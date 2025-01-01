Menu
Kinoafisha Films 2 Guns 2 Guns Movie Quotes

Bobby You never heard the saying, never rob a bank across from a diner with the best donuts in three counties?
Stig They're torturing chickens, man!
Bobby What is that you're eating.
Stig A chicken.
[from trailer]
[Bobby and Stig have each other in a sleeper hold]
Bobby All right, all right! On the count of three, we'll let each other go.
Stig All right.
Bobby One, two, three.
[nothing happens]
Stig Now you're making me not be able to trust you.
Bobby [to waitress] I'm very sorry about my friend. He was kicked in the head as a child.
Bank Manager I'm innocent.
Earl Nobody's innocent, friend. There just the guilty, the ignorant, and the unlucky.
Bobby I guess we can both talk to him at the same time.
Stig What, like we're working together?
Bobby No, not like we're working together.
Stig [excitedly] Yeah!
Bobby No, like we're working in the same, uh vicinity.
Stig Together.
Bobby In the same... area code.
Stig Together.
Bobby The same county.
Stig Just because you put your finger in your belly button and brown shit comes out don't mean it's your asshole.
[last lines]
Stig You know, for a guy who just blew up $43 million, all of a sudden you are a very generous tipper.
Bobby Who said I blew up $43 million?
Stig What *are* you saying?
Bobby I'm not saying anything. What are you hearing?
Stig I'm hearing something. You're saying something.
Bobby Well, if you're hearing it, it's only because you're hearing it, not 'cause I'm saying it.
Stig How much did you keep? Two million? That's like one each.
Bobby Oh so now you get half?
Stig Well, I shot half the guys.
Bobby So?
Stig Two million?
Bobby [winks]
[from trailer]
Stig [to Bobby] You're my people and we have a code. You fight for the guy that's fighting next to you.
Bobby Did you just wink at him?
Stig I did just winked at him 'cause he's my bitch now!
Bobby Uh-oh!
[from trailer]
Bobby So, partner, what's your plan?
Stig I got a plan. I mean, I'm capable of coming up with a plan.
Bobby I'm not saying you're not capable. I'm just saying you haven't told me. What is it?
Stig I'm working on it!
[beat]
Stig Screw it.
[Stig floors it sending the cops after them]
Bobby That was your plan?
Stig No one expected it! You should have seen your face!
Earl You're still a drug dealer. And I'm still the government of the United States. It's a free market, Manny. Not a free world.
Officer Dave Who is that guy?
FBI Agent You've heard of the hidden hand of God? Well, that's God's son of a bitch.
Earl [holding guns on DEA commander] Your man Bobby Trench stole 43 million of our dollars. We'd like it back. Because it's our money. Because it's a blatant act of disrespect. And because it's our money.
Admiral Tuwey When the hand has gangrene, you chop it off to save the body. You don't keep the pinkie around just because it "meant well".
Stig It's not very sporting, man. At least give the chickens a chance to shoot back.
Earl You ever play Russian roulette?
[as he removes all but one bullet]
Earl Thing is, most people put the gun to the temple. Well, that's just stupid. You blow a man's head off 'fore he's had a chance to tell you what you wanna know.
Bobby Mess up your suit, too.
[from trailer]
[Stig crashes into Bobby in a truck]
Bobby Pull over!
Stig Did you miss me?
Admiral Tuwey Blind loyalty is not loyalty.
Deb Did you ever love me?
Bobby I really meant to love you.
Deb [guns drawn on each other] Bobby?
Bobby You said, stop by any time.
Bobby If Papi knew we were even talkin' about rippin' off Tres Cruces it would be **our** heads in that bag next to the potato salad.
Stig No way. Our two heads would never fit in a bag that small.
Jessup I don't like coming to funerals of my own men.
Bobby Well then don't come. Don't come.
[repeated line]
Papi Greco Payback is a bitch.
[first lines]
Stig Hi.
Waitress Maggie Hi.
Stig How many?
Waitress Maggie two.
Stig Asking Deb about Bobby, who is older: What do you see in this guy?
Stig After a few seconds: Oh, daddy issues, hey?
Papi Greco Mow my lawn.
