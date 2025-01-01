Dom HemingwayOh. I'll tell you who I am. I'm the fucker who'll tear your nose off with my teeth. I'm the fucker who will gut you with a dull cheese knife and sing Gilbert and Sullivan while I do it. I'm the fucker who'll dump your dead body in a freezing cold lake and watch you sink to the bottom like so much shit. I am that fucker. That's the fucker who I am.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dom HemingwayOh, my head is throbbing. It's fuckin' throbbin', Dickie. Like a disco in my head. Like a fucking Manila disco full of transvestites and suckling pigs.
LestorSee, there is a part of me that wants to put you in the trunk of my sister's Prius, drive you up to Canvey Island and bury you up to your thick fucking neck, cover your fat fucking face in hamburger patties and let the creatures of the night eat you to death while I watch.
Dom HemingwayYou fucker! My betrothed. You're nothing but a pestilence, an uphill gardener with a weak chin. You're a filthafising thief, that's what you are. You think you can steal from me? From me? From Dom Hemingway?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
EvelynYou look like shit, but at least you're standing up, so that's an improvement.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HughWhatever happened to you it sure wasn't pretty.