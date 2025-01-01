Publicista Campaña Sí[Speaking to the YES Campaign board]If you want to scare people, you have to scare them with their past, their past poverty, long lines to buy bread. The opposition has its cries of socialism, yes. But the only thing that interests people is the scramble, and also they know that socialism is miserable. Instead you have a system in which anyone can be rich. Attention!, not 'everyone'... 'anyone'. You can not lose when all are committed to be that 'anyone'.
René Saavedra[to his boss Lucho Guzman]Do you know how people will remember this campaign? We, the employees, made the NO campaign. And you, the bosses, made the YES.
René SaavedraFirst of all I wanted to mention that what you're going to see now is in line with the current social context. We believe that the country is prepared for communication of this nature.
José Tomás UrrutiaI don't like to talk about democracy as a product, excuse me.
José Tomás Urrutia[addressing the party representatives for the No campaign]We all understand that obviously your pain is present, the pain of all of those involved has to be present...
José Tomás UrrutiaI've been followed for awhile now.
René Saavedra[to the NO campaign representatives]I'd like to know if anyone thinks this campaign will help us win the plebiscite.
FernandoBut the things that have happened in this country for the past 15 years and that haven't been on television... . The fact that they're going on the air, that's my happiness, man.
José Tomás UrrutiaIf you think I'm going to stand there in front of all the people of the Coalition's parties to tell them that our campaign is going to be based on jokes, that our campaign is going to be based on happiness, you're out of your mind. To me, that seems absolutely childish and denotes a lack of respect. We have to consider the pain of many people, the pain of the entire story, the neglect... . Where is that? How am I going to tell them that "happiness" is our concept?