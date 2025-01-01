Menu
3 Days to Kill Movie Quotes

Ethan Renner Don't take this the wrong way, Viv, but you're not my type.
Vivi Delay I'm everybody's type.
Ethan Renner Get on... this bike.
Zooey Renner Or what?
Ethan Renner Now!
Zooey Renner [throws the bicycle down] I don't even know how to ride a bike, okay?
Ethan Renner What kind of kid doesn't know how to ride a bike?
Zooey Renner The kind of kid who never had a father to teach her!
Ethan Renner The longer I was gone, it felt like the harder it was to come back.
Jules Sumia wants to call the baby Ethan.
[puts the baby into his arms]
Ethan Renner It's a boy's name.
Jules No. It's the name of a great man who didn't shoot us when he could and instead gave us his home. She has chosen carefully. The name is perfect.
Vivi Delay Kill the Wolf.
Ethan Renner I'm gonna need a new suit.
Ethan Renner [she standing over him] Oh, my God, am I in hell?
Vivi Delay So that's what it looks like to you, Ethan. Figures.
Ethan Renner [about the squatters in his apartment] What exactly then am I supposed to do?
Sergeant Wait for spring. Like the birds, the bees, the girls and the boys.
Ethan Renner Did you really just say that to me?
Mitat Yilmaz Why don't you kill me already?
Ethan Renner Because you're the father who knows best.
Vivi Delay [surveying all the dead guys] Pretty good for a jobber.
Ethan Renner You said there'd be one guy, not five!
Vivi Delay Oops. But I DID say keep the young man with the mustache alive.
Ethan Renner What do you think this guy looks like?
Vivi Delay Middle-aged.
Ethan Renner Not a chance. Tell her how old you are.
Young Man I am...
Ethan Renner Hey, make an effort, all right? I'm trying to save your life. Now tell her how old you are.
Young Man I'm thirty-two.
Vivi Delay Middle-aged.
Ethan Renner Jesus Christ.
School Principal As I was saying to Zooey, study after study has shown that aggression is exacerbated by violent images in popular culture.
Ethan Renner Well, Zooey's mother raised her to be a pacifist.
School Principal Hmm. Hitting a classmate in the face is hardly a passive response.
Ethan Renner [looking over at Zooey] With an open hand or a clenched fist?
School Principal What difference does that make?
Ethan Renner Well, from my experience, anger, frustration, insult, they all call for... they all call for different responses.
Vivi Delay I like a man that doesn't pretend to know his way around the kitchen.
Ethan Renner Yeah, well, uh, you're talkin' to the right guy.
[last lines]
Zooey Renner Is dad a bad ass?
Christine Renner Well, he's, um... he's done some things.
Zooey Renner You think Dad's gonna stick around?
Christine Renner As long as he can, Sweetheart. He loves you so much.
[first lines]
CIA Employee Mr. Director, this is Agent Vivien Delay.
CIA Employee For the last ten years the Central Intelligence Agency has been after Wolfgang Braun.
Vivi Delay The Wolf.
CIA Employee As you know, we have no positive identification of what the Wolf looks like. What we do know is he's a former German national who sells atomic material to terrorists all over the world.
CIA Employee Intelligence confirms that a transaction is to take place next week in Belgrade.
CIA Employee [throws down pictures] The Wolf's number one man, the Albino, will be selling a dirty bomb to Syrian buyers. We've already dispatched a team to eliminate the buyers, secure the bomb, and apprehend the Albino.
Vivi Delay How may I be of service, sir?
CIA Employee Your target is the Wolf. We have reason to believe he'll be present. Find him, and eliminate him.
Mitat Yilmaz This kind of guy, he'd never give up.
Vivi Delay I can get you home in time for dinner, Ethan. Question is: kill or die?
Christine Renner Do you need something to help you sleep?
Ethan Renner [noticing her] Yeah, I'm gonna need it now.
Vivi Delay And, Ethan...
Ethan Renner Yeah?
Vivi Delay Lose the bike. Buy a suit.
Ethan Renner Why?
Vivi Delay Because I like my boys better dressed than the men they kill.
Ethan Renner You hear me in there? I'm sending you down.
Vivi Delay Breathe, Ethan. It will hit you morphine-quick. One way or another... I will make you feeI better.
