Films
Getaway
Getaway Movie Quotes
Getaway Movie Quotes
[about "The Voice"]
The Kid
He's a real asshole.
The Kid
No, please don't, don't, don't.
Brent Magna
Yep, Yep, Yep, Hold on.
[from trailer]
The Kid
I am not going to die for you.
The Kid
I really, really hate you.
Brent Magna
I can understand that.
The Kid
Do you realize I just have to buy another limited edition Shelby Super Snake, take another six months to retire the cams, open up the intake and customize it? And then I'm going to drive it over your face.
[repeated line]
The Kid
Shit.
The Kid
[avoiding a near collision]
Hey, watch where you're going, asshole!
[sticks her hand out of the window and flips off said driver]
Brent Magna
Strap yourself in.
The Kid
Not doing shit!
Brent Magna
Just put on your seatbelt.
The Kid
No!
Brent Magna
Strap yourself in.
The Kid
Where are you going?
Brent Magna
Just strap yourself in!
Brent Magna
I should have been a banker.
The Kid
You don't even know my name. Do you?
The Kid
You're the shittiest driver I've ever seen.
[from trailer]
Brent Magna
I want my wife back.
The Kid
Holy shit!
The Kid
[after making off with the cryptocurrency]
[mockingly to "The Voice"]
The Kid
We're The Ones Holding All The Cards Now Asshole
