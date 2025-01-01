Deputy Clyde Sawyer Down in the lobby, I ran up against these two.

[indicates Toots and Curly]

Deputy Clyde Sawyer Well, they didn't look right to me, so I asked them a few questions. By the way they answered me, I knew there was something fishy. So I put in a call to Ben Wade, but before I could get through, the lights went out on me. I woke up in there. Rocco was standing over me. I recognized him right away from the pictures. I made a break for the door, and the lights went out again.