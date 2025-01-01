Capt. Lochner
I didn't expect you to give me more information... but certain facts contradict your original statement.
Laurel Gray
[flatly]
I wish you'd say what you mean.
Capt. Lochner
Yes, let's do that. On the night of the Atkinson murder, you looked at Dixon Steele and said you didn't know him.
Laurel Gray
I didn't.
Capt. Lochner
Since then, you and he have been inseparable.
Laurel Gray
He's writing a script. I'm doing the typing.
Capt. Lochner
Do you receive a salary for this?
Laurel Gray
No. I'm doing it for love.
Capt. Lochner
[surprised]
Are you in love with Mr. Steele?
Laurel Gray
For the record, I am in love with Mr. Steele.
Capt. Lochner
Are you going to be married?
Laurel Gray
[pause]
If we do, I'll send you an invitation - after all, it was you who first introduced us to each other.