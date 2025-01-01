[first lines]
CIA Employee
Mr. Director, this is Agent Vivien Delay.
CIA Employee
For the last ten years the Central Intelligence Agency has been after Wolfgang Braun.
CIA Employee
As you know, we have no positive identification of what the Wolf looks like. What we do know is he's a former German national who sells atomic material to terrorists all over the world.
CIA Employee
Intelligence confirms that a transaction is to take place next week in Belgrade.
CIA Employee
[throws down pictures]
The Wolf's number one man, the Albino, will be selling a dirty bomb to Syrian buyers. We've already dispatched a team to eliminate the buyers, secure the bomb, and apprehend the Albino.
CIA Employee
Your target is the Wolf. We have reason to believe he'll be present. Find him, and eliminate him.