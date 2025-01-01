Ruth BarronHa! Ladies! You wouldn't know any. I bet you date little Barbie dolls, don't you? "Oh, you're so brainy, you're so big! Can I suck your dick?" Can I be alone now?
Ruth BarronOk tampax tool, I'm gonna give it to you right up your arse. All this "man-hating" shit for a start. "Oh she criticised me, I'll call her a man hater!" I know what you want from me, you just want a youthful pussy transfusion, preferably one you can take home to show the men folk what a beautiful post you got to piss on. Jeans pressed, cowboy boots... is that a uniform for individuals, is it? I want a young man.
PJ WatersYour physical superiority makes you unkind.
PJ WatersI don't want to disempower you. If you want disempowerment, you go back to mother India. See how they treat women there. Or didn't you notice all those little ultrasounds beeping away? So that people can say, "Oh, my God, it's a girl!" And flush her out of the border.