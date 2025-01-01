Menu
Films
Billy
I know my rights. I watch L.A.Law.
Police Inspector
Is that supposed to be funny?
Billy
No, more like comedy-drama.
Billy
[to Jo]
This is the 90s. Sex isn't safe any more.
Billy
I stole cars at school. Take them over at break. Leave it parked outside the gates and at the end of the day I was the only kid to drive home. I was a fucking hero.
Billy
[to Jo]
Oh shit, the police brought a fucking transit van to a car chase.
Conway
What has prison taught you, Billy?
Mrs. Taylor
to Monkey: Where the fuck are you going?
Monkey
Sunday School.
Mrs. Taylor
You little fucker, you be back by twelve!
Billy
Bye Mrs Taylor!
Mrs. Taylor
Fuck off!
Billy
to Monkey: Nice woman your mother.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jude Law
Jonathan Pryce
Tilly Vosburgh
Deniel Nyuman
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
