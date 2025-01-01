Menu
The Girl Movie Quotes
[last lines]
Ashley
[to Rosa]
I'm going to miss you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Ashley
You want to help, Mr. Chavez?
Manager
Of course.
Ashley
Then why don't you give me a raise? I've been here a year already. They told me I would get a raise after three months.
Manager
You didn't get a raise because of your attitude.
Ashley
What's wrong with my attitude?
Manager
Look, Ashley, I have to treat you the same way I treat everyone else.
Ashley
Is that right? Why is it I always get the worst shift? I mean, everyone knows that you like Mexican girls best, the place is full of them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ashley
I ain't gonna let you take him - just 'cause you got a swing set.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tommy
You can't worry about the whole world. If there's one thing I learned from Jesus is you don't be a damn martyr. You got to think about yourself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosa
Why was he shouting at you?
Ashley
Sometimes he gets stressed.
Rosa
What is "stressed".
Ashley
It's what happens when you grow up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abbie Cornish
Will Patton
Santyago Maritsa
