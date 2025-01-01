Jack Begosian It started about 300 years ago in England with the turning of public lands into private property. And it changed the way we think, the way we view time, and land, and water - and even people. It turned them into units. Commodities to be bought and sold, and therefore exploited.

Radio Caller Woman Yeah, but what is bought and sold is constant. That's never going to change.

Jack Begosian You know what Sarah, that is absolutely incorrect. Society need to approve of the things to be turned into commodities before they can be bought or sold. People can be bought or sold, correct? That did happen. As horrific and diabolical as that may sound, it's a fact.

Radio Caller Woman Yeah, and still slavery happens in some countries today.

Jack Begosian Regrettably true. But why is it that in western society we no longer buy and sell people.

Radio Caller Woman Because it's immoral and it's wrong in all aspects.

Jack Begosian Oh, well is it wrong to sell water? What about air, would it be wrong to sell air?

Radio Caller Woman Air, I mean come on, I mean you can't sell air.

Radio Caller Woman Well, what if you can't afford it, hmm?

Jack Begosian There's lots of people all around the world that can't afford much water. And what happens?

Radio Caller Woman I don't know.