Nora TempleCharlie! Charlie Winook and his family, Crawfish Island. Charlie's a prince of the Seminole Nation. His ancestors go back to the gods. He sells sea shells by the sea shore.
Johnny RoccoYou'd give your left arm to nail me wouldn't you? I could see the headlines now, 'Local Deputy Captures Johnny Rocco'. Your picture'd be in all the papers. You might even get to tell on the newsreels how you pulled if off, yeah. Listen hick, I was too much for any big city police force to handle. It took the United States Government to pin a rap on me. And they won't make it stick. You hick, I'll be back pulling strings to get guys elected mayor and governor before you get a ten buck raise.
RalphieHey Curly, what all happens in a hurricane?
CurlyThe wind blows so hard the ocean gets up on its hind legs and walks right across the land.
TootsAnd singin' this song: Rain rain, go away, little Ralphie wants to play.
TootsI say smack her and let it go at that.
Deputy Clyde SawyerDown in the lobby, I ran up against these two.
[indicates Toots and Curly]
Deputy Clyde SawyerWell, they didn't look right to me, so I asked them a few questions. By the way they answered me, I knew there was something fishy. So I put in a call to Ben Wade, but before I could get through, the lights went out on me. I woke up in there. Rocco was standing over me. I recognized him right away from the pictures. I made a break for the door, and the lights went out again.
TootsI'm the electrician.
Johnny RoccoAfter living in the USA for more than thirty-five years they called me an undesirable alien. Me. Johnny Rocco. Like I was a dirty Red or something!
James TempleA relief train was dispatched from Miami. The barometer was down to about 26 inches when that train pulled into Homestead. Engineer backed his string of empty coaches into the danger zone... and the hurricane hit. Knocked those coaches right off the track. Two hundred miles an hour, that wind blew. A tidal wave twelve feet high went right across the Key. Whole towns were wiped out. Miles and miles of track were ripped up... and washed away. Nothing was left. More than five hundred bodies were recovered after the storm. And for months afterwards... corpses were found in the mangrove swamps.
Frank McCloud"But we aren't making all this sacrifice of human effort and lives to return to the kind of a world we had after the last world war. We're fighting to cleanse the world of ancient evils, ancient ills." - Quoted from FDR's 1942 State of the Union
Sheriff Ben WadeYou said you hadn't seen the Osceolas. You lied. Sawyer was here. He called because he'd found the Osceolas. They tried to hide it by sinking his body... but the storm tore his body loose and threw it up! Right at your door! And that's where the crime belongs, at your door.
James Temple[Praying]Make the big wave. Send it crashing down on us. Destroy us all, if need be. But punish him.
James TempleMake a big wave. Send it against us. Take us all. But destroy him.
Gaye DawnNo, Mr. Temple, it wasn't you. It wasn't the law or anybody. It was only Johnny Rocco. Nobody in the whole world is safe as long as he's alive.
Johnny RoccoI'll be back pulling strings to get guys elected mayor before you ever get a ten-buck raise! Yeah, how many of those guys in office owe everything to me? I made them. Yeah, I made them just like a... Like a tailor makes a suit of clothes. I'd take a nobody, see, teach him what to say, get his name in the papers. Then I'd pay for his campaign expenses. Dish out a lot of groceries and coal. Get my boys to bring the voters out. And then count the votes over and over again 'til they added up right, and he was elected.
[first lines]
Sheriff Ben Wade[to the driver after pulling over a bus]Hello, Eddie.
Bus DriverHi, Ben. What gives?
Sheriff Ben WadeWe're lookin' for a couple Indians broke out of jail. Young bucks in fancy shirts. If you see anything of 'em, telephone my office at Palm Grove.
Bus DriverOkay.
[after the sheriff and deputy leave, he turns to Frank McCloud in the first passenger seat]
Bus DriverThose Indians they're lookin' for must be from around here. They always head for home.
Johnny RoccoNow what you were saying, that's the truth only you don't believe it. I can see right through you. What you're really thinking is "I'm better than Rocco. He's filth, Like the old man said". Right?
James TempleRight!
Johnny RoccoHe's got a gun, you're thinking, and I haven't. You figure it's the gun? Well listen soldier, thousands of guys got guns but there's only one Johnny Rocco!
Gaye DawnIt's better to be a live coward than a dead hero.
James Temple[angrily and contemptuously addressing Rocco]You shouldn't have been deported. You should've been EXTERMINATED!
RalphieI hear that a hurricane blows off roofs, uproots trees and puts the snatch on people. And they all go flyin' around in the sky together. Is that right?
CurlyAbsolutely.
Angel GarciaThe boss say no more drink.
Gaye DawnOh, he did, did he? Well, this is a free country. If l want a drink, l can have one. I can buy my own.
Frank McCloudRocco, I must apologize for Mr. Temple. He doesn't know what he's talking about, or, who to.
Frank McCloud[addressing Temple]Sir, Johnny Rocco was more than a king. He was an emperor. His rule extended over beer, slot machines, the numbers racket, and a dozen other forbidden enterprises. He was a master of the fix. Whom he couldn't corrupt, he terrified. Whom he couldn't terrify, he murdered.
James Temple[contemptuously glaring at Rocco]You filth. You city filth.
Frank McCloudOh, Mr. Temple, you're hopelessly old-fashioned. Your ideas date back years. You're still living in the time when America thought it could get along without the Johnny Roccos.
Frank McCloud[turning to Rocco]Welcome back, Rocco. It was all a mistake. America's sorry for what it did to you.
Johnny RoccoBecause he believed me when I told him I'd kill him.
Johnny Rocco[to Gaye Dawn]Why aren't you a singin' star instead of a lush?
Johnny Rocco[Nora has caught his attention]Some little wildcat. I knew one like you a long time ago. Scratched, kicked, bit. Regular hellion. She even stuck a knife in me once. Irish kid. Little and kind of skinny she was, but a real fireball. Her name was Maggie Mooney. But for "professional" reasons, I had her change it to Gaye Dawn.