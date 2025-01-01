[last lines]

Stig You know, for a guy who just blew up $43 million, all of a sudden you are a very generous tipper.

Bobby Who said I blew up $43 million?

Stig What *are* you saying?

Bobby I'm not saying anything. What are you hearing?

Stig I'm hearing something. You're saying something.

Bobby Well, if you're hearing it, it's only because you're hearing it, not 'cause I'm saying it.

Stig How much did you keep? Two million? That's like one each.

Bobby Oh so now you get half?

Stig Well, I shot half the guys.