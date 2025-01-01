Menu
Kinoafisha Films In a Lonely Place In a Lonely Place Movie Quotes

In a Lonely Place Movie Quotes

Dixon Steele I was born when she kissed me. I died when she left me. I lived a few weeks while she loved me.
Capt. Lochner Why didn't you call for a cab? Isn't that what a gentleman usually does under the circumstances?
Dixon Steele Oh I didn't say I was a gentleman. I said I was tired.
[last lines]
Laurel Gray [tearfully] I lived a few weeks while you loved me. Goodbye, Dix.
Dixon Steele There's no sacrifice too great for a chance at immortality.
Waiter [rolls his eyes] Yes sir.
Laurel Gray [on a scene in Dix's script] I love the love scene - it's very good.
Dixon Steele Well that's because they're not always telling each other how much in love they are. A good love scene should be about something else besides love. For instance, this one. Me fixing grapefruit. You sitting over there, dopey, half-asleep. Anyone looking at us could tell we're in love.
Mildred Atkinson Before I started to go to work at Paul's, I used to think that actors made up their own lines.
Dixon Steele When they get to be big stars, they usually do.
Dixon Steele You know, you're out of your mind - how can anyone like a face like this? Look at it...
[leans in for a kiss]
Laurel Gray I said I liked it - I didn't say I wanted to kiss it.
Dixon Steele Go ahead and get some sleep and we'll have dinner together tonight.
Laurel Gray We'll have dinner tonight. But not together.
Capt. Lochner [Dixon has replied with sarcasm to Lochner's questions] You're told that the girl you were with last night was found in Benedict Canyon, murdered. Dumped from a moving car. What's your reaction? Shock? Horror? Sympathy? No - just petulance at being questioned. A couple of feeble jokes. You puzzle me, Mr. Steele.
Dixon Steele Well, I grant you, the jokes could've been better, but I don't see why the rest should worry you - that is, unless you plan to arrest me on lack of emotion.
Frances Randolph Remember how I used to read to you?
Dixon Steele Uh huh. Since then, I've learned to read by myself.
Laurel Gray [to Capt. Lochner] Yesterday, this would've meant so much to us. Now it doesn't matter... it doesn't matter at all.
2nd Hatcheck Girl Mr. Waterman, you forgot to change your costume.
Charlie Waterman This is not a costume, ignorant wench, it's the formal attire of a gentleman.
Dixon Steele It was his story against mine, but of course, I told my story better.
Dixon Steele You know, when you first walked into the police station, I said to myself, "There she is - the one that's different. She's not coy or cute or corny. She's a good guy - I'm glad she's on my side. She speaks her mind and she knows what she wants."
Laurel Gray Thank you, sir. But let me add: I also know what I don't want - and I don't want to be rushed.
Laurel Gray Why can't he be like other people?
Mel Lippmann Like other people - would you have liked him? You knew he was dynamite - he has to explode sometimes! Years ago, I tried to make him go and see a psychiatrist. I thought he'd kill me! Always violent. Well it's as much a part of him as the color of his eyes, the shape of his head. He's Dix Steele. And if you want him, you've gotta take it all, the good with the bad. I've taken it for 20 years and I'd do it again.
Capt. Lochner I didn't expect you to give me more information... but certain facts contradict your original statement.
Laurel Gray [flatly] I wish you'd say what you mean.
Capt. Lochner Yes, let's do that. On the night of the Atkinson murder, you looked at Dixon Steele and said you didn't know him.
Laurel Gray I didn't.
Capt. Lochner Since then, you and he have been inseparable.
Laurel Gray He's writing a script. I'm doing the typing.
Capt. Lochner Do you receive a salary for this?
Laurel Gray No. I'm doing it for love.
Capt. Lochner [surprised] Are you in love with Mr. Steele?
Laurel Gray For the record, I am in love with Mr. Steele.
Capt. Lochner Are you going to be married?
Laurel Gray [pause] If we do, I'll send you an invitation - after all, it was you who first introduced us to each other.
Frances Randolph Do you look down on all women or just the ones you know?
Dixon Steele I was pretty nice to you.
Frances Randolph No, not to me. But you were pretty nice.
Mel Lippmann What does it matter what I think? I'm the guy who tried to talk Selznick out of doing "Gone with the Wind"!
Mildred Atkinson [after summarizing a novel she's read] And, you know, there are lots of little plots and things I didn't even tell you about!
Dixon Steele Thank you.
Dixon Steele [noting the geography of their apartments] You know, Ms. Gray, you're one up on me - you can see into my apartment but I can't see into yours.
Laurel Gray I promise you, I won't take advantage of it.
Dixon Steele [wryly] I would, if it were the other way around.
Dixon Steele [to Laurel] I've been looking for someone a long time... I didn't know her name or where she lived - I'd never seen her before. A girl was killed, and because of that, I found what I was looking for. Now I know your name, where you live, and how you look.
Dixon Steele Anything you want to make you happy?
Laurel Gray [whispers into his ear] I wouldn't want anyone but you.
Dixon Steele [verbally recreating a vehicular strangulation] You get to a lonely place in the road, and you begin to squeeze...
Capt. Lochner Considering that you've never met Mr. Steele, you pay quite a bit of attention to him.
Laurel Gray Hmm-hmm. I have at that.
Capt. Lochner Do you usually give such attention to your neighbors?
Laurel Gray No.
Capt. Lochner Were you interested in Mr. Steele because he's a celebrity?
Laurel Gray No, not at all. I noticed him because he looked interesting - I like his face.
Brub Nicolai You know, I got married.
Dixon Steele Why?
Brub Nicolai Oh, I don't know. I guess she had a couple of bucks to spare.
Martha - Masseuse Remember, Angel, in the beginning was the land. Motion pictures came later.
Mel Lippmann [to Laurel about Dix] You knew he was dynamite. He has to explode sometimes.
[referring to the book Dixon is supposed to adapt into a screenplay]
Mildred Atkinson Oh I think it'll make a dreamy picture, Mr. Steele. What I call an epic.
Dixon Steele And what do you call an epic?
Mildred Atkinson Well, you know - a picture that's REAL long and has lots of things going on.
Dixon Steele You annoy me!
Laurel Gray If I do, it isn't intentional.
Dixon Steele Oh, I love a picnic. Acres and acres of sand and all of it in your food.
Laurel Gray Stop griping. Just lie still and inhale.
Dixon Steele What, sand?
Laurel Gray No, air - and don't let it go to your head.
Laurel Gray [entering kitchen as Dix is sectioning a grapefruit] What happened to the grapefruit knife?
Dixon Steele It was crooked and I straightened it.
Laurel Gray Fool, it's supposed to be curved!
Dixon Steele What? Wonder what they'll think of next!
Laurel Gray I love Dix. It upsets me terribly that you suspect him, even for second.
Capt. Lochner Not for a second, for the last three weeks. He's our most logical suspect.
Frances Randolph What's the matter, don't you like to talk anymore?
Dixon Steele Not the people who have my number.
Mel Lippmann It's much easier to get people's names into the papers than to keep them out.
Dixon Steele [as Mel enters the house he intoduces him to Laurel] Oh, come in. Mr. Lippman, my agent.
[he introduces Laurel to Mel]
Dixon Steele Miss Gray, my alibi.
Dixon Steele [to black man hosing down the sidewalk in front of the florist shop] Say, do me a favor, will you, pal?
Flower Shop Employee Yes, sir.
Dixon Steele I want to send two dozen white roses to a girl.
Flower Shop Employee Yes, sir. Do you want to write a card?
Dixon Steele No, there's no card. Her name's Mildred Atkinson.
Flower Shop Employee Mildred Atkinson. Yes, sir. What's her address?
Dixon Steele I don't know. Look it up in the papers. She was murdered last night.
Flower Shop Employee Yes, sir.
Dixon Steele There's no sacrifice too great for a chance at immortality.
[a non-sequitur said to a confused waiter, in the bar scene]
Waiter Yes sir.
[being polite, then rolling his eyes as he walks away]
Dixon Steele A man wants to apologize to you...
Dixon Steele I answer on the third ring when I'm not home.
Sylvia Nicolai I've always been curious to know how a writer works.
Dixon Steele Usually in a sitting position.
Sylvia Nicolai Oh.
Laurel Gray I came here to say these things because I wanted to hear them out loud. I wanted to be laughed at... but you're not laughing.
Dixon Steele I've had a lot of experience in matters of this kind. I've killed dozens of people... in pictures.
Dixon Steele Wouldn't you rather have a brandy?
Charlie Waterman Most beautiful words in the English tongue.
Sylvia Nicolai Well, he's exciting because he isn't quite normal.
Brub Nicolai Maybe us cops could use some of that brand of abnormality. I learned more about this case in five minutes from him than I did from all of our photographs, tire prints and investigations.
Dixon Steele Nobody can call me the things he did.
Laurel Gray A blind, knuckle-headed squirrel. That's *real* bad.
Actress in Convertible Dix Steele ! How are you? Don't you remember me?
Dixon Steele Sorry, can't say that I do.
Actress in Convertible You wrote the last picture I did... at Columbia
Dixon Steele Oh, I make it a point to never see pictures I write.
Mildred Atkinson It must be WONDERFUL to be a writer!
Dixon Steele [sarcastically] Oh, thrilling!
Dixon Steele [on hearing a voice at the front door] My friend Charlie, who speaks but poetry and borrows but money.
Dixon Steele Remind me to buy you a new tie.
[in a sarcastic retort to a comment by his agent Mel, in the bar scene]
Dixon Steele It coulda happened to anybody.
Mel Lippmann I know, but somehow it always happens to you.
Dixon Steele I assure you I could never throw a lovely body from a moving car. My artistic temperament wouldn't permit it.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Humphrey Bogart
Humphrey Bogart
Carl Benton Reid
Gloria Grahame
George Davis
Martha Stewart
Robert Warwick
Art Smith
Frank Lovejoy
Jeff Donnell
