Kinoafisha Films Europa Report Europa Report Movie Quotes

Rosa Dasque Compared to the breadth of knowledge yet to be known... what does your life actually matter?
Andrei Blok What would you do if you get out there and find nothing?
William Xu Well, even if we found nothing it's an effective discovery.
Dr. Katya Petrovna Life on Earth began in the ocean, so in some ways this mission will be like taking a trip back in time.
[last lines]
Dr. Samantha Unger We now know that our universe is stranger, far more alive, than we had ever imagined. The crew of Europa One changed the fundamental context in which all of humanity understands itself. I don't know what greater measure of success they could have achieved.
Whole Crew [posing for camera]
Dr. Samantha Unger Andrei and James had to do an EVA to repair the system. A bit like performing ballet and rocket science at 125,000 miles an hour.
Dr. Samantha Unger As the ship passed the moon, it had already gone farther than any human being had ever gone before. Think about that. Across all of human history, that moment was the farthest anyone had ever gone. But they still had millions upon millions of miles to go. Our craft was heading for a moon of Jupiter known as Europa.
James Corrigan [aiming his camera out the window] It's kind of ironic really. So little space in here, and so much space out there.
James Corrigan [first lines]
James Corrigan Hey, everybody. Space is great, um... I miss you guys. We're a long way away now. I can't even see, uh, I can't even see Earth anymore.
