Berserk: The Golden Age Arc III - The Advent Movie Quotes
Skull KnightHeed my words, Struggler. Soon a rain of blood, the likes of which you cannot imagine, shall fall down upon you. It will be a storm of death. But take heed, Struggler. Struggle, endure, contend. For that alone is the sword of one who defies death. Do not forget these words.
CascaIt's all your fault! Griffith and the Band of the Hawk, it all went to hell because of you!
GutsBecause of me? How so?
CascaHow stupid are you? Damn you! You are the one Griffith wanted! It was always you! You were the only one!
Silat[Holding Casca at his mercy]The fight is mine; Tell your men to put down their weapons and I'll let you keep your life. Otherwise, I cut your head off right now! You have three seconds, choose... One... two... THREE!
[Before Silat can sever Casca's head with his claws, Guts kicks him off]