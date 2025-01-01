[last lines]

Caroline Mathilde [in her letters] As I am sure you have already seen with your own eyes, Denmark has regressed to the Middle Ages since Johann died. While the rest of Europe blossoms, your country has become a dark place controlled by faith and suspicion. My dear children, if I could only see you now. Who have you become? Frederik, did you inherit Christian's temper? Louise, do you have Johann's eyes?

Louise von Plessen [presenting the letters] Your Royal Highnesses, I am so glad you came.

Louise Augusta - 12 yrs [reading aloud] My beloved children, you do not know me, but I am your mother. I do not know what you think of me. Perhaps you hate me.