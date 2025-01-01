Menu
[last lines]
Ashley [to Rosa] I'm going to miss you.
[first lines]
Ashley You want to help, Mr. Chavez?
Manager Of course.
Ashley Then why don't you give me a raise? I've been here a year already. They told me I would get a raise after three months.
Manager You didn't get a raise because of your attitude.
Ashley What's wrong with my attitude?
Manager Look, Ashley, I have to treat you the same way I treat everyone else.
Ashley Is that right? Why is it I always get the worst shift? I mean, everyone knows that you like Mexican girls best, the place is full of them.
Ashley I ain't gonna let you take him - just 'cause you got a swing set.
Tommy You can't worry about the whole world. If there's one thing I learned from Jesus is you don't be a damn martyr. You got to think about yourself.
Rosa Why was he shouting at you?
Ashley Sometimes he gets stressed.
Rosa What is "stressed".
Ashley It's what happens when you grow up.
