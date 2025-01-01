Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Top Cat
Top Cat Movie Quotes
Top Cat Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Lou Strickland
Dibble's a clown.
Top Cat
Certainly, he can be foolish.
Lou Strickland
No, seriously, what I do is I rent him out for all kinds of children's parties.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maharajah of Pikachu
Please, Shiek Alleycat! I insist you take this Maharajah Talk 5000. You'll find it more valuable.
Top Cat
Why? Can it turn into rubies, too?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer Dibble
Thanks a lot fellas! Now I'm never going to be chief.
Brain
Uh, Officer Dibble, I didn't know you cooked.
Officer Dibble
Chief, not chef! That is why I've been working overtime. Now I'll never get the job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Top Cat
They call me T.C. It's short for "Top Cat".
Trixie
Oh, that's very clever. I'm Trixie, which is short for...
Top Cat
[interrupts]
The future Mrs. Top Cat?
Trixie
[chuckles]
You're funny, too. Too bad I have to go to work and too bad I don't take anyone from the alley.
Top Cat
Oh, I wasn't joking. I think you have stolen my heart. I'm usually the one who does the taking around here.
Trixie
[gasp]
Is that why he's so upset?
Top Cat
[pulls out a bag of bird seed, throws it on Griswald, calls out for birds]
Top Cat
Now, where were we?
[gasp; finds out Trixie vanishes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Rob Schneider
Jason Harris
Bill Lobley
Melissa Disney
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree