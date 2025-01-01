Carolyn McDuffy I've caused everyone a great deal of grief. You were all right. What I did with Pumpkin was against nature. And now everyone is suffering because of it. I ruined rush. I ruined our charity. I ruined the formal. Kent is probably injured beyond repair. And now, AO Pi is runner-up again. I'm sorry. I'm leaving the sorority. I'm quitting SCSU. I'm transferring to a community college.

Julie Thurber But Carolyn, you're a senior. You can't transfer to a community college. You have too many units.

Carolyn McDuffy Then I'm transferring to Long Beach Tech.

[gasps and exclamations of horror from her sorority sisters seated around the dinner table]

Julie Thurber Long Beach Tech? Oh, my God!

Julie Thurber [Motioning the girls to be silent] Ssh.

Julie Thurber Carolyn. We're having lamb chops. Medium rare, your favorite. Would you like to join us for your last dinner?