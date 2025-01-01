Menu
The Two Mrs. Carrolls Movie Quotes

The Two Mrs. Carrolls Movie Quotes

Geoffrey Carroll Y'know, I have the strangest feeling that this is the beginning of a beautiful hatred.
Dr. Tuttle Ah Christine! Been cleaning the silver, have you?
Christine That's right doctor, you've got a great sense of perception. How's Mrs. Carroll this morning?
Dr. Tuttle Improved I'm glad to say. Much improved! Oh by the way Christine, have you heard the latest about the burglar? Last night he...
Christine [cuts him off] I know doctor. Heard all about it.
Dr. Tuttle Oh, uh, where's you master?
Christine Up in Heaven.
Dr. Tuttle I beg your pardon?
Christine If you're talking about my 'Master', he's up in Heaven. But if you're talking about my employer Mr. Carroll, he's out in the garden.
Dr. Tuttle The garden? What's he doing out there on a day like this?
Christine Minding his own business, i should think.
Dr. Tuttle [Dr. Tuttle walks away] ... 'minding his own business'... humph!
Christine [says under her breath] Nosy old fossil.
Cecily Latham Have you some of your work here in the house?
Geoffrey Carroll A few things...
Cecily Latham Would you show them to me?
Geoffrey Carroll With the utmost reluctance
Sally Morton Carroll ...and Geoffrey, this is 'Penny'.
Geoffrey Carroll You I've got news, I don't think i'm going to like you.
Charles Pennington Pity, I was just about to kiss you.
Dr. Tuttle Ah Christine, this miserable weather and all... did, did you put the whiskey out?
Christine I knew you were coming, didn't I?
Dr. Tuttle Oh, good, good!
[he walks to the bar]
Charles Pennington Christine, I must compliment you.
Christine Me?
Charles Pennington Yes. I feel if you were polished, thoroughly polished mind you, you'd be a rough diamond.
[he then turns and follows the doctor to the bar]
Christine [Christine at first has a happy expression on her face, then the expression slowly turns into a scowl]
Geoffrey Carroll [last lines - two arresting officers lead Geoffrey down the stairs] Just a minute, before we go, would you gentlemen like a drink? Glass of milk perhaps?
[officers shake their heads no and Geoffrey shrugs]
MacGregor [Geoffrey, Sally, and MacGregor have been caught in a rainstorm and Geoffrey and Sally have found shelter] You take the eave Mr. Carroll, I'll find my own shelter.
Geoffrey Carroll MacGregor, you are a man of tact.
MacGregor Aye!
