Enigma Movie Quotes

Mermagen D'you know, without your glasses, you don't look half bad.
Hester Wallace Do you know, without my glasses, nor do you?
Wigram Were you surprised when you heard that Admiral Donitz had changed the weather code?
Tom Jericho Well, the Germans were always nervous about Enigma. That was the reason Shark came on in the first place...
Wigram But the Germans believe Enigma's supposed to be infallible, because it would take people a thousand years to figure out the settings for one day, and they are changed every day. But we don't use people for that, do we, Mr. Jericho?
Tom Jericho No.
Wigram No. And that is the secret inside the secret: your thinking machines. Day and night, clackety-clack, programmed with a menu provided by your amazing brain, narrowing down the infinite possibilities to just a few million. And if anyone tells the Germans about that... there goes the war.
Hester Wallace Well done, Mr. Jericho, well done!
Tom Jericho Given the circumstances, Miss Wallace, I think we might risk first names.
Hester Wallace Hester.
Tom Jericho Tom.
Tom Jericho I like numbers, because with numbers, truth and beauty are the same thing.
Jozef 'Puck' Pukowski Tell me, are we hoping for the U-Boats to find our convoy?
Pinker Of course not.
Baxter I am.
[receives stares]
Pinker You c-c-can't mean that!
Baxter What? Sacrifice a convoy to get back into Shark? Of course I would. How many men has Stalin had to sacrifice so far? A million? Two million? It's called "the greater good."
Cave Spoken like someone who isn't in the middle of the North Atlantic at this moment.
Tom Jericho Puck and Claire were having an af...
Wigram Were seeing each other, as you like to put it. Seeing each other's brains out.
Tom Jericho Every day, our Typex machines have to be set the same way the Germans set their Enigmas. And figuring out the settings is the hard part. That's where the code breakers come in.
Hester Wallace What would Claire need to decipher the settings?
Tom Jericho She'd need a crib. Let's say this tombstone was in code. If I knew more or less who's buried here, I'd have a pretty good idea what the code meant. You try to work out the settings and then type the coded message into the Enigma machine. If the message comes out nonsense, the settings are wrong. If it comes out "Mary Jane Hawkins," you've broken Enigma for that day.
Tom Jericho Do you have any idea what you're talking about?
Skynner Tom's been on sick leave for the last month, so I don't think he's fully...
Tom Jericho Enigma is a very sophisticated enciphering machine, and Shark is its ultimate refinement. So... we're not talking about the Times crossword here.
Tom Jericho It's true though, isn't it? The Katyn Massacre?
Wigram Oh, do shut up. There's a war to win, and Stalin's helping us win it.
Tom Jericho Seventeen signals, it's not enough yet.
Cave Well, why the hell not?
Tom Jericho When I'm done, we'll be looking for a needle in a haystack. But if we stop now, it'll be a hundred thousand haystacks.
Tom Jericho It weighs twenty-six pounds, battery included, and goes anywhere. The Enigma machine - the Germans have thousands of them.
Hammerbeck What's it do?
Tom Jericho It turns plain-text messages into gobbledygook. Then the gobbledygook is transmitted in Morse. At the other end is another Enigma machine, which translates the message back to the original text.
Hammerbeck And you have one of your own.
Logie Uh, courtesy of the Polish Cipher Bureau.
Hammerbeck So what's the problem?
Tom Jericho The problem? The problem is the machine has a hundred and fifty million, million, million ways of doing it, according to how you set these three rotors, and how you connect these plugs. Press the same key any number of times, it'll always come out different.
Hammerbeck And that's Shark?
Tom Jericho No. No, no, no, this is the one we can break. Shark is enciphered on a special Enigma machine with a fourth rotor, designed especially for U-Boats - which gives it about four thousand million, *billion* starting positions. And, uh, we've never seen one.
Hammerbeck Holy shit...
Claire Romilly Poor you. I really got under your skin, didn't I?
Tom Jericho That makes me feel really stupid.
Hester Wallace You're not the one with the Kestrel intercepts stuffed down your knickers.
Tom Jericho Contact signal... Mary Jane Hawkins!
Jozef 'Puck' Pukowski [scoffs] The Oracle speaks.
Hester Wallace I seem to move in an endless circle, Mr. Jericho, from one patronizing male to another, always telling me what I am and am not allowed to know. Well, that ends here.
Hester Wallace Well, when did you find that out?
Tom Jericho Well, I knew. I just... I just forgot.
Hester Wallace You forgot? And you're the genius.
Leveret It's an old quarry. They built the town with what they dug out.
Wigram That makes sense, making one hole out of another.
