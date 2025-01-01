Menu
Phantom of the Paradise Movie Quotes

The Phantom [to Beef] Never sing my music again. Not here, not anywhere. Do you understand? Never again. My music is for Phoenix. Only she can sing it. Anyone else who tries, dies!
Swan Saturday, November 19, 1953. Today, I have decided to kill myself. And being the greatest showman of my time, I'm recording live for the Swan archives. Why? It's simple, I'm getting old. I can't bear it. To see this beautiful face ravaged by the forces of time. If I can't be young forever, I'd rather end it all - now!
The Phantom Phoenix, no one will sing in this Paradise again. No one's ever gonna sing my "Faust" again. No one but you. Phoenix, leave this place or Swan will destroy you too!
Phoenix You're crazy! Why should I go with you? Don't you hear them down there? Why should I give that up?
The Phantom They want more now. They want much more. They want more than you could ever give.
Phoenix I'll give them whatever they want!
Swan Here's the contract. Everything I've said and more is in it.
The Phantom I'll read it.
Swan At your leisure.
The Phantom "The party of the first part gives the party of the second part and his associates full power to do with him at their pleasure. To rule, to send, to fetch, or carry him or his, be it either body, soul, flesh, blood or goods." What does that mean?
Swan That's a transportation clause.
Beef Listen, Philbin. There really is a phantom. He was just in my shower. He threatened my life. He said his music was just for Phoenix. Only she can sing it. Anyone else who tries, dies.
Arnold Philbin What the hell are you talking about?
Beef Look, Philbin. I am a professional. I have been in this business a long time. Now if I don't want to do a show, it's not because I got stage fright. It's because some creature from beyond doesn't want me to do the show! Now gangway!
Arnold Philbin [stopping Beef] Bullshit! Now, how did that really happen?
Beef Can't you feel the vibes in your own house? Bad, sport, real bad. I mean, the karma's so thick around here, you need an Aqua-Lung to breathe.
The Phantom "All art..."
[Swan has moved to the other side of the Phantom]
The Phantom "All articles which have been excluded shall be deemed included." What does that mean?
Swan That's a clause to protect you, Winslow. Anyway, what difference does it make? What choice do you have?
The Phantom [after reading the contract] I'll rewrite my cantata. But you best play what I write.
[Swan pokes the Phantom's finger with his pen, drawing blood]
Swan Ink isn't worth anything to me, Winslow. Now sign.
[the Phantom signs his real name: Winslow Leach]
Swan Excellent.
[Swan draws blood and uses a rubber stamp to sign his name]
Swan And now we're in business. Together... forever.
Winslow Leach [singing] All my dreams are lost and I can't sleep. And sleep alone could ease my mind. All my tears have dried and I can't weep. Old emotions, may they rest in peace and dream. Dream a bunch of friends, rest in peace and dream, dream it never ends.
Introductory Narrator Swan... he has no other name. His past is a mystery, but his work is already a legend. He wrote and produced his first gold record at 14; in the years since then, he has won so many other that he once tried to deposit them in Fort Knox. He brought the blues to Britain. He brought Liverpool to America. He brought folk and rock together. His band, the Juicy Fruits, single-handedly gave birth to the nostalgia wave of the '70s. Now he is looking for the new sound of the spheres, to inaugurate his own Xanadu, his own Disneyland: the Paradise, the ultimate rock palace. This film is the story of that search, of that sound, of the man who made it, the girl who sang it... and the monster who stole it.
Swan This picture will age in your place. And you must watch it every day just to see how lucky you are. And the tape from which the picture comes must be guarded at all costs. When it goes, you go.
Swan Phoenix, Swan here. I want you to answer a question for me.
Phoenix Yes.
Swan What would you give me to sing?
Phoenix Anything you wanted.
Swan Anything? Would you give me... your voice?
Phoenix Try me.
Swan [to an assassin, ragged voice] Remember, she must be hit just as Philbin says "till death do you part."
Arnold Philbin Now, what a minute. This may be none of my business or anything. But if you're gonna kill her, why do it here tonight?
Swan An assassination live on television coast to coast? That's entertainment!
Swan [to the Phantom] Winslow, what a foolish thing to do. Didn't you read you contract closely? See where it says "terms of agreement", can you read what it says? "This contract terminates with Swan." No more suicides, Winslow. You gave up your right to rest in peace when you signed this contract. What if you do find a loophole? Is that what you're thinking? Forget it. That stays sealed only as long as I have the power to bind you. If I am destroyed, that gaping wound opens. You might say we terminate together.
[Crowd chants Beef's name as his corpse is carried away in a body bag]
Swan Philbin, have you ever seen such a crowd?
Arnold Philbin No, and I never want to see another one.
Swan Look at them, they've really been entertained. They never want the show to stop. The Paradise is more magnificent that I ever dreamed.
Arnold Philbin Sure, how often is a rock star fried on stage?
Swan Quite an attraction.
Phoenix [singing] Our love is an old love, baby, it's older than all our years. I have seen in strange young eyes, familiar tears. We're old souls in a new life, baby. They gave us a new life to live and learn. Some time to touch old friends and still return. Our paths have crossed and parted, this love affair was started long, long ago. This love survives the ages, in it story lives are pages. Fill them up, may ours turn slow. Our love is a strong love, baby, we give it all and still receive. And so with empty arms, we must still believe. All souls last forever so we need never fear goodbye. A kiss when I must go... no tears... in time... we kiss hello.
Swan [holding a contract] It's all here. Read it carefully, and then sign at the bottom in blood. Messy, I know. But it's the only way I can bind you. Tradition. What do you have to lose?
Winslow Leach [after receiving his prison sentence] But I'm innocent! Swan stole my music and FRAMED ME!
Swan Philbin, it was genius making the end of the opera a wedding.
Arnold Philbin You mean Faust, instead of burning in hell, he gets the girl?
Swan Yes. And you, Philbin, will be the priest.
Arnold Philbin I ain't never been a priest before. That's terrific.
Swan [to Phoenix] Your voice, remember? You promised me your voice! Our contract, remember?
The Phantom [singing] Half asleep, I hear a voice. Is it only in my mind? Or is it someone calling me, someone I failed and left behind? To work it out, I let them in. All the good guys and the bad guys that I've been. All the devils that disturb me, and the angels that defeated them somehow. Come together in me now.
Phoenix [singing] Caught up in your wheelin' dealin', you've got no time left for simple feelin'. I thought I knew you, but I didn't know you at all. Trapped inside you world of worry, you miss so much when you always hurry. Well, slow down, baby, you'll only get hurt if you'll fall. Well, you told me one time that you'd be somebody. That you weren't workin' just to survive. But you're workin' so hard that you don't even know you're alive. Workin' so hard to be somebody special, not working just to survive. Well, you're special to me, babe. But what I don't see, babe, is where you go once you arrive. Where we go once we arrive.
Phoenix [singing] Then all the evil that takes poesssion until your pipe dreams become obesssions. They scare me, baby, and we should have nothing to fear. I'm no child, but I can't help wonder it seems like some kind of spell you're under. You're listening, baby, but somehow you don't really hear. Well, you told me one time that you'd be somebody. That you weren't workin' just to survive. But you're workin' so hard that you don't even know you're alive. Workin' so hard to be somebody special, not working just to survive. Well, you're special to me, babe. But what I don't see, babe, is where we go once we arrive. Where you go once you arrive.
Arnold Philbin Bullshit, I know what it really is.
Beef Oh you do, huh?
Arnold Philbin Yes, I do.
Beef Why don't you tell me what it is.
Arnold Philbin Speed.
Beef Speed?
Arnold Philbin Yeah!
Beef What do you know about it? You just pass the stuff out, I take it! I know 'drug real' from 'real real'!
Beef Oh, I knew I shouldn't be screwing around with a dead man's music. This place is... possessed.
Arnold Philbin What are you talking about?
Beef You trying to tell me you didn't hear that shriek? That was something trying to get out of its premature grave, and I don't want to be here when it does.
Arnold Philbin Opening night prima donnas. Look, iron man, if you're so uptight, take a shower and cool off.
Beef My pleasure... bones.
The Phantom [singing] Like a circus on parade. Seldom close enough to see. I wonder through an angry crowd, and wonder what's become of me. To work it out, I let them in. All the good guys and the bad guys that I've been. All the devils that disturb me, and the angels that defeated them somehow. Come together in me now.
Beef [singing] Life at last, salutations from the other side. I can see that you're the devil's pride. Do you realize that all of you donated something horrible you hated that is part of you? I'm your nightmares comin' true, I am your crime! Life at last, sit and listen while the fun begins. Hearts are broken and the bad guys win. Sit and listen, all the cutting up is easy. And this isn't for the queasy or the weak of heart. You had better start for home while there's still time! I'm the evil that you created, gettin' horny and damned frustrated. Bored still and I want me a woman now. I'm the evil that you created, gettin' horny and damned frustrated. Each of you must stop and try me, all of you might satisfy me!
Beef Man, you better get yourself a castrato for this, 'cause it's a little out of my range.
Swan Something bothering you, Beef?
Beef Swan, this was scored for a chick! I'm not doing it in drag.
Swan You can sing it better than any bitch.
Beef You don't know how right you are, Goliath.
Arnold Philbin You know what?
Winslow Leach What?
Arnold Philbin I think the Juicy Fruits are gonna dig it.
Winslow Leach The Juicy Fruits?
Arnold Philbin I'm not promising anything, kid...
[Winslow slams Philbin against the wall]
Winslow Leach I'm not gonna allow my music to be mutilated by those greaseballs!
Arnold Philbin Hey, take it easy...
Winslow Leach I'M THE ONLY ONE THAT CAN SING "FAUST"!
Arnold Philbin Relax, kid, it was just an idea. Swan make all these decisions, you know?
