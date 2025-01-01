Menu
Holy Smoke Movie Quotes

Holy Smoke Movie Quotes

PJ I don't hate women. I love ladies.
Ruth Barron Ha! Ladies! You wouldn't know any. I bet you date little Barbie dolls, don't you? "Oh, you're so brainy, you're so big! Can I suck your dick?" Can I be alone now?
Ruth Barron Ok tampax tool, I'm gonna give it to you right up your arse. All this "man-hating" shit for a start. "Oh she criticised me, I'll call her a man hater!" I know what you want from me, you just want a youthful pussy transfusion, preferably one you can take home to show the men folk what a beautiful post you got to piss on. Jeans pressed, cowboy boots... is that a uniform for individuals, is it? I want a young man.
PJ Waters Your physical superiority makes you unkind.
PJ Waters I don't want to disempower you. If you want disempowerment, you go back to mother India. See how they treat women there. Or didn't you notice all those little ultrasounds beeping away? So that people can say, "Oh, my God, it's a girl!" And flush her out of the border.
Ruth Barron They're more honest.
PJ Waters Excuse me?
Ruth Barron They're more honest in their hatred of women!
PJ Waters I was young once, too, and handsome. You'd have been impressed.
Ruth Barron I wasn't born!
PJ Waters You know, you'd be better off crying.
PJ Waters You see, the mind is a rebel, not a servant.
PJ Waters The soul takes nothing to the other world but her education and culture.
PJ Waters I feel within me that spark that atom emanation of the divine spirit. Giuseppe Verdi.
PJ Waters Parents, human parents, do not possess the offspring they have. It's a very evil thing for them to think they are theirs.
PJ Waters You show only outer love. Inner love not complete. Only delusion.
Ruth Barron What's that mean?
PJ Waters It means uh-oh, I didn't come. He couldn't fuck me.
PJ Waters It will seek the truth and the truth will set you free. John Vlll, 32.
