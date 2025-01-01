Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Jurassic Park III Jurassic Park III Movie Quotes

Jurassic Park III Movie Quotes

Amanda This is how you make dinosaurs?
Dr. Grant No. This is how you play God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Brennan [as a velociraptor] Alan? Alan!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik I read both of your books. I liked the first one more. Before you were on the island. You liked dinosaurs back then.
Dr. Grant Back then, they hadn't tried to eat me yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Symposium Leader [Dr. Grant is giving a lecture] Now, does anyone have a question?
[many people in the audience raise their hands]
Dr. Grant Fine. Does anyone have a question that does not relate to Jurassic Park?
[most people lower their hand]
Dr. Grant Or the incident in San Diego, which I did not witness?
[nearly everyone else lowers their hand]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Brennan You have to believe me, this was a stupid decision, but I did it with the best intentions.
Dr. Grant With the best intentions? Some of the worst things imaginable have been done with the best intentions. You know what, Billy? As far as I'm concerned, you're no better than the people that built this place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie [Making toy herbivores fight] Rawr! Rawr Rawr!
Dr. Grant Actually, Charlie, those are herbivores. They really wouldn't be interested in fighting with each other, but these ones here are carnivores, and they really like fighting with each other. They'll use their teeth and claws to rip each other's throats out.
Ellie Degler Alan, he's three. Let's wait till he's five.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Brennan So Mr. Kirby, when you climbed K2, did you base camp at twenty-five or thirty thousand feet?
Paul Kirby Thirty thousand feet, we were pretty close to the top.
Billy Brennan You were about a thousand feet above, actually.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant I have a theory that there are two kinds of boys. There are those that want to be astronomers, and those that want to be astronauts. The astronomer, or the paleontologist, gets to study these amazing things from a place of complete safety.
Erik But then you never get to go into space.
Dr. Grant Exactly. That's the difference between imagining and seeing: to be able to touch them. And that's... that's all that Billy wanted.
[a field of beautiful dinosaurs comes into view]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant Did you read Malcolm's book?
[Erik nods]
Dr. Grant So?
Erik I don't know. It was kinda preachy. And too much Chaos. Everything Chaos. It just seemed like the guy was high on himself.
Dr. Grant That's two things we have in common.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant [the team come across a rotting carcass] It's OK. It's dead.
[a T-Rex raises its head out of the carcass]
Dr. Grant Nobody move a muscle.
[the T-Rex roars and the team runs off]
Dr. Grant Shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant Why me?
Paul Kirby He said we needed someone who'd been on the island before.
Udesky Yes, but I did not tell you to kidnap somebody!
Dr. Grant I have never been on this island.
Paul Kirby Sure you have, you wrote that book.
Billy Brennan That was Isla Nublar. This is Isla Sorna - Site B.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Brennan [Referring to Spinosaurus] I don't remember that one being on InGen's list.
Dr. Grant It wasn't on their list. Which makes you wonder what else they were up to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant Erik, I have to tell you, I'm astonished that you've lasted eight weeks on this island.
Erik [Stunned] ... Is that all it's been?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Udesky If we split up, I'm going with you guys.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant Oh my God.
Amanda What is it?
Dr. Grant It's a bird cage.
Amanda For what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul What are you doing? Those things are after us because of those!
Dr. Grant Those things know we have the eggs. If I drop them in the river, they'll still be after us.
Paul What if they catch us with them?
Dr. Grant What if they catch us without them?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik Be careful with that. T-Rex. It scares some of the smaller ones away but attracts one really big one with the fin.
Dr. Grant This is T-Rex pee?
[Eric nods yes]
Dr. Grant How'd you get it?
Erik You don't wanna know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant Great, just great. We're in the worst place in the world and we're not even being paid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reporter Are you saying you wouldn't want to get on Isla Sorna and study them if you had the chance?
Dr. Grant No force on earth or heaven could get me on that island.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Brennan I rescued your hat.
Dr. Grant Well... that's the important thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Udesky We'll search for your son... in the direction that they're going.
Paul Excellent, excellent...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul [in abandoned complex]
[goes up to snack machine and takes coins out]
Paul Ahem... I need change here, it only takes quarters, I think I've got... I've got about ten...
[Billy breaks the glass on the snack machines with a kick and then reaches in and takes some things out]
Paul [Paul attempts to do the same, glass doesn't break; Paul limps away]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul Kirby [a loud roar rocks the jungle] What was that?
Billy Brennan It's a Tyrannosaurus.
Dr. Grant I don't think so. It sounds bigger.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant On this island there is no such thing as safe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Erik Where do you think they're going?
Dr. Grant I don't know. Maybe just looking for new nesting grounds. It's a whole new world for them.
Amanda I dare 'em to nest in Enid, Oklahoma.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant [In the plane hanging up in the tree after crashing] We haven't landed yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie Daddy, Daddy, this is a herbivore and that's the Dinosaur Man.
[referring to Alan Grant]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant Reverse Darwinism - survival of the most idiotic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik [being rescued] Wow. You have to thank her now. She sent the Navy and the Marines!
Dr. Alan Grant God bless you, Ellie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Brennan How do you know the Kirbys?
Cooper Through our church.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Grant Either way... you probably won't get off this island alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Udesky Cooper! If you see anything, yell up!
Cooper Naw, I thought I'd keep it to myself!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Paul Dr. Grant said that is a very bad idea.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellie Degler So what were you doing?
Dr. Grant Evolving.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Enrique Cardoso Here you go, my friend.
Ben Hildebrand Make sure you get as close as you can! I'll give you something extra if you make it a good trip!
Enrique Cardoso Hey, I'm gonna get you close, my friend, but not too close, eh. You don't want to be eaten.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul [Paul and Amanda are having an argument] Fine, go ahead and scream and when that "Tricyclatops" attacks you, don't come crying to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Brennan Alan, I want to thank you for bringing me along.
Dr. Alan Grant Yeah, well, the bones will still be there when we get back. That's the great thing about bones; they never run away. The truth is, you got me into this, and I have no intention of being on my own with these people. Don't get too excited, Billy. Chances are we won't see a thing. Your turn to be nice. Wake me when we get there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellie Degler So, what are you working on now?
Dr. Alan Grant Raptors, mostly.
Ellie Degler [sardonically] My favorite.
Dr. Alan Grant Do you remember the sounds they made?
Ellie Degler I try not to.
Dr. Alan Grant Ellie, all our theories about raptor intelligence, what they were capable of... we weren't even close.
Ellie Degler Tell me.
Dr. Alan Grant Well, we did cranium scans of a fossil skull. We found what looks like a very sophisticated resonating chamber.
Ellie Degler Wait a second. So we were right? I mean, they had the ability to vocalize?
Dr. Alan Grant I'm convinced that's the key to their social intelligence.
Ellie Degler Which explains why they could work together as a team.
Dr. Alan Grant Yeah, and coordinate their attacks so their prey wouldn't know what was going on.
Ellie Degler They could talk to each other.
Dr. Alan Grant To a degree we never imagined. Ellie, they were smart. They were smarter than dolphins or whales. They were smarter than primates.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik That lady you called.
Dr. Alan Grant Hmm?
Erik Who is she? How do you that she can help us?
Dr. Alan Grant She was the one person I could always count on. I owe her a lot. Although I don't think I ever told her that.
Erik You should.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul You're not really a mercenary, are you?
Udesky I never said I was.
Paul Well, that's true. What are you?
Udesky Well... I'm like a booking agent. One of the guys... got sick and couldn't come.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Erik You know something, Dr. Grant? Billy was right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hannah Ellie?
Ellie Degler Yeah.
Hannah It's Tom again. He says he has to talk to you about the last chapter.
Ellie Degler Just tell him I'm not gonna lose the Jack Horner quote.
[to Alan]
Ellie Degler My editor thinks he's a paleontologist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy Brennan [Alan returns from giving an academic presentation] So, how'd it go?
Dr. Grant Well, it's not too late to change your major, Billy.
Billy Brennan Not good, huh?
Dr. Grant Worse. We're gonna have to pack up in four weeks.
Billy Brennan Three. I had to rent some equipment. Come here, I gotta show you something. You like computers, right?
Dr. Grant I like the abacus, Billy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Udesky [interested] So you run a hardware store?
Paul Paint and tile, yeah.
Udesky [unsurprised] Huh. Never can tell about people, can you?
Paul Ain't that the truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paul No matter how this turns out, it wasn't your fault. Eric's always been a strong-willed kid. Always. Then you throw someone like Ben Hildebrand into the mix and... well...
Amanda Well, what?
Paul All I'm saying... it's not your fault.
Amanda No, if he'd been with you, he'd be completely safe. You drive five miles under the speed limit, Paul. And I've totaled three cars in three years.
Paul Well, not three. The Buick wasn't really totaled. I just said it was 'cause I wanted to get the SUV.
Amanda I am so sorry that you have to be here.
Paul I'm not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Alan Grant What are you doing?
Billy Brennan [Breathing heavily] I was photographing the nest.
Dr. Alan Grant Don't do that again.
Billy Brennan [laughs] Sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Heidi - To the rescue
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more