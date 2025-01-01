Menu
[On what love is like]
Danny You know how when you're listening to music playing from another room? And you're singing along because it's a tune that you really love? When a door closes or a train passes so you can't hear the music anymore, but you sing along anyway... then, no matter how much time passes, when you hear the music again you're still in exact same time with it. That's what it's like.
Anna Swan Hi, nice to meet you.
Danny Last time we met, you were covered in afterbirth.
Eric Well, now, there's a line I bet you never heard before.
Nina Swan I've been scared my whole life, it's only now that I'm in love I'm not scared.
Karen Danny, look! This filthy, semi-literate yahoo wants to do me. Dreams do come true! No, sure, I want to, right now, right here on the table. Why not? The way that jelly clings to your chin, it's so sexy, look at you. I mean, that pasty, white gut of yours cascades over your belt like water in a dream, what more could a woman want?
Danny [chasing after Anna in a taxi, wearing his pig costume] I would marry you tomorrow! I would have children with you, dozens and dozens of children!
Taxi Driver Let's hope they look like the mother.
Danny Have you met Jesus?
Nina He saved my life.
Danny I thought you loved me.
Sarah Really, what made you think that?
Danny Probably when you said you loved me.
Jesus I saw you looking at me from across the room.
Nina I'm blind.
Jesus Oh - I knew there was a reason.
Nina Swan Jesus saved me.
Anna Swan Fate? Oh, fate... please, the last refuge of the truly desperate!
Billy He's the retard! Hey, you're the retard!
Danny Know this, I would marry you yesterday.
Karen Swan I'm 29. Do you know how old I'm going to be next year?
Danny 30?
Karen Swan Don't mock me.
Jesus My name is Jesus. I was named after a band leader in Panama City.
Jesus My name is Jesus. My uncle is in dry cleaning.
Ring DIng Guy She took my ring ding!
