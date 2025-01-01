Dr. Tuttle
Ah Christine! Been cleaning the silver, have you?
Christine
That's right doctor, you've got a great sense of perception. How's Mrs. Carroll this morning?
Dr. Tuttle
Improved I'm glad to say. Much improved! Oh by the way Christine, have you heard the latest about the burglar? Last night he...
Christine
[cuts him off]
I know doctor. Heard all about it.
Dr. Tuttle
Oh, uh, where's you master?
Christine
Up in Heaven.
Dr. Tuttle
I beg your pardon?
Christine
If you're talking about my 'Master', he's up in Heaven. But if you're talking about my employer Mr. Carroll, he's out in the garden.
Dr. Tuttle
The garden? What's he doing out there on a day like this?
Christine
Minding his own business, i should think.
Dr. Tuttle
[Dr. Tuttle walks away]
... 'minding his own business'... humph!
Christine
[says under her breath]
Nosy old fossil.