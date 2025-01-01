Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sisters Sisters Movie Quotes

Sisters Movie Quotes

Arlene Did you know that the germs can come through the wires? I never call and I *never* answer. It's a good way to get sick. Very, very sick. That's how I got so sick! Someone called me on the telephone!
Grace Collier I saw a murder, and I'm going to prove it!
Detective Kelly Listen, one more word out of you and I'm gonna book you. I'll book you on something. I'll find something in the book to book you on.
Grace Collier I want to write about - about the apathy in the police force, about where the heroin goes after a bust, about the fat political cats!
Mrs. Peyson Collier You don't have to shout right here on the street. What's the matter with you? I've never seen you like this.
Grace Collier I'm on to something big!
Mrs. Peyson Collier Are you on diet pills again?
Ted Craft Hello, everybody, and welcome to Peeping Toms, New York's newest and grooviest game.
Danielle Breton You know, I see all the time on the television show the scene of the evil criminal and the policeman, and the policeman knock on the door and the criminal, he ask about, you know, what you have ask me - the search warrant. But ,you have not said to me, "Open in the name of the law." You have not said that.
Ted Craft What does a fella do when a pretty girl starts taking off all her clothes right there in front of him? A blind girl, that is.
Grace Collier Why do you have things in pairs, like twins? You have a twin!
Danielle Breton I have a television commercial to do some time, and in case I should get the makeup, you know, on the dress, then there is another one for the next take. You see, uh, I'm a model. And sometime an actress too.
Grace Collier You certainly are.
Mrs. Peyson Collier Honey, I thought we were going upstairs to have a little chat and if you were embarrassed about the mess, you know I'm always glad to help you tidy up. Although, what you're going to do when you get married, I don't know. Oh, did I tell you the Cunningham girl is engaged? She's about your age and she finally found somebody that suits her. He's a doctor. Well, he's a veterinarian, but the animals are all owned by wealthy people.
Mrs. Peyson Collier Now, you see, honey? There are interesting things going on right here on Staten Island.
Elaine D'Anna Yeah, the colored guy.
Joseph Larch This is a craft! I wouldn't try to teach you how to write magazine articles. Listen, I went to school to learn this: The Brooklyn Institute of Modern Investigation. Okay? Okay.
Grace Collier A white woman kills her black lover, and those racist cops couldn't care less. I saw it happen and they won't investigate.
Detective Spinetti All right, take it easy, will you, lady? These people are always stabbing each other.
Grace Collier "These people"?
Detective Kelly All right, all right. Let's just keep calm.
Danielle Breton You know, there are so few people that I have any feeling for. Not just men, you know. Ever since my sister left. We have had such a close bond.
Phillip Woode Where do you live?
Danielle Breton Staten Island.
Phillip Woode Staten Island? I thought you said you lived in New York.
Danielle Breton Isn't Staten Island in New York?
Phillip Woode I guess it is.
Danielle Breton I don't know what to do, so I just stand there and, uh, I feel very stupid and about, uh, yhen I said to the photographer - I said something so terrible you can't even put it in the French movie. But, he deserved that, you know. He's a - how you say that word? He's a - he's a son of a bastard.
Phillip Woode Son of a bitch.
Danielle Breton Yes, he was that too. Son of a bitch. But I'm not, you know - I'm not like you Americans' women's liberation. I don't, uh, I don't spend my life to hate the men. I don't like that. But this man, he have deserve what I tell him.
Danielle Breton Philip! I just remembered that I haven't eaten all day and I thought maybe you want some help with your dinner for two. I don't bite, you know! That is, if I'm filled I don't bite.
Detective Kelly You stick with us. And keep your mouth shut.
Grace Collier I'll do what I consider *necessary*. This isn't a police state yet.
Danielle Breton Miss Collier, many time at night I watch the television show and, uh, I watch the horror film, and it make me full of fear, and - and I jump at every noise. I understand that when you live alone it make you - it's very difficult. I understand that.
Grace Collier What I saw happen was *real*.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jennifer Salt
Meri Devenport
Margot Kidder
Justin Johnston
Charlz Derning
Lisle Wilson
