Kinoafisha Films Getaway Getaway Movie Quotes

Getaway Movie Quotes

[about "The Voice"]
The Kid He's a real asshole.
The Kid No, please don't, don't, don't.
Brent Magna Yep, Yep, Yep, Hold on.
[from trailer]
The Kid I am not going to die for you.
The Kid I really, really hate you.
Brent Magna I can understand that.
The Kid Do you realize I just have to buy another limited edition Shelby Super Snake, take another six months to retire the cams, open up the intake and customize it? And then I'm going to drive it over your face.
[repeated line]
The Kid Shit.
The Kid [avoiding a near collision] Hey, watch where you're going, asshole!
[sticks her hand out of the window and flips off said driver]
Brent Magna Strap yourself in.
The Kid Not doing shit!
Brent Magna Just put on your seatbelt.
The Kid No!
Brent Magna Strap yourself in.
The Kid Where are you going?
Brent Magna Just strap yourself in!
Brent Magna I should have been a banker.
The Kid You don't even know my name. Do you?
The Kid You're the shittiest driver I've ever seen.
[from trailer]
Brent Magna I want my wife back.
The Kid Holy shit!
The Kid [after making off with the cryptocurrency]
[mockingly to "The Voice"]
The Kid We're The Ones Holding All The Cards Now Asshole
