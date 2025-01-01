LambertLike taking part in an auction sale. You never know if yours will be the best offer.
ClaireIn an old article of yours I found on the internet, you said: There's something authentic in every forgery. What did you mean?
Virgil OldmanWhen simulating another's work the forger can't resist the temptation to put in something of himself. Often it's just a trifle, a detail of no interest. One unsuspected stroke, by which the forger inevitably ends up betraying himself, and revealing his own utterly authentic sensibilities.