Gang Leader Excuse me, can I help you?

Steven Grlscz Don't think so.

Gang Member What? Is he your boyfriend or something?

Steven Grlscz He's been following me for two days.

Gang Leader Really? Why would a pinhead be following you?

Steven Grlscz Because he thinks I murdered someone.

Gang Leader Did you?

Steven Grlscz He thinks so.

Gang Leader If we do him he won't be following anyone for quite awhile.

Steven Grlscz Don't you realize something? You're all in a lot of trouble. They'll send someone else. They're very persistent, the police, especially when people kill them. And you have to kill him, don't you? Hardly seems worth it. Particulary since you have to kill me too.

Gang Leader What makes you think I won't?