StigNo one expected it! You should have seen your face!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EarlYou're still a drug dealer. And I'm still the government of the United States. It's a free market, Manny. Not a free world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer DaveWho is that guy?
FBI AgentYou've heard of the hidden hand of God? Well, that's God's son of a bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earl[holding guns on DEA commander]Your man Bobby Trench stole 43 million of our dollars. We'd like it back. Because it's our money. Because it's a blatant act of disrespect. And because it's our money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Admiral TuweyWhen the hand has gangrene, you chop it off to save the body. You don't keep the pinkie around just because it "meant well".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
StigIt's not very sporting, man. At least give the chickens a chance to shoot back.