bottom of a sun dried lake, I count them more beautiful than any human being. You know what I mean?
Jack FateI know what you mean. Kinda like a curse, isn't it? Bein' born.
Animal WranglerYou got that right. Yeah, cause we live in fear. Cause we know we're gonna die. Animals don't know they're gonna die. They got no fear. They live. Content. In the moment. It holds us back. Knowledge of death. I say, amazing grace, in deed.
Bobby CupidYeah, it's about trying to get to heaven. You got to know the route before you start out.
Uncle SweetheartNo, it's not about that at all. What strikes you about the song is the 'Jekyll and Hyde' quality. The song is written from Hyde's point of. view. That's what you like. It's about doing evil and trying to kill your conscience - if you can. It's not like those other songs of his. The ones about faithless women and booze and brothels and the cruelty of society. It's not like those. This one's right up your alley. It's about doing good by manipulatin' the forces of evil. It's just like you.
Jack FateWell, I got to get back to the stage.
Oscar VogelThe stage - ah, yes - the stage. The whole world is a stage.
Uncle SweetheartHow do you know he's not like Claude Raines in that movie "The Invisible Man".
Nina VeronicaWho? If he doesn't show up, you'd better get invisible.
Jack FateBeautiful animals.
Animal WranglerI'll thank you. But it's God that deserves the credit. They won't have time to bother with success or gettin' rich. They don't have fantasies of glory. They don't borrow money to buy things that decrease in value while they own it. You see, they're beautiful 'cause they just are. They do what they do. A lion don't try to be a tiger. A rabbit don't try to do an impression of a monkey. They don't try to be what they're not. Unlike us. Us human beings. The cheetah, the tiger, the snake, the monkey, the baboon, the muskrat, the bobcat, the pig that's fat, the hippo, the rhino, the dodo, the honey badger... Each one, each perfect - in their original forms. Then, man came in. Who created him and for what purpose? It's still a mystery. Why is he here? It's a mystery. We know he's trespassin'. Doesn't know his own place. Of course he doesn't know his place, he don't have one. Man, the bear hunter, the fur trapper, the deer chaser. Then, the beer hunter, the deer trapper, the man - the bear hunter, the the fur trapper, the man - the deer chaser, the baby seal clubber, the dolphin snagger, the lowest form in existence. Lowest form of existence. He's a rabble-rouser, he's a stirrer-upper, agitator, goes around stickin' his nose where it don't belong. The zoo, the aquarium, they are - they are the prisons for the animals. These animals cannot learn anything from mankind. Man doesn't have - man don't have a thing to teach them.
Nina VeronicaI hope you got this cat's priorities in order. Have you explained the restrictions, the limitations, the boundaries, the rules?
Pagan LaceYour problem is that you're always looking at the bug on your windshield. And if you keep looking at it you're gonna miss the whole scenery and have an accident. You gotta look through the windshield - not at it.
Uncle SweetheartLook Jack, I'm doin' my best. I'm tryin' my hardest. I'm only human.
Jack FateI know. It ain't easy bein' human.
Pagan LaceBe careful, Tommy. The light in your brain will go off.
Tom FriendI never thought I had a brain until now.
Tom FriendWhat's bugging me? The absurdity of a lifetime of futile labor. That's what's bugging me. Condemned to some pointless task. I'm trying to track down some guy and ask him the meaning of life.
Jack Fate[singing]I'll remember you, When I've forgotten all the rest, You to me were true, You to me were the best, When there is no more, You cut thru the core, Quicker than anyone I knew, When I'm all alone, In the great unknown, I'll remember you...
Tom FriendWhat about - Mothers of Invention, Jack. Zappa. Now, there's a guy who wouldn't take no for an answer. He did a whole movie, "Uncle Meat," sixteen hours long, totally unedited. And he let it all hang out, didn't he? What about you? Huh? You ever let it all hang out?
Jack FateIt always has been hanging out.
Tom FriendWould you reach out to a drowning man. Would you think while you were doing it that he might pull you in?
Tom FriendYou know that singer in the group the Bee Gees? He sounds a lot like - Gene Pitney, doesn't he?
Jack FateOpposed to who?
Tom FriendOpposed to who? "Town Without Pity" - you remember that, Jack? That place where they'd lock you up for doin' something you haven't even thought about doin' yet. It's a pretty lonesome world, ain't it Jack?
Bobby CupidYou're nothing but a piker, man. A door to door encyclopedia salesman. You'd commit treason against your own self.
Bobby CupidCommon sense. The voices inside my head. That's who.
Jack FateMy father controlled a lot of things, a lot of people, but he couldn't control my mother. I can tell you one thing, she never loved him either. It wasn't a marriage. It was a masquerade. She could love no one, not even herself. And he loved somebody else. My mother tried to love me; but, I think she was tryin' to kill me. I don't think she recognized me as her son. It was like I'd become a symbol of everything that had gone wrong in her life, in her world.
Tom FriendWhat about the king of the sexual revolutionaries? Hefner, that son of the Bible-thumpin' Baptist. How's that guy figure into this? You're supposed to have all the answers, man. Come on. Huh? Sexuality is more revolutionary than any ideology.
Tom FriendI'm on your side, okay. I want to put your story on the cover of 'The London Times', man. You need the publicity. You know that. You've been to England lately? It ain't so English anymore. The Empire is finished. Yeah, they got the Big Ben and the Tower and - well, it's just a theme park. You got your start there! Man, how does that make you feel? That the Empire is finished. Huh? What do you think about that? Hey, man, I'm on your side.
Oscar VogelSome people chose to die in all kinds of ways. Some people jump out of buildings and slit their wrists on the way down. Some fall on their own swords. I opened my mouth.
Tom FriendHey, I don't want to be here any more than you do.
Jack Fate[singing]I'm beginning to hear voices and there's no one around, I'm all used up and I feel so turned-around, I went to church on Sunday and she passed by, And my love for her is taking such a long time to die, And I'm waist deep in the mist, It's almost like, I don't even exist...
Nina VeronicaHe did it. I was right there. I saw it all. He's responsible. I mean, it might have been a random act, but, I'll tell you what, you could put his whole life on trial.
Bobby CupidYou would commit treason agaist your ownself
Tom FriendEverybody's doing the killing now. Everybody's doing the dying.
Uncle SweetheartThey want you to sing that song "Revolution". You know, that Beatles song. The slow version - the in-and-out one.
Jack Fate"Revolution." What else do they want me to play?
Uncle SweetheartI got the playlist right here. Let's see, where's my glasses? Okay, here we go: "Revolution", "Street Fightin' Man", "Won' t Get Fooled Again", "Cellblock #9", "Ohio", "Eve of Destruction", "Kick out the Jams." You can do all those.
Jack FateI don't know, Sweetheart. Sounds like a lot of songs.
Uncle SweetheartOkay listen, Uncle Sweetheart is organizing a benefit concert. A benefit concert - to help the real victims of the revolution. However, I will be personally siphoning the majority of the funds into the kitty of the fattest cat of all. Me! And you gentlemen will be paid in full.
Bobby CupidThe land's too big out there, man. After awhile it starts to swallow you up.
Uncle SweetheartOh, it's the dark princes, the democratic republicans. Working for a barbarian who can scarcely spell his own name. Hey, the only thing more pleasant than seeing you would be seeing the grim reaper himself. You gentlemen are about to make a hideous choice. You two are pitiable figures weeping with blood, and it' s gonna be your blood. Are you aware gentlemen, that this is all a play?
BacchusWhy a benefit concert?
Nina VeronicaWell, how else do you get rock stars to do television? Huh? You either give them a cause or give them an award.
Nina VeronicaSo, where's my headliner? Huh? I just got off the phone with the network. They want something to promote. They *need* something to promote. They have some questions about your ability to perform services due.
Uncle SweetheartAnd I suppose you told 'em I was a total showbiz stud, that you have total mystical knowledge and faith in me and absolutely no question about my ability to perform services due.
Animal WranglerI avoid looking at human beings. They disgust me so much with all their atom bombs and blow dryers and automobiles. They build hospitals as shrines to the diseases they create. Human beings, alone with their secrets, masked and anonymous, no one truly knows them.
Desk ClerkWill you be in need of a woman sir?
Jack FateWhat kind of woman?
Desk ClerkI got all kinds. Slave women. Immigrant women. Black women. White women. Young women. Old women. Rich, poor, middle class. Free women. Western women. Northern women. Southern women. Intellectuals. Radical women. Modern. They run the gamut. Which kind would you like.
Jack FateNo, I'm just tired. Can you give me a room?
Uncle SweetheartNobody could be like you, and a great many have tried. I just know this is gonna come off.
Jack FateI need some boys who can play.
Uncle SweetheartI got some musicians right here. Feast your eyes on: Simple Twist Of Fate. The best and only Jack Fate cover band in the world.
Uncle SweetheartLadies and gentlemen, We have a special treat for you this evening. Not only do we possess the Twist Of Fate, we possess the Cha-Cha, the Bugaboo, and the Watusi Of Fate: Jack Fate!
Jack Fate[singing]Crash on the levee, Water's gonna overflow, Swamp's gonna rise, No boat is gonna row, Head on down, To Williams Point, You can bust your feet, You can rock this joint, But, hey, ain't you gonna miss your best friend now? You'll have to find yourself, Another best friend, somehow...
Uncle SweetheartYou do this show, this benefit, it'll be seen all over the world. You'll put your career back on track, maybe a tour, maybe a record, maybe both. Make a little money and save the world, all at the same time! It's all politics. Jack, and money is the mother's milk of politics and we'll be a-rakin' it in.
Armed ManHow'd they ever get you to do this? They must be scraping' the bottom of the barrel.
Jack FateI might have a few songs left.
Nina VeronicaI'm not going to debate semantics with you. Look, it's real. It's beyond phenomena. There's shooting and killing. And yet how do you define a war in this day and age?
DionWhat are they fighting about?
Nina VeronicaI don't know what they're fighting about. Do the Hindus, Arabs, Jews, Irish, Muslims, Buddhists know what they're fighting about? The last person who actually knew that was killed a long time ago. They're all religious wars. Look, we've got dead aliens stacked up in warehouses. What else do you want to know?
Uncle SweetheartSome famous star from the jazz age was disfigured right here on this stage during a live show. What the hell was that sucker's name? I can't remember that guy's name.
Animal WranglerI'll. tell you something else. Ancient cultures, civilizations, they used to sacrifice animals, like cattle and rabbits and goats and such, instead of human beings. Now, today, we do it the other way around, we sacrifice the human being. Like the like the Incas, like the Aztecs, like the big corporations.
Uncle SweetheartMan, I'm gonna turn this here thing into Woodstock, Altamont, the Beatles at Shea, Live-Aid, and the Elvis Comeback Special all *rolled* into one.
Bobby CupidThis is one of the guitars that started it all.
Uncle SweetheartLooks like somethin' I'd go out to a corner pawnshop and buy somethin' just like it.
Bobby CupidWell, maybe you could; but, it wouldn't be like this one. Cause this is one that played "Match Box Blues".
Bobby CupidWell, if you ask me, his pen's sweatin' blood.
Tom FriendThe newspaper is just a false map of the world! You ever hear of the AIDS epidemic? Huh? What if I told you it was cooked up by some Mau-Mau men in Africa and they gave it to British sailors. What about the Vietnam War, huh, you ever hear of that? What if I told you it was lost in the whorehouses of Saigon instead of on the battlefield.
Tom FriendWhat about - Hendrix? Remember? Remember? Remember Hendrix at Woodstock? I'm just curious, you weren't there were you? You weren't at Woodstock. You weren't up there with Hendrix. Why? Where were you? You should've seen Hendrix, man. He was all business. Didn't mix business with pleasure. Playing "Star Spangled Banner" through two lousy speakers to half a million people in the mud. What a cry that was! A cry forlorn. Yeah, one desperate cry for freedom, up there with that screamin' guitar. Now, what was he - what was he sayin', Jack? That "Star Spangled Banner" trip. Now, what was that all about? Revolution? I don't think so. You could hear tears in every note he played. Sayin' love me, love me! I'm not a traitor, I'm a native son! He took the glorious anthem and he dropped drug bombs on it. You could hear that cry around the world. Sayin', hey, I'm an American citizen! He was callin' out to his forefathers. The pilgrims. The pilgrims, they didn't need any stinkin' passports. did they? Hendrix, Jack, well, he was the last man standing. Pride and honor. Right? That's what it's all about. But, they didn't - nah, they didn't hear him. One sad cry of pity - in a town without pity. Now, what about you? What do you think about that? That's what I want to know.
Jack FateIf I know nothing else, I know at least one thing is true: that the sacred is in the ordinary, the common things in life. They tell you that everything is nonsense, that the laws of nature are nonsense, gravity is nonsense, relationships don't exist, jobs don't exist. Everything is up for grabs and there's no cause of anything. That's what they'd like you to believe. I guess you could say that I was pushed downhill, but my fall from grace didn't end at the bottom of those stairs. It went on, and it seemed to' go on forever. Expect the worst and you'll get it. That's about all he ever taught me. All of us in some way are trying to kill time. When it's all said and done, time ends up killing us.
Mrs. BrownMy daughter has memorized all of your songs.
Jack FateWhy did she do that?
Mrs. Brown'Cause I made her do it, that's why.
Uncle Sweetheart[singing]Lord, it's hot in here, The air conditioner must be on the blink.
Mrs. Brown's Daughter[singing]Come gather 'round people, Wherever you roam, And admit that the waters, Around you have grown, And accept it that soon, You'll be drenched to the bone. If your time to you, Is worth savin', Then you better start swimmin', Or you'll sink like a stone, For the times they are a-changin'...
Jack FateI gotta see him. I'm tired of not seeing him. I want him to see me.
Bobby CupidScrew this so-called concert. Jack. These cats, here, are just addicted to lights and sound. Man, let's go someplace where we can see the earth and sky. Let's go to the South Seas. Let's go to where Gauguin went and just disappear for awhile. Cause this guy, here, he's like a praying mantis. He don't kill his victims. He just...
Uncle SweetheartHey, I don't know. which one of those voices is coming out of your mouth, but tell it to shut, the fuck up. Gauguin was a stockbroker.
Uncle SweetheartLook, you know I'm not some vicious person in a position of wealth and power.
Jack FateYou're like a chemist who invents a new drug and doesn't care about the side effects.
MistressLook, don't you forget. A home is a refuge. A warm place for the heart and mind. What can I do for you? I wanna do something for you. What can I do?
EdmundYou know how it is, Jack. When inferior people want to revolt, they do. And when they become equal, they want to be superior.
Bobby CupidHey, I got one for ya. What did the monkey say to the leopard at the card game? I thought you were a cheetah.
Jack FateI remember your Ma. A wonderful lady. She used to ask permission before she did anything.
EdmundYeah, before she'd cut a leaf off a flower, she'd ask permission.
Jack FateCouldn't wash away the real dirt, though.
Tom FriendYou've been avoiding me, man. You don't need to avoid me. I just want to know a few things. I want to ask you a few questions. Who's making the money on the concert? You know, who's pockets is it lining?
Nina VeronicaHere are the lyrics for "Jailhouse Rock". The executives are insisting that this song be sung, okay.
Nina VeronicaWell, look at the lyrics, man. Here, give it to me. Where is it? I don't know. It's something about a party that the warden's gonna throw in a county jail. They see it as a song of hope, you know. Some - some - some kind of *egalitarian* thing. They want to plant seeds of hope.
Bobby CupidWhat's he look like? Well, he's got a Fu Manchu goatee. He's with some weird, half-breed chick. He looks like a leech, a bleeder, some kind of two-faced monster. A spy.
Uncle SweetheartWell, that's a good attitude. You can tell all that just by lookin' at somebody?
Bobby CupidYeah, well, a guy does all kinda things to give himself away. He said he was with the press. Lee, he probably would have had him shot. Sherman would have hung him.
Tom FriendYou think good and bad are irrelevant? Tell me why.
Tom FriendWhat pipe of power are you smoking from? Tell, you're supposed to have all the answers. What makes you tick, man?
Jack Fate[singing]"Oh, help me in my weakness", I heard the drifter say, As they carried him from the courtroom, And were taking him away, "My trip hasn't been a pleasant one, And my time it isn't long, And I still do not know, What it was that I've done wrong"...
Tom FriendYou like people who fall on their knees, right, and fawn all over you. I don't do that, that's why you don't like me, right? How much are they paying you to trot around the ring?
Pagan LaceOh, he's good. He's great. I love his songs because they are not - they are not precise. They are completely open to interpretation.
Tom FriendDon't you read the paper? The pervert's gonna be the top man now.
Tom FriendLook, it's an overcrowded world. It's hard to get at the top. There's a long line at the elevator.
Pagan LaceIt doesn't matter. We'll take the stairs.
SoldierI come from a small village in the mountains. We don't even have a doctor. So, I joined the rebels. I didn't know what the answers were. I still don't. I just knew you had to take sides. I suffered sickness and wrongs. My whole family turned against me. They disowned me. I tried to explain, but, but, but they just wouldn't listen to me. Pretty soon, I saw the rebel movement was corrupt. The leadership were lying to the people. They wanted to replace the old government with a new government which was just as bad. They were taking - they were taking people's money, they were, they were, they were making promises with no intentions of keeping them. And then, a small army of counter-revolutionaries grew to battle the rebels in the mountains where the government forces were ineffective. I changed sides. No one ever noticed. This new movement was fighting, was fighting for the truth the rebels supposedly believed in but really didn't. And then I realized that this movement was being funded by the very government I wanted to topple. At that point, I realized I didn't want the government to fall. It would only he replaced with anarchy. I - I started believing in preserving the republic; so, I joined the government forces. I fought bravely for their cause. And then one day, we wiped out a small village. They, they told something about the rebels having infiltrated. But, it was a lie. All the men were either dead or old. And there - there were was nothing but women and children left. - - - It was my village.
EditorWhat's up? Isn't that an interesting question to ask me. I got reporters wounded. I've got reporters that are held captive. Held hostage. I got two reporters dead. I got reporters on the front lines. I got reporters that are undercover - with the insurgents, with the counter-insurgents. I got people inside the capitol - even in the Office of the President, himself.
Uncle SweetheartLook, son, I was sellin' porn books out of the trunk of my car before you were born. Don't tell me I've had my day! You're the scum of all scum. You should have never been born you pickled punk!
Uncle SweetheartThis is gonna be a patriotic rhapsody, Jack. Here's the deal. You'll be working for the people. The peasants. The children. Imagine yourself being reincarnated in the civil war in Babylon.
Jack FateCivil war in Babylon?
Uncle SweetheartCome on son, snap out of it! You gotta stand up on your tiptoes to see the future.
EdmundThey didn't get a big star. Big stars think it's too dangerous here. Big stars - they like doing benefits; but, only if the benefits are being held in places where they won't get shot at. Man, let me ask you. Have you ever met any big stars with a set of nuts? Huh? With any big balls? Any God damn brains and charisma? No? No? My man, big stars they like - they like it safe. They don't like to put their life on the line for a cause that they don't understand. I mean, who does, huh?
Jack FateIn my father's world, you do not take what is his. Not his gold. Not his silver. Not his woman. I thought I was doin' it for my mother. I thought I was doin' it for my country. Ultimately, I knew, I was doin' it for me. In the end, it's the strongest arm that stretches the bow.
Jack FateHe sacrificed everything he ever wanted to reach his destiny, to rule this empire with an iron fist. From the cathouses and gambling joints he rose to the top rung of civilization, President of this god-forsaken nation.