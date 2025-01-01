The Phantom
"All art..."
[Swan has moved to the other side of the Phantom]
The Phantom
"All articles which have been excluded shall be deemed included." What does that mean?
Swan
That's a clause to protect you, Winslow. Anyway, what difference does it make? What choice do you have?
The Phantom
[after reading the contract]
I'll rewrite my cantata. But you best play what I write.
[Swan pokes the Phantom's finger with his pen, drawing blood]
Swan
Ink isn't worth anything to me, Winslow. Now sign.
[the Phantom signs his real name: Winslow Leach]
Swan
Excellent.
[Swan draws blood and uses a rubber stamp to sign his name]
Swan
And now we're in business. Together... forever.