Captain DeVriess
[In the officer's wardroom] I've been sweating it out myself for over two years waiting to be relieved of command, and there's no sign of it yet. But then
[looking at Ensign Keith]
Captain DeVriess
I don't have Ensign Keith's 'influence'.
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith
Sir, I don't understand.
Captain DeVriess
I received this dispatch from Admiral Walsh about an hour ago. "With your approval, will request transfer to my staff for Ensign Willis Seward Keith. Understand, of course, needs of U.S.S. Caine have priority"
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith
Sir, I didn't know anything about this request.
Captain DeVriess
Could be coincidence. Or, someone pulling strings. What'll it be, Keith? The Admiral's staff or, as Tom puts it, the hell of the Caine?
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith
Well, I don't know, Sir.
Captain DeVriess
It's a simple choice. Do you want to fight a war?
Lt. Steve Maryk
Captain, this is hardly the place for a decision.
Captain DeVriess
Nonsense, Steve. A good officer can make up his mind anywhere.
[pause]
Captain DeVriess
Well, come on, Keith. We haven't got all day.
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith
Well, Sir
[pause]
Ens. Willis 'Willie' Seward Keith
I'll stay on board, Sir.
Captain DeVriess
That takes care of that.
Lt. Keefer
Ah, Willie. You will live to regret this day.