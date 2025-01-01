Menu
Kinoafisha Films Top Cat Top Cat Movie Quotes

Top Cat Movie Quotes

Lou Strickland Dibble's a clown.
Top Cat Certainly, he can be foolish.
Lou Strickland No, seriously, what I do is I rent him out for all kinds of children's parties.
Maharajah of Pikachu Please, Shiek Alleycat! I insist you take this Maharajah Talk 5000. You'll find it more valuable.
Top Cat Why? Can it turn into rubies, too?
Officer Dibble Thanks a lot fellas! Now I'm never going to be chief.
Brain Uh, Officer Dibble, I didn't know you cooked.
Officer Dibble Chief, not chef! That is why I've been working overtime. Now I'll never get the job.
Top Cat They call me T.C. It's short for "Top Cat".
Trixie Oh, that's very clever. I'm Trixie, which is short for...
Top Cat [interrupts] The future Mrs. Top Cat?
Trixie [chuckles] You're funny, too. Too bad I have to go to work and too bad I don't take anyone from the alley.
Top Cat Oh, I wasn't joking. I think you have stolen my heart. I'm usually the one who does the taking around here.
Trixie [gasp] Is that why he's so upset?
Top Cat [pulls out a bag of bird seed, throws it on Griswald, calls out for birds]
Top Cat Now, where were we?
[gasp; finds out Trixie vanishes]
