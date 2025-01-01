Judy RomanoffYou've raped my son! Whore! Slut! You prostitute! Pedophile! Pumpkin will never understand what you've done to him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carolyn McDuffyI've caused everyone a great deal of grief. You were all right. What I did with Pumpkin was against nature. And now everyone is suffering because of it. I ruined rush. I ruined our charity. I ruined the formal. Kent is probably injured beyond repair. And now, AO Pi is runner-up again. I'm sorry. I'm leaving the sorority. I'm quitting SCSU. I'm transferring to a community college.
Julie ThurberBut Carolyn, you're a senior. You can't transfer to a community college. You have too many units.
Tri OmegaYour Julie is certainly going all out to replace us at the top of the heap. What rush-ees. Diversity plus. That little Filipino girl is just darling, Feliz Navidad? Rumor has it you girls have her in the bag.
Pumpkin RomanoffI, I didn't mean to hurt him. Must have been all the training.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carolyn McDuffyI didn't mean for any any of this to happen. But he's just so sweet... so pure. He understands what's good in me. No one else does. And, Mama, when he touches me... he's so gentle... so tender.
Chippy McDuffy[greatly disturbed but hiding it]There, there, Carolyn. In time, this will heal. We just have to forget this ever happened.
Pumpkin RomanoffI think they want us to leave, Carolyn.
Julie ThurberHe's right. You two better go, Carolyn. You've caused enough damage already.
Carolyn McDuffyNo. I am a sister of AO Pi. And Pumpkin Romanoff is my guest. If it hadn't been for you sanctimonious hypocrites he would have been my date tonight. Pumpkin and I are going inside to dance.
Julie ThurberYou two are not... an appropriate... couple.
Carolyn McDuffyI'm sorry, Julie. Pumpkin's not going to sit in the back of the bus anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie ThurberNow you are going to taste A O Pi perfection in the shape of hot sausages, of all shapes and ethnicities, barbecuing succulently in our backyard to which you should all repair immediately.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carolyn McDuffyI'm feeling pain, Pumpkin, for the first time in my life. And now I know how it feels. It feels like everything inside me is shattered, like a broken mirror.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pumpkin RomanoffI'm not special, and I'm not retarded.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kent WoodlandsYou are being a big baby, Carolyn. These are people just like you and me. God just chose for them to be different. Your life's been too perfect. Everything can't be that way for everyone.
Carolyn McDuffyYou have no idea how horrible it was out there today. The way he looked at me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robert MearyI can't teach people to write poetry. It has to come from your experience... from your insides. Listen babe, I could show you great poems which you will begin by imitating. If you have some talent, you might write a decent poem by the end of the semester.
Cici PinkusWhat do you do if everything inside you is ugly?
Robert MearyYour life may be ugly, kid, but a successful poem about it will not be ugly because the poem will illuminate and communicate the horror of your life to other people.
Carolyn McDuffyWhat do you mean, the horror of our lives? Why should anything be horrible or ugly? Why can't everything be beautiful and perfect?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julie ThurberOh this is the best formal the Greek Council has been to for years. Did you see how many of those giant prawns they ate?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carolyn McDuffyIf you three bitches come near me again, I'll rip your fucking heads off!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Carolyn McDuffyPumpkin, when you asked me about the moon, did you mean it literally or metaphorically?
Pumpkin RomanoffWhat?
[Carolyn turns and looks at the camera with a frown, then they carry on walking, hand-in-hand]