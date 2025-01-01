Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Caine Mutiny The Caine Mutiny Movie Quotes

The Caine Mutiny Movie Quotes

Captain Queeg Ahh, but the strawberries! That's - that's where I had them. They laughed at me and made jokes, but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with - geometric logic - that a duplicate key to the wardroom icebox DID exist! And I'd have PRODUCED that key if they hadn't've pulled the Caine out of action! I, I, I know now they were only trying to protect some fellow officers -
[breaks off in horror, becomes hesitant]
Captain Queeg Umm... naturally, I can only cover these things roughly, from - memory... but if I've left anything out... why, you just ask me - specific questions and I'll be - perfectly happy to answer them... one by one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Greenwald staggers into the Caine crew's party, inebriated]
Lt. Barney Greenwald Well, well, well! The officers of the Caine in happy celebration!
Lt. Steve Maryk What are you, Barney, kind of tight?
Lt. Barney Greenwald Sure. I got a guilty conscience. I defended you, Steve, because I found the wrong man was on trial.
[pours himself a glass of wine]
Lt. Barney Greenwald So, I torpedoed Queeg for you. I *had* to torpedo him. And I feel sick about it.
[drinks wine]
Lt. Steve Maryk Okay, Barney, take it easy.
Lt. Barney Greenwald You know something? When I was studying law, and Mr. Keefer here was writing his stories, and you, Willie, were tearing up the playing fields of dear old Princeton, who was standing guard over this fat, dumb, happy country of ours, eh? Not us. Oh, no, we knew you couldn't make any money in the service. So who did the dirty work for us? QUEEG did! And a lot of other guys - tough, sharp guys, who didn't crack up like Queeg.
Ensign Willie Keith But no matter what, Captain Queeg endangered the ship and the lives of the men.
Lt. Barney Greenwald He didn't endanger anybody's life; YOU did, *all* of you! You're a fine bunch of officers.
Lt. JG H. Paynter Jr. You said yourself he cracked.
Lt. Barney Greenwald I'm glad you brought that up, Mr. Paynter, because that's a very pretty point. You know, I left out one detail in the court martial. It wouldn't have helped our case any.
[to Maryk]
Lt. Barney Greenwald Tell me, Steve, after the Yellowstain business, Queeg came to you guys for help and you turned him down, didn't you?
Lt. Steve Maryk [hesitant] Yes, we did.
Lt. Barney Greenwald [to Paynter] You didn't approve of his conduct as an officer - he wasn't WORTHY of your loyalty! So you turned on him. You ragged him - you made up songs about him. If you'd given Queeg the loyalty he needed, do you suppose the whole issue would have come up in the typhoon?
[to Maryk]
Lt. Barney Greenwald You're an honest man, Steve, I'm asking you. You think it would've been necessary for you to take over?
Lt. Steve Maryk [hesitant] It probably wouldn't have been necessary.
Lt. Barney Greenwald [muttering slightly] There!
Ensign Willie Keith [horror-stricken] If that's true, then we *were* guilty.
Lt. Barney Greenwald Ah, you're learning, Willie! You're learning that you don't work with a captain because you like the way he parts his hair; you work with him because *he's GOT* the job, or you're no good! Well, the case is over. You're all safe. It was like shooting fish in a barrel.
[long pause; strides toward Keefer]
Lt. Barney Greenwald And now we come to the man who *should* have stood trial. The Caine's favorite author. The Shakespeare whose testimony nearly sunk us all. Tell 'em, Keefer!
Lieutenant Tom Keefer [stiff and overcome with guilt] No, you go ahead. You're telling it better.
Lt. Barney Greenwald You ought to read his testimony. He never even heard of Captain Queeg!
Lt. Steve Maryk Let's forget it, Barney!
Lt. Barney Greenwald Queeg was sick; he couldn't help himself. But you, you're *real* healthy. Only you didn't have one tenth the guts that HE had!
Lieutenant Tom Keefer Except I never fooled myself, Mr. Greenwald.
Lt. Barney Greenwald I'm gonna drink a toast to you, Mr. Keefer.
[pours wine in a glass]
Lt. Barney Greenwald From the beginning you hated the Navy. And then you thought up this whole idea. And you managed to keep your skirts nice, and starched, and clean, even in the court martial. Steve Maryk will always be remembered as a mutineer. But you, you'll publish your novel, you'll make a million bucks, you'll marry a big movie star, and for the rest of your life you'll live with your conscience, if you have any. Now here's to the *real* author of "The *Caine* Mutiny." Here's TO you, Mr. Keefer.
[splashes wine in Keefer's face]
Lt. Barney Greenwald If you wanna do anything about it, I'll be outside. I'm a lot drunker than you are, so it'll be a fair fight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barney Greenwald I don't want to upset you TOO much, but at the moment you have an excellent chance of being hanged.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Commander Philip Francis Queeg Aboard my ship, excellent performance is standard, standard performance is sub-standard, and sub-standard performance is not permitted to exist - that, I warn you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Regarding Captain Queeg]
Lt. Keith Well, he's certainly Navy.
Lt. Keefer Yeah. So was Captain Bligh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain DeVriess Disappointed they assigned you to a minesweeper, Keith?
Ensign Willie Keith Well, sir, to be honest, yes, sir.
Captain DeVriess You saw yourself on a carrier, or a battleship, no doubt.
Ensign Willie Keith Yes, sir, I had hoped...
Captain DeVriess Well, I only "hope" that you're good enough for the Caine.
Ensign Willie Keith I shall try to be worthy of this assignment, sir.
Captain DeVriess She's not a battleship or a carrier; the Caine is a beaten-up tub. After 18 months of combat it takes 24 hours a day just to keep her in one piece.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Commander Philip Francis Queeg This is the captain speaking. Some misguided sailors on this ship still think they can pull a fast one on me. Well, they're very much mistaken. Since you've taken this course, the innocent will be punished with the guilty. There will be no liberty for any member of this crew for three months. I will not be made a fool of! Do you hear me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[at the Senior Officer's Mess Hall]
Captain DeVriess Tell me, Keith. Now that you've had a chance to study the "Caine" more closely, do you like her any better?
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith The tour was very interesting, sir.
Captain DeVriess The ship too messy for you?
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith [Keefer walks in] Well, that's a difficult question, sir.
Lt. Tom Keefer It's a RIDICULOUS question! The question is, is this mess a ship?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor Dickson If I may speak, sir, I would like to protest the counsel's twisting of words. There's a big difference between real mental illness and minor mental disturbances.
Barney Greenwald Let me put it this way, doctor: could Captain Queeg have been disabled by the severe stain of command?
Doctor Dickson That's absurdly hypothetical.
Barney Greenwald Is it? Have you ever had any sea duty, doctor?
Doctor Dickson No.
Barney Greenwald Have you ever been at sea?
Doctor Dickson No.
Barney Greenwald How long have you been in the Navy?
Doctor Dickson Five months.
Barney Greenwald Have you ever had any dealings with ship's captains before this case?
Doctor Dickson No.
Barney Greenwald Then I suggest that you cannot set yourself up as an authority on the strain of command, and thus you may be completely wrong about Captain Queeg.
[to the prosecutor]
Barney Greenwald Your witness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Budge [Queeg is distracted while the Caine is turning] Hey, Meatball! Am I seein' things or are we about to run over our own tow line?
Meatball That's crazy; we can't be - we ARE about to run over our own tow line! What are they DOIN' up there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Commander Philip Francis Queeg Anyone notice anything peculiar about Seaman First Class Urban? A shirt-tail hanging out of trousers is, I believe, regulation uniform for a bus boy, *not,* however, for a sailor in the United States Navy. These are some of the things we're going to start noticing again. Mr. Maryk, who is the morale officer?
Lt. Steve Maryk We don't have one, sir.
Lt. Commander Philip Francis Queeg Who, then, is the junior ensign?
Lt. Steve Maryk Keith, sir.
Lt. Commander Philip Francis Queeg Mr. Keith, you are now appointed the morale officer. In addition to your other duties, you are to see that shirttails are tucked inside trousers.
Lt. Keith Aye, aye, sir.
Lt. Commander Philip Francis Queeg If I see one more shirttail flapping while I'm captain of this ship - woe betide the sailor; woe betide the OOD; and woe betide the morale officer, I kid you not!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Comdr. Challee Mr. Keith, how long have you been in the navy?
Lt. Keith A little over a year, sir.
Lt. Comdr. Challee Do you know how many years Lieutenant Commander Queeg served at sea?
Lt. Keith No.
Lt. Comdr. Challee As a matter of fact, Lieutenant Commander Queeg has served over eight years. I ask you: which of you is better qualified to judge if a ship is foundering?
Lt. Keith Myself, sir, when I am in possession of my faculties and Commander Queeg is not.
Lt. Comdr. Challee Tell me, Mr. Keith, how would you describe this loss of faculty? Did the captain rave or make insane gestures?
Lt. Keith Well, no, sir.
Lt. Comdr. Challee After being relieved, did the captain go violently crazy?
Lt. Keith Well, the captain was never crazy either before or after being relieved. There are other forms of mental illness.
Lt. Comdr. Challee Thank you for your expert opinion. Are you aware that the captain has been pronounced completely rational by three qualified psychiatrists?
Lt. Keith They weren't on the bridge of the Caine during that typhoon, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Barney Greenwald Doctor, you have testified that the following symptoms exist in Lieutenant Commander Queeg's behavior: rigidity of personality, feelings of persecution, unreasonable suspicion, a mania for perfection, and a neurotic certainty that he is always in the right. Doctor, isn't there one psychiatric term for this illness?
Doctor Dickson I never said there was any illness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keith Situation quiet; the captain's been put away for the night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Tom Keefer "There is no escape from the Caine, save death. We're all doing penance, sentenced to an outcast ship, manned by outcasts, and named after the greatest outcast of them all."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Whittaker Mr. Maryk, Mr. Keith. The captain wants a meeting with all officers, right away.
Lt. Maryk Now? At one o'clock in the morning?
Whittaker Yes, sir.
Lt. Maryk Do you know what it's about?
Whittaker Yes, sir. Strawberries.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[LT Greenwald has just questioned LCDR Queeg about the incident involving the yellow dye marker]
Capt. Blakely Mr. Greenwald, there can be no more serious charge against an officer than cowardice under fire.
Lt. Barney Greenwald Sir, may I make one thing clear? It is NOT the defense's contention that Lieutenant Commander Queeg is a coward; quite the contrary! The defense assumes that no man who rises to command a United States naval ship can possibly BE a coward, and that, therefore, if he commits questionable acts under fire, the explanation MUST be ELSEWHERE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keefer [LT Keefer to ENS Keith while giving him a tour of the Caine] The first thing you've got to learn about this ship is that she was DESIGNED by GENIUSES, to be RUN by IDIOTS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Commander Philip Francis Queeg Get that red-headed fellow over there, that one there!
Lt. Keith Sir, it's impossible to tell which one is red-headed. They're all wearing their helmets.
Lt. Commander Philip Francis Queeg Keith - you're an idiot!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Captain DeVriess [Heavy with authority] Keith.
Lt. Keith Yes sir?
Captain DeVriess Take her out.
Lt. Keith Aye, aye, sir!
Lt. Keith Single up all lines!
Crewman Single up all lines!
Lt. Keith Stand by to cast off!
Crewman Stand by to cast off!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Discussing Captain Queeg's sanity]
Lieutenant Tom Keefer Will you look at the man? He's a Freudian delight; he crawls with clues!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Queeg [during his personal introduction to the officers of the Caine] Mr. Maryk, kindly tell the crew - on behalf of myself - that there are four ways of doing things onboard my ship: the right way; the wrong way; the Navy way; and my way. So long as they do things my way, we'll get along.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keefer This is the engine room; to operate, all you need is any group of well-trained monkeys. Ninety-nine percent of everything we do is strict routine. Only one percent requires creative intelligence.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Steve Maryk Will you take our case?
Lt. Barney Greenwald I'd much rather prosecute.
Lt. Steve Maryk [disappointed] Well, I guess I can't blame you.
Lt. Barney Greenwald [in a more friendly tone] I'll take your case.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Admiral And so today you are full-fledged ensigns. Three short months ago you assembled here from all parts of the nation, from all walks of life: field, factory, office and college campus. Each of you knew what the fighting was about, or you wouldn't have volunteered. Each of you knew that the American way of life must be defended by life itself. From here on your education must continue in the more demanding school of actual war. Wearing the gold stripe of ensign in the United States Navy, you go down to the sea to fight in the toughest conflict of all time. Your fellow Americans share my confidence that you will serve the navy and the country with honor and distinction. Good luck, and good hunting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lieutenant Tom Keefer [after a meeting between the officers and Captain Queeg] This is what is known in literature as the "pregnant pause."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ensign Willie Keith Sir, you don't like the Navy, do you?
Lt. Keefer Who called the "Caine" the Navy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keefer I'm too "smart" to be brave!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Tom Keefer [Tom Keefer introducing Willie Keith to Steve Maryk] Steve's our fireball, the guy who gets things done. There's one on every ship.
Lt. Steve Maryk [not amused] Very funny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keith [eagerly] Sir, I spotted a lot of Japanese aircraft, broad of the starboard bow! Position angle 20!
Captain DeVriess Angle 20.
Lt. Keith Do you see 'em, Captain?
Captain DeVriess [disgustedly] If the war lasts 10 years, Keith, you may learn to tell the difference between aircraft and seagulls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keith I made a mistake, but I don't see why I should be singled out for it. Everyone's goofed off around here. The Caine's a slack ship. The men act like a pack of cutthroats and the decks look like a Singapore junk.
Captain DeVriess I take it then you must also strongly disapprove of me.
[Keith hesitates]
Captain DeVriess Go ahead, Keith, man to man.
Lt. Keith Sir, I'm in no position to approve or disapprove. I only know my conception of a captain seems different from your own.
Captain DeVriess I'll take it under advisement. Since you feel so bitter, perhaps what's in the dispatch will brighten your day. As you can see, Keith, I'm being relieved of command. Next week this time, you'll have yourself a new captain: Lt. Cmdr. Philip Francis Queeg. Feel better?
Lt. Keith Definitely, sir!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Queeg [after bawling out Ensign Keith] Willie?
Lt. Keith Sir?
Captain Queeg You look worried. Oh, I know that a man's shirt is a petty detail, but big things are made up of details. Don't forget: for want of a nail a horseshoe was lost, then the whole battle. A captain's job is a lonely one. He's easily misunderstood. Forget that I bawled you out. It was for the good of morale of all concerned. Okay?
Lt. Keith [cheering up] Yes, sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Comdr. Challee Did Captain Queeg look sick?
Lieutenant Tom Keefer Well, at the height of a typhoon, no one aboard a DMS looks very well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Queeg I think you should all know that I'm a 'book' man. Everything in it was put in for a purpose. Deviate from the book, and you'll still get an argument from me, and I don't lose arguments aboard my ship! That's one of the nice things about being Captain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
title card [on a gold plaque in the mess room that Lieutenant Maryk gazes upon] U.S.S. Caine DMS 18 / This ship is named for Arthur Wingate Caine Commander U.S. Navy who died of wounds received in running gun battle between Submarine and vessel he commanded. U.S.S. Jones. The submarine was sunk in the engagement.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
opening title card There has never been a mutiny in a ship of the United States Navy. The truths of this film lie not in its incidents but in the way a few men meet the crisis of their lives. The time - World War II...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barney Greenwald I'm going to be frank with you two. I've read the preliminary investigation very carefully, and I think that what you've done stinks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Barney Greenwald [sarcastically] Too bad we can't use you as an expert on psychiatry, Mr. Keefer; after all, you MADE the DIAGNOSIS!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith How do we plead?
Barney Greenwald Your case depends on Maryk.
Lt. Steve Maryk Well then how do I plead?
Barney Greenwald [oozing sarcasm] Not guilty, of COURSE! You're a great Naval hero!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
May Wynn I didn't mean to ruin your evening, I just bruise easily.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Steve Maryk [Grabbing a Bible] That's the straight dope!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barney Greenwald I've read the preliminary investigation very carefully and I think that what you've done stinks.
Lt. Keith Well, if that's the way you feel about it, why are you taking the case?
Barney Greenwald I didn't say I'd take it. I told legal I'd have a talk with Mr. Maryk. Whether I take it or not depends on what he has to say.
Lieutenant Tom Keefer Steve, maybe you'd better get yourself another lawyer.
Barney Greenwald Try it. Eight other officers have already turned it down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keith Darling, you were wonderful.
May Wynn Thanks. I'm surprised your mother let you out.
Lt. Keith I had to be with her. I should have told you yesterday that I couldn't make it for dinner. I'm sorry.
May Wynn Willie, order me a drink and then we'll fight.
Lt. Keith Leo, two Scotch and waters, please. Darling, let's not spoil the night. I've only got a couple of days left. I'm leaving Sunday.
May Wynn How do you expect me to feel, leaving me standing there all alone? Willie, why didn't you introduce me to your mother?
Lt. Keith I wanted you to meet her, but... well, there's a time for everything.
May Wynn I'm sure.
[raising her glass in a toast]
May Wynn To the most important woman in your life: Mom.
Lt. Keith May, stop it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Steve Maryk Stillwell, steady as she goes! Willie, note the time. Captain, with respect, you're in no state to give orders at this time. Effective immediately, I'm relieving you as CO of this ship under Article One-Eighty-Four.
Captain Queeg I don't know what you're talking about! Helmsman! Left, one-eighty!
Petty Officer 1st Class Stillwell Mr. Keith, what do I do? *You're* the Officer of the Deck!
Captain Queeg I told you to come left; so come left, and NOW!
Lt. Steve Maryk I'm sorry, sir, but you're not issuing any further orders on this bridge. I've relieved you of command. I take full responsibility.
Captain Queeg Mr. Maryk, you're under arrest! Go below to your cabin! Left to one-eighty!
Lt. Steve Maryk Helmsman, right standard rudder. Come to new course zero-zero-zero.
Petty Officer 1st Class Stillwell Mr. Keith! What do I *do*?
Ensign Willie Keith Come north, Stillwell. Lieutenant Maryk is in charge now.
Captain Queeg Mr. Keith, call your relief! You're under arrest, too!
Lt. Steve Maryk [DELETED LINE] No, sir; YOU are. Ensign Keith, please escort Mr. Queeg to his cabin.
Ensign Willie Keith [DELETED LINE] Yes, sir. Captain, please come along peacefully. Otherwise, it'll be the brig for you.
Captain Queeg [DELETED LINE] How dare you! You'll hang for this, all of you! *Do you hear me?* YOU'LL ALL HANG! *I KID YOU NOT...!*
[Keith marches him from the bridge]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ens. Barney Harding I have a confession to make! Height bothers me. I think I'm gonna be sick! I'd use my hat, but it's the only one I've got! Oh, those poor sailors!
Ensign Willie Keith Take mine. I've got three others.
Ens. Barney Harding Thanks. That's darn cordial of ya!
Ensign Willie Keith Don't mention it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain DeVriess [sensing Keith is unnerved by his disheveled appearance] May I see your orders and qualifications jacket, or are they a military secret?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keefer [by way of introduction] Ensign Keith, Ensign Harding.
Lt. Keith My condolences.
Ens. Barney Harding Thanks.
Lt. Keefer Alright, my two newly hatched innocents, let's get with it. The USS Caine is a minesweeper. These are paravanes used for minesweeping. They carry sweep wires out both sides of the ship. The wire contacts the mooring cable of a mine and saws it in two. We've been in combat a year and a half. During that time we have never been asked to sweep one single mine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keefer [concluding the tour] Well, gentlemen, just one more thing to do: climb the mast.
Ens. Barney Harding Well, what for? A mast is a mast.
Lt. Keefer When the captain orders a tour, he means from the keel to the foretop. That's the foretop.
[pointing to the 100-foot high superstructure]
Ens. Barney Harding [slowly ascending with fatalistic resignation] I've got a wife and a kid. I'm very fond of them. I'll probably never see them again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lt. Keith [after a dressing down by the captain] I understand, sir.
Captain DeVriess I don't think you do, but whether you like it or not, Keith, you're in the junkyard navy. Steve, put him with Keifer in Communications and tell Tom when he's free to show this... Princeton Tiger and our other new ensign around the ship.
Lt. Maryk Yes sir.
Captain DeVriess And Keith? Don't take it so hard. War is hell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain DeVriess Very decent of you to join us for lunch, Tom. I didn't think you could spare the time.
Lt. Keefer Well, my novel will suffer, but even the greatest of literary artists gets hungry.
Lt. Maryk Pull up a chair, Tom, and cast some pearls before the swine, or whatever it is you say you do.
Lt. Keefer I will! Somebody has to protect these fresh, eager young faces from the captain's badgering.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain DeVriess [In the officer's wardroom] I've been sweating it out myself for over two years waiting to be relieved of command, and there's no sign of it yet. But then
[looking at Ensign Keith]
Captain DeVriess I don't have Ensign Keith's 'influence'.
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith Sir, I don't understand.
Captain DeVriess I received this dispatch from Admiral Walsh about an hour ago. "With your approval, will request transfer to my staff for Ensign Willis Seward Keith. Understand, of course, needs of U.S.S. Caine have priority"
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith Sir, I didn't know anything about this request.
Captain DeVriess Could be coincidence. Or, someone pulling strings. What'll it be, Keith? The Admiral's staff or, as Tom puts it, the hell of the Caine?
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith Well, I don't know, Sir.
Captain DeVriess It's a simple choice. Do you want to fight a war?
Lt. Steve Maryk Captain, this is hardly the place for a decision.
Captain DeVriess Nonsense, Steve. A good officer can make up his mind anywhere.
[pause]
Captain DeVriess Well, come on, Keith. We haven't got all day.
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith Well, Sir
[pause]
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith I'll stay on board, Sir.
Captain DeVriess That takes care of that.
Lt. Keefer Ah, Willie. You will live to regret this day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more