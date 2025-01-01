Norma Miller ValeLove is a very reckless thing. Maybe it isn't even a good thing. When you're young and in love, nothing matters except your own satisfaction. The tragic thing about growing older is that you can't be quite as reckless anymore.
Marion GrovesAt my age a birthday is only a time to turn all mirrors to the wall.
Ann[to Vinnie]It's funny. I'm positive your father hasn't done a thing to be ashamed of, but, you know something, I wouldn't blame him if he had.
Norma Miller ValeI guess that's the hardest job to learn in the whole world... how to give love and expect nothing in return.