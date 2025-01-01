Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Sassy Pants
Sassy Pants Movie Quotes
June Pruitt
Your parents should be ashamed of themselves raising a bunch of hot-in-the-pants degenerates. Do you know what they say about girls who play? They pay. Got that? You play, you pay.
June Pruitt
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the Pruitt Home School Class of 2011!
Chip Hardy
I'm going to give him a '9' for those abs! My god...
Bethany Pruitt
But he's wearing socks with his sandals.
Chip Hardy
Oh, you're right. I wasn't even looking there. You're good, girlfriend - somebody's ready to join the fashion police!
