Dr. Grant I have a theory that there are two kinds of boys. There are those that want to be astronomers, and those that want to be astronauts. The astronomer, or the paleontologist, gets to study these amazing things from a place of complete safety.

Erik But then you never get to go into space.

Dr. Grant Exactly. That's the difference between imagining and seeing: to be able to touch them. And that's... that's all that Billy wanted.