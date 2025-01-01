Menu
Tobey Marshall I do not fear, for you are with me. All those who defied me, shall be ashamed and disgraced. Those who wage war against me, shall perish. I will find strength, find guidance, and I will triumph.
Monarch Racers should race, cops should eat donuts.
Tobey Marshall They took everything from me.
Julia Maddon Life can be full of surprises.
Little Pete I find life to be full of people who think they're smart 'cause they have a fancy accent. No offense.
Julia Maddon Some taken.
Julia Maddon Oh my god! Oh my god!
Tobey Marshall Hey, hey. Look at me. Just breathe, breathe. Good. Look into my eyes. Look into my eyes. Good. What color are they?
Julia Maddon They're really blue.
Tobey Marshall They're really blue, good, good. They're a lot bluer than yours.
Julia Maddon No.
Tobey Marshall Yes they are!
Julia Maddon They're not!
Tobey Marshall Yes!
Julia Maddon They're not bluer!
Tobey Marshall Admit it!
Julia Maddon Mine are bluer!
Benny Alright beauty, this is gonna sound insane, but I need a 2 lane grasshopper in order to get these guys off your back.
Tobey Marshall Roger.
Julia Maddon What's a grasshopper?
Tobey Marshall You may wanna close your eyes for this.
Julia Maddon Is it worse than bus, bus, bus?
Tobey Marshall Beauty will go bingo on that route, so we're gonna have to hot fuel and top off.
Joe Peck Hot fuel, coming up. Woo! Get out there skinny boy.
Finn Oh, you were checking me out!
Tobey Marshall [Looks over to see Julia looking at him] What?
Julia Maddon Bingo, and hot fuel.
Tobey Marshall We're ah, refueling without stopping.
Julia Maddon So why don't you just say that?
Tobey Marshall Well I mean... guess I could, but...
Tobey Marshall The hits just keep on coming with you huh?
Julia Maddon Never judge a girl by her Gucci boots.
Tobey Marshall Her what?
Julia Maddon High heels
Tobey Marshall Why don't you just say that?
[last lines]
Julia Maddon Get in. I'll drive.
Tobey Marshall I've seen you drive, and it's terrifying.
Finn [on video screen] Mmm, come on love birds. We need to get Benny out of the clink.
Joe Peck Maverick's getting off for good behavior.
Finn Yeah, apparently he started some fitness program for the inmate, or some shit.
Joe Peck We've got 5 hours to get to Utah. Go...
[first lines]
Monarch Hey, I've been doing some homework on this kid Tobey Marshall from Mount Kisco. This kid was a phenom. Used to tear up the local circuits. Him and his dad, man, they campaigned like champions. Of course, Mount Kisco had another great, Dino Brewster. You all know Dino. He went on to race in the big leagues at Indy, and Toby just kind of fell through the cracks. Well, here's some news, cretins. Tobey's been running again, and running fast. Real fast, fast as that "Grim Taquito" will take him. Tobey, you wanna fly with the eagles, you need bigger wings, son.
Monarch Ladies and gentlemen, Marshall's balls have just been located, and they are very, very large!
Julia Maddon Just so you know, your friend Benny sucks.
