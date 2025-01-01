Menu
Paolina I don't know who this man is.
Dom Hemingway Oh. I'll tell you who I am. I'm the fucker who'll tear your nose off with my teeth. I'm the fucker who will gut you with a dull cheese knife and sing Gilbert and Sullivan while I do it. I'm the fucker who'll dump your dead body in a freezing cold lake and watch you sink to the bottom like so much shit. I am that fucker. That's the fucker who I am.
Dom Hemingway Oh, my head is throbbing. It's fuckin' throbbin', Dickie. Like a disco in my head. Like a fucking Manila disco full of transvestites and suckling pigs.
Dom Hemingway Fontaine better have a well-stocked bar.
Dickie Black He was raised in a Russian orphanage and kills people for a living. Of course he has a well-stocked bar.
Dom Hemingway I seen death. I seen evil. I seen fire. I seen rain. I seen lonely days I thought would never end. You don't fucking scare me! I fuck you!
Dom Hemingway I should fucking kill you, but I fancy a pint instead.
Dom Hemingway I'm Dom. Dom is English for "unlucky son of a bitch".
Dickie Black [referring to girl on bike] Dom, I know what you're thinking, but that's Fontaine's property.
Dom Hemingway Property is a relative term for a thief.
Lestor See, there is a part of me that wants to put you in the trunk of my sister's Prius, drive you up to Canvey Island and bury you up to your thick fucking neck, cover your fat fucking face in hamburger patties and let the creatures of the night eat you to death while I watch.
Dom Hemingway And that, my friends, is how you open a safe!
Dom Hemingway You fucker! My betrothed. You're nothing but a pestilence, an uphill gardener with a weak chin. You're a filthafising thief, that's what you are. You think you can steal from me? From me? From Dom Hemingway?
Evelyn You look like shit, but at least you're standing up, so that's an improvement.
Hugh Whatever happened to you it sure wasn't pretty.
Dom Hemingway Misfortune. Misfortune befell me.
