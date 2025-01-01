DannyYou know how when you're listening to music playing from another room? And you're singing along because it's a tune that you really love? When a door closes or a train passes so you can't hear the music anymore, but you sing along anyway... then, no matter how much time passes, when you hear the music again you're still in exact same time with it. That's what it's like.
DannyLast time we met, you were covered in afterbirth.
EricWell, now, there's a line I bet you never heard before.
Nina SwanI've been scared my whole life, it's only now that I'm in love I'm not scared.
KarenDanny, look! This filthy, semi-literate yahoo wants to do me. Dreams do come true! No, sure, I want to, right now, right here on the table. Why not? The way that jelly clings to your chin, it's so sexy, look at you. I mean, that pasty, white gut of yours cascades over your belt like water in a dream, what more could a woman want?
Danny[chasing after Anna in a taxi, wearing his pig costume]I would marry you tomorrow! I would have children with you, dozens and dozens of children!