[first lines]

Hey, I've been doing some homework on this kid Tobey Marshall from Mount Kisco. This kid was a phenom. Used to tear up the local circuits. Him and his dad, man, they campaigned like champions. Of course, Mount Kisco had another great, Dino Brewster. You all know Dino. He went on to race in the big leagues at Indy, and Toby just kind of fell through the cracks. Well, here's some news, cretins. Tobey's been running again, and running fast. Real fast, fast as that "Grim Taquito" will take him. Tobey, you wanna fly with the eagles, you need bigger wings, son.