Capt. Lochner I didn't expect you to give me more information... but certain facts contradict your original statement.

Laurel Gray [flatly] I wish you'd say what you mean.

Capt. Lochner Yes, let's do that. On the night of the Atkinson murder, you looked at Dixon Steele and said you didn't know him.

Laurel Gray I didn't.

Capt. Lochner Since then, you and he have been inseparable.

Laurel Gray He's writing a script. I'm doing the typing.

Capt. Lochner Do you receive a salary for this?

Laurel Gray No. I'm doing it for love.

Capt. Lochner [surprised] Are you in love with Mr. Steele?

Laurel Gray For the record, I am in love with Mr. Steele.

Capt. Lochner Are you going to be married?