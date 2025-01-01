Col. Andy Tanner [Describing the invasion on a crude diorama on the ground] West Coast. East Coast. Down here is Mexico. First wave of the Soviet attack came in disguised as commercial charter flights the same way they did in Afghanistan back in December of 1979. Only these were crack Airborne paratroop outfits. Now, they took these mountain passes along here in the Rockies.

Jed Eckert So, that's what hit Calumet?

Col. Andy Tanner I guess so. They coordinated with selective nuke strikes and the missiles were a hell of a lot more accurate than we thought. They took out the silos here in the Dakotas, and key points of communication.

Darryl Bates Like what?

Col. Andy Tanner Oh, like Omaha, Washington DC, Kansas City.

Darryl Bates Gone?

Col. Andy Tanner Yeah. That's right. Infiltrators came up illegal from Mexico. Cubans mostly. They managed to infiltrate SAC bases in the Midwest, several down in Texas and wreaked a hell of a lot of havoc, I'm here to tell you. They opened up the door down here, and the whole Cuban and Nicaraguan and Latin American armies come walking right through, rolled right up here through the Great Plains.

Robert How far did they get?

Col. Andy Tanner Cheyenne, Wyoming... across to Kansas. We held them at the Rockies and the Mississippi River. Anyway, the Russians reinforced with 60 divisions. Sent three whole army groups across the Bering Strait into Alaska, cut the pipeline, came down across Canada to link up here in the middle, but we stopped their butt cold here. The lines have pretty much stabilized now.

Robert What about Europe?