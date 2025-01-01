Steven GrlsczWhen I was a boy I fell out of a tree but I managed just to grab a branch. I hung there for a long time, terrified. The silence and the pain in my arms. And the pounding in my ears. And then I fell. I don't remember what happened when I hit the ground. All I can remember now is the agony of holding on. And the wonderful feeling, the wonderful of letting go.
Anna LabelsMy mother always had some story about what happened to little girls who didn't make their beds or who didn't come home in time for tea. That's why I never judge book by its cover, I never look before I leap, and that worrying is the Devil's favourite pastime.
Gang LeaderIf we do him he won't be following anyone for quite awhile.
Steven GrlsczDon't you realize something? You're all in a lot of trouble. They'll send someone else. They're very persistent, the police, especially when people kill them. And you have to kill him, don't you? Hardly seems worth it. Particulary since you have to kill me too.
KarenGrlscz. My god, I'd have never known how to pronounce that if I'd only seen it written down. So the shortages are so bad over there you even have to queue for vowels?
Steven GrlsczAbsolutely. If you want an a in your name you have to be prepared to sleep with the chief of police.
Steven GrlsczI'm a species of one, a creature, a crocodile who needs a job, who needs a bank account, a place to live. I'm a mistake.
Steven GrlsczWhen I was a boy, I went into the forest and climbed to the top of the tallest tree. Near the top, I slipped, and managed to just grab a branch. It was a long drop. I hung there until the blood in my head pounded in my ears. I can't remember much, but I remember the fear of falling.
Steven GrlsczI haven't confessed to any of the two murders, but I have admited to acting badly twice.
MartinNo I'm not sure. I see 10,000 people a week. You seem to pity them. Maybe it was you who did it.
[showing Steven a watch]
Anna LabelsI stole this watch when I was fourteen. I had gone to the store with my mother and when I saw it I wanted it. It was the only thing I could think about. I wanted it so much I could feel it in the pit of my stomach. So one day when I went to pick up some flint for my father's lighter, the owners back was turned, I picked it up and put it in my pocket. The thing was I had the money. Today I still do not know why I could not bare to pay for it. So tell me, was that the horse or the crocodile?
Steven GrlsczWell, next time you're following me, you can buy me a drink.
Steven Grlscz[to Anna]Who is this that comes like a pillar of the smoke out of the wilderness? Perfumed with myrrh and frankincense. The joints of thy thighs are like jewels, the work of a cunning craftsman. You read.
Anna LabelsThy lips are like scarlet and thy mouth is comely. The smell of thy breath like apples.
Steven GrlsczAnd thy breasts two clusters of grapes. Thou, all fair, my love, there is no flaw in you.
Steven GrlsczActually can we not do this? I can't do it this quickly. Accept apologies when I'm still angry. You can't say something like that and then say sorry. Do you see?
Steven GrlsczThe line that separates good and evil cuts through every human heart. And who is willing to destroy a piece of their own heart?
Steven GrlsczDon't be afraid. I'll move back overe here. I'll open the doors. I'm going to die. Two weeks, maybe three. My body is breaking down. I bleed. I don't heal anymore. I need blood. I need the love that's in your blood. What you're feeling about me right now. In your throat, in your chest, in your blood. Like something you can touch. Remember the crystals? Rage, resentment, malice, disappointment, despair. Emotions. Emotions are things. Your blood carries every emotion possible to feel.
Steven Grlscz[hands Inspector Healey his stolen crucifix back]Somethings are better left unsaid. "Thank you" is not one of them.