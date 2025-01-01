Menu
Billy Whistler I wouldn't be so sure if I were you. Human emotions are like works of art. They can be forged. They seem just like the original, but they are a forgery.
Virgil Oldman Forgery?
Billy Whistler Everything can be faked, Virgil. Joy, pain, hate... illness, recovery. Even love.
Virgil Oldman What's it like living with a woman?
Lambert Like taking part in an auction sale. You never know if yours will be the best offer.
Claire In an old article of yours I found on the internet, you said: There's something authentic in every forgery. What did you mean?
Virgil Oldman When simulating another's work the forger can't resist the temptation to put in something of himself. Often it's just a trifle, a detail of no interest. One unsuspected stroke, by which the forger inevitably ends up betraying himself, and revealing his own utterly authentic sensibilities.
Virgil Oldman [Inspecting a painting] It's a fake.
First daughter How is that possible? It's beautiful!
Virgil Oldman I didn't say it was ugly, I said it wasn't authentic.
Robert Why did you never marry, never have kids?
Virgil Oldman The regard I have for women is equal to the fear I've always had of them. And to my failure to understand them.
Robert [his voice through the robot] There is always something authentic concealed in every forgery. I couldn't agree more. That's why I'll miss you, Mr. Oldman.
[last lines]
Waiter Are you on your own, sir?
Virgil Oldman No, I'm waiting for someone.
Claire I'm not in the habit of speaking to people very much.
Virgil Oldman Believe me, that's considerable stroke of good fortune. Talking to people is extremely perilous. However, it was you who made the call, so you're running the risk.
Robert You know, gearboxes are like people. If they've been together long enough, eventually, they take on each other's forms.
