WigramWere you surprised when you heard that Admiral Donitz had changed the weather code?
Tom JerichoWell, the Germans were always nervous about Enigma. That was the reason Shark came on in the first place...
WigramBut the Germans believe Enigma's supposed to be infallible, because it would take people a thousand years to figure out the settings for one day, and they are changed every day. But we don't use people for that, do we, Mr. Jericho?
WigramNo. And that is the secret inside the secret: your thinking machines. Day and night, clackety-clack, programmed with a menu provided by your amazing brain, narrowing down the infinite possibilities to just a few million. And if anyone tells the Germans about that... there goes the war.
Tom JerichoShe'd need a crib. Let's say this tombstone was in code. If I knew more or less who's buried here, I'd have a pretty good idea what the code meant. You try to work out the settings and then type the coded message into the Enigma machine. If the message comes out nonsense, the settings are wrong. If it comes out "Mary Jane Hawkins," you've broken Enigma for that day.
Tom JerichoDo you have any idea what you're talking about?
SkynnerTom's been on sick leave for the last month, so I don't think he's fully...
Tom JerichoEnigma is a very sophisticated enciphering machine, and Shark is its ultimate refinement. So... we're not talking about the Times crossword here.
Tom JerichoIt's true though, isn't it? The Katyn Massacre?
WigramOh, do shut up. There's a war to win, and Stalin's helping us win it.
Tom JerichoWhen I'm done, we'll be looking for a needle in a haystack. But if we stop now, it'll be a hundred thousand haystacks.
Tom JerichoIt weighs twenty-six pounds, battery included, and goes anywhere. The Enigma machine - the Germans have thousands of them.
HammerbeckWhat's it do?
Tom JerichoIt turns plain-text messages into gobbledygook. Then the gobbledygook is transmitted in Morse. At the other end is another Enigma machine, which translates the message back to the original text.
Tom JerichoThe problem? The problem is the machine has a hundred and fifty million, million, million ways of doing it, according to how you set these three rotors, and how you connect these plugs. Press the same key any number of times, it'll always come out different.
HammerbeckAnd that's Shark?
Tom JerichoNo. No, no, no, this is the one we can break. Shark is enciphered on a special Enigma machine with a fourth rotor, designed especially for U-Boats - which gives it about four thousand million, *billion* starting positions. And, uh, we've never seen one.