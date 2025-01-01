Menu
Winter Passing Movie Quotes

Corbit Well, I gotta go rock. And if you see Holdin, tell him his balls are clean.
Reese Holdin Shelley!
Shelley Yeah?
Reese Holdin How old are you, anyway?
Shelley 23. Why?
Reese Holdin Just wanted to do the math, in case you're fucking my father.
Shelley Would he ever show you his stuff?
Reese Holdin I had to buy every book he has written.
Shelley Must have been an interesting childhood.
Reese Holdin Yeah. Competing for attention with twin No.3 Underwood typewriters won't do too much for your self-esteem.
Reese Holdin For some reason I imagine you as an only child growing up in some vast, impenetrable mansion with turrets, Daddy modeling perpetual tennis wear, Mum playing badminton and having biscuits and tea on the front lawn. Why don't you go back to Narnia or wherever the fuck you're from and leave my dad alone?
Reese Holden Wow. Where's she from? Wimbledon?
Reese Holden I just can't believe this is the same man who told his six-year-old daughter that Christmas was a Republican capitalistic conspiracy created by the Hallmark Corporation and that, if Jesus were alive today he'd be down in Nicaragua rallying the Sandinistas. Grace Away.
Corbit Crack cocaine, huh? I've seen that stuff on Cops.
Corbit Crack cocaine will fry your brain.
Reese Holden Now there's a rhyme.
Shelley Now trying to get a paragraph out of him is like pulling a piano out of a pond.
