Reese HoldinYeah. Competing for attention with twin No.3 Underwood typewriters won't do too much for your self-esteem.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reese HoldinFor some reason I imagine you as an only child growing up in some vast, impenetrable mansion with turrets, Daddy modeling perpetual tennis wear, Mum playing badminton and having biscuits and tea on the front lawn. Why don't you go back to Narnia or wherever the fuck you're from and leave my dad alone?
Reese HoldenI just can't believe this is the same man who told his six-year-old daughter that Christmas was a Republican capitalistic conspiracy created by the Hallmark Corporation and that, if Jesus were alive today he'd be down in Nicaragua rallying the Sandinistas. Grace Away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CorbitCrack cocaine, huh? I've seen that stuff on Cops.