Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Adult World
Adult World Movie Quotes
Adult World Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Amy
How about a little advice before I depart?
Rat Billings
Love... love until you hate. Then learn to hate your love. Then forgive your hate for loving it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rat Billings
How do you feel about failure?
Amy
I failed many times.
Rat Billings
That's good. Continue to fail. If you want to make art, you have to fail. And so, the hardest job is to fail better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rubia
Whose the dead girl on the wall?
Amy
Sylvia.
Rubia
Oh how she die?
Amy
She stuck her head in the oven.
Rubia
Oh that's bananas
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy
I just wanna smash your head open and take everything in there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rat Billings
The SATs don't mean shit, that's like believing in scientology
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rubia
'Forever is composed of nows.' Emily Dickinson, bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy
As long as I'm not boring.
Alex
You're not boring. You're a weirdo.You are not normal. And it's inspiring. It's cool.
Amy
Thanks.
Alex
You're welcome.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy
Sh**. Sh**. Sh**. Mother. Sh**.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy
I need a drink!
Rat Billings
Holy mother of god.
Amy
Make it a stiff one, buster, and make it snappy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rat Billings
She's a good kid. She's just .. as my Father used to say: free of all knowledge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy
I don't know if you noticed. I put some of my poems in the basket.
Rat Billings
That's great. I'll read those... at some point.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Emma Roberts
John Cusack
Armando Riesco
Evan Peters
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree