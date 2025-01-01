Beef Listen, Philbin. There really is a phantom. He was just in my shower. He threatened my life. He said his music was just for Phoenix. Only she can sing it. Anyone else who tries, dies.

Arnold Philbin What the hell are you talking about?

Beef Look, Philbin. I am a professional. I have been in this business a long time. Now if I don't want to do a show, it's not because I got stage fright. It's because some creature from beyond doesn't want me to do the show! Now gangway!

Arnold Philbin [stopping Beef] Bullshit! Now, how did that really happen?