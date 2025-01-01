ErikI read both of your books. I liked the first one more. Before you were on the island. You liked dinosaurs back then.
Dr. GrantBack then, they hadn't tried to eat me yet.
Symposium Leader[Dr. Grant is giving a lecture]Now, does anyone have a question?
[many people in the audience raise their hands]
Dr. GrantFine. Does anyone have a question that does not relate to Jurassic Park?
[most people lower their hand]
Dr. GrantOr the incident in San Diego, which I did not witness?
[nearly everyone else lowers their hand]
Billy BrennanYou have to believe me, this was a stupid decision, but I did it with the best intentions.
Dr. GrantWith the best intentions? Some of the worst things imaginable have been done with the best intentions. You know what, Billy? As far as I'm concerned, you're no better than the people that built this place.
Charlie[Making toy herbivores fight]Rawr! Rawr Rawr!
Dr. GrantActually, Charlie, those are herbivores. They really wouldn't be interested in fighting with each other, but these ones here are carnivores, and they really like fighting with each other. They'll use their teeth and claws to rip each other's throats out.
Dr. GrantI have a theory that there are two kinds of boys. There are those that want to be astronomers, and those that want to be astronauts. The astronomer, or the paleontologist, gets to study these amazing things from a place of complete safety.
ErikBut then you never get to go into space.
Dr. GrantExactly. That's the difference between imagining and seeing: to be able to touch them. And that's... that's all that Billy wanted.
Dr. Alan GrantYeah, well, the bones will still be there when we get back. That's the great thing about bones; they never run away. The truth is, you got me into this, and I have no intention of being on my own with these people. Don't get too excited, Billy. Chances are we won't see a thing. Your turn to be nice. Wake me when we get there.