Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
I Love You, I Love You Not
I Love You, I Love You Not Movie Quotes
I Love You, I Love You Not Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Nana
Why should you be normal? It's not the most important thing.
Daisy
Oh yes it is, I know it is, you know it is!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[First Lines]
Daisy
[Voice over while pulling petals from a daisy]
He loves me. He loves me not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jeanne Moreau
Claire Danes
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree