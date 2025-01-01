JeremiahI read everything. I read biographies, mainly because I didn't know how other people live their lives. I think my variations reading came from a deep longing for something that was missing. I was searching for someone, for my story. To not feel so alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Portia NathanWhat's the secret of getting in? I can't tell you. You'll have to find out for yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Portia NathanYou all want to know the secret formula for getting in. To do your job well, an admissions officer must be on the receiving end of an entire nation's application panic, endure the frustration of all the parents who just realized there isn't room for every organically-fed, well-tutored offspring. Of course everyone thinks we're sadists, that we like saying no. We are in this job for one reason, to say yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SusannahYour... your lawn jockeys are outstanding.
Portia NathanSo, who likes breasts? Mark loves breasts. The more the merrier. In fact, why don't I just put this aside for him for when he gets home. So, who likes legs? Well, Mark likes legs. Who likes assholes? I guess that's me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Portia NathanYou may have built schools in third world countries and cleaned contaminated water from villages, but you have never tried to get a kid into Princeton.
Portia Nathan[misunderstanding that John is talking about himself]Oh John, that's *so* sweet. But, uh, you seem like a great guy, too. And you can handle an *axe* and you have a very nice nose in your... face, but I have a long-term boyfriend. Long, long, long term. And, you know, we are happy. We're very happy. We're so... happy. It's... woah. Wow! Happy is one of those words that if you say it a lot, it loses its meaning.