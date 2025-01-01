Lord Alfred 'Bosie' DouglasSHUT UP! Dearest boy! Darling Bosie! It doesn't mean anything! You don't love me! The only person you've ever loved is yourself. You like me, you lust after me, you go about with me because I've got a title. That's all. You like to write about Dukes and Duchesses, but you know nothing about them. You're the biggest snob I've ever met, and you think you're so daring because you fuck the occasional boy.
Edward CarsonIn this poem by Lord Alfred Douglas, 'Two Loves', there is one love, true love, which, and I quote 'fills the hearts of boy and girl with mutual flame.' And there is another: 'I am the love that dare not speak its name.' Was that poem explained to you?
Edward CarsonOh. Then what is 'the love that dare not speak its name?'
Oscar Wilde[after a long pause]'The love that dare not speak its name', in this century, is such a great affection of an elder for a younger man as there was between David and Johnathan. Such as Plato made the very basis of his philosophy, and such as you may find in the sonnets of Michelangelo or Shakespeare. It is, in this century, misunderstood. So much misunderstood that it may be described as 'the love that dare not speak its name', and on account of it I am placed where I am now. It is beautiful. It is fine. It is the noblest form of affection. There is nothing unnatural about it. It is intellectual. And it repeatedly exists between an elder and a younger man when the elder has intellect and the younger man has all the joy, hope and glamour of life before him. That it should be so, the world does not understand. The world mocks at it and sometimes puts someone in the pillory for it.
[after a beat, Robbie Ross and another man begin to applaud, as the other spectators boo and jeer]
John GrayI'm not good enough for him anymore. I'm just the son of a carpenter, while Bosie...
Robbie RossOscar's only ever been smitten before. He was smitten with me. He was smitten with you...
Oscar WildeNo one will ever speak to me again whatever I do. Of course I'm your son, which is why, even if I lose, the English will never forget me.
Lord Alfred 'Bosie' DouglasThere are two boys waiting out there, and if you're not coming I'll fuck them both myself! I'll take them to the Grand and fuck them in front of the whole fucking hotel and I'll send you the bill!
Oscar WildeWhat a wonderfully wicked life you lead, you boys.
Oscar WildeBy an unforgiveable oversight I've never been blackmailed myself, but my friends assure me that a hundred pounds will usually suffice.
Oscar WildeRobbie is Canadian. You can tell by his youth.
AdaHave you been brought to England to mature, Mr. Ross?
Robbie RossThat was the idea. But it doesn't seem to be working. I've lived here since I was three and you see the pitiful result.
Oscar WildeRobbie comes from a long line of imperial governors. His grandfather was Prime Minister of Upper Canada. Or was it Lower Canada? The British take their class system wherever they go. They apply it even to continents.
Lord Alfred 'Bosie' DouglasBut I must have my say! It's outrageous! Everyone else has said everything, anything that came into his head! I'm the person all this is about! It's me my father wants to get at, not you! It's outrageous that I can't have my say!
Oscar WildeIt won't help, Bosie. It may actually make things worse.