José Tomás Urrutia If you think I'm going to stand there in front of all the people of the Coalition's parties to tell them that our campaign is going to be based on jokes, that our campaign is going to be based on happiness, you're out of your mind. To me, that seems absolutely childish and denotes a lack of respect. We have to consider the pain of many people, the pain of the entire story, the neglect... . Where is that? How am I going to tell them that "happiness" is our concept?

René Saavedra Why not?