I come from a small village in the mountains. We don't even have a doctor. So, I joined the rebels. I didn't know what the answers were. I still don't. I just knew you had to take sides. I suffered sickness and wrongs. My whole family turned against me. They disowned me. I tried to explain, but, but, but they just wouldn't listen to me. Pretty soon, I saw the rebel movement was corrupt. The leadership were lying to the people. They wanted to replace the old government with a new government which was just as bad. They were taking - they were taking people's money, they were, they were, they were making promises with no intentions of keeping them. And then, a small army of counter-revolutionaries grew to battle the rebels in the mountains where the government forces were ineffective. I changed sides. No one ever noticed. This new movement was fighting, was fighting for the truth the rebels supposedly believed in but really didn't. And then I realized that this movement was being funded by the very government I wanted to topple. At that point, I realized I didn't want the government to fall. It would only he replaced with anarchy. I - I started believing in preserving the republic; so, I joined the government forces. I fought bravely for their cause. And then one day, we wiped out a small village. They, they told something about the rebels having infiltrated. But, it was a lie. All the men were either dead or old. And there - there were was nothing but women and children left. - - - It was my village.