School Principal As I was saying to Zooey, study after study has shown that aggression is exacerbated by violent images in popular culture.

Ethan Renner Well, Zooey's mother raised her to be a pacifist.

School Principal Hmm. Hitting a classmate in the face is hardly a passive response.

Ethan Renner [looking over at Zooey] With an open hand or a clenched fist?

School Principal What difference does that make?