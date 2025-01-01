Dr. Tuttle Ah Christine! Been cleaning the silver, have you?

Christine That's right doctor, you've got a great sense of perception. How's Mrs. Carroll this morning?

Dr. Tuttle Improved I'm glad to say. Much improved! Oh by the way Christine, have you heard the latest about the burglar? Last night he...

Christine [cuts him off] I know doctor. Heard all about it.

Dr. Tuttle Oh, uh, where's you master?

Christine Up in Heaven.

Dr. Tuttle I beg your pardon?

Christine If you're talking about my 'Master', he's up in Heaven. But if you're talking about my employer Mr. Carroll, he's out in the garden.

Dr. Tuttle The garden? What's he doing out there on a day like this?

Christine Minding his own business, i should think.

Dr. Tuttle [Dr. Tuttle walks away] ... 'minding his own business'... humph!