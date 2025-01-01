Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Raising Cain Raising Cain Movie Quotes

Raising Cain Movie Quotes

[Cain tells Dr. Nix to stay out of his way]
Cain But hey, I'm not one to hold a grudge. After all, where would I be without you, Baumse?
Dr. Nix You wouldn't exist.
Cain That's right. But I do exist, don't I? I'm that fucked-up experiment of yours that just won't go away. Hickory, dickory, doc. Cain has picked his lock. I'm outta here. The cat's in the bag and the bag is going in the river. So don't fuck with me, dad! You may lose more than your license this time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a small child exits out of the bathroom and see's Cain getting prepared to kill Nan]
Josh [speaking in an adult voice] I know what you're going to do! It's a bad thing and I'm gonna tell!
Cain [Cain yells] Get out of here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dr. Waldheim talks about her cheap wig]
Dr. Waldheim I hate this wig! I told them to get me a gray one. My hair is gray. They couldn't find one. I look like a transvestite.
Sgt. Cally Looks fine.
Dr. Waldheim You're very kind, but you don't lie very well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dr. Waldheim tells the detectives about multiple personalities]
Dr. Waldheim All multiple personality patients, regardless of the differences in their background, seem to share certain childhood traumas. When these occur, the original personality splinters into others. For instance, if a boy is molested by his mother or abused by his father, the original...
Dr. Waldheim [the detectives grab Waldheim from going the wrong way] Ah. The original personality forgets it ever happens. How could his loving parent do such a terrible thing? And he creates an alternate personality. This becomes the person it happened to. He is the one who suffers the pain for all the rest.
Lt. Terri [Terri turns to Cally] Hm. Built-in fall guy. You do something bad, the other personality takes the rap. Sounds very convenient. Straight ahead.
Dr. Waldheim It is not a psychological state one wishes to acquire. Every time there is another trauma, there may be another personality. Pretty soon there are scores of them running around inside your head, squabbling amongst themselves as to which one gets to control the consciousness. Only one personality can control the consciousness at one time.
Lt. Terri So now they're talking to each other.
Sgt. Cally Sounds like one messed up guy.
Dr. Waldheim Yes. But, by carefully observing and documenting the formation and development of Cain's multiples, Dr. Nix was creating a whole new theory of personality evolvement.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cain returns back to Nan who was waiting for Carter]
Nan You know, Dr. Nix, I should be going out with older guys. I'll tell you somethin'. For a man your age, you're uh, you're still pretty cute.
Cain [Cain lowers his head closer down to Nan's face] It's not the mileage, honey. It's the make.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the retired officer tells the detectives about Dr. Nix and his colleague Dr. Waldheim]
Mack At his trial, an associate testified against him. A Dr. Lyn Waldheim. Still works around here. I just called Waldheim's office. They tell me the doctor checked into the hospital.
Sgt. Cally What's the matter with him?
Mack It's a her. Cancer. I told her about the kids disappearing and one of their fathers was a Dr. Nix. She says she'll be right over.
Sgt. Cally [Cally looks over to Terri] So this is retirement. I think I'll just have a heart attack right here.
Mack [Mack smiles] I could never retire, so I don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Carter tells Karen about the importance of personality development]
Carter Karen, do you realize that no one really knows anything about personality development. Everything up to now has been pure conjecture. All we psychiatrists do is-is chase cows after the barn door has been opened.
Carter [Carter fake sneezes into his hand] Here, for the first time, we'll have an opportunity to observe what happens... when it happens and precisely monitor the psychological consequences.
Karen Well, not with my kid, you don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Carter knocks out Karen in the car as two joggers come jogging down the street in slow-motion]
Cain [Carter hears a wicked laugh, as Cain appears outside the passenger window of the parked car] Kiss her.
Carter What?
Cain You got about five seconds before those guys are in your face. And what do you think you look like, killer? Go on, kiss her!
Cain [Carter kisses Karen's unconscious lips, as the joggers smile and keep jogging] Oh. Well done.
Carter When did you get out?
Cain Move over.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jenny talks to Sarah at the park, who recommends she be ready for Carter returning back]
Sarah Well, just in case he shows up, I'd be packing a .45.
Jenny Well, Jack's staying with me now. So...
Sarah Better than a .45.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cain sits in the car with Carter and talks to him about what he observed]
Carter What are you doing here?
Cain I'm saving your ass, that's what. I was just supposed to come along as an observer. Right now, what I'm observing is very odd. Twin brothers chatting in the front seat of a car... while the driver is slumped over the wheel. What is wrong with this picture?
Carter I don't need you!
Cain [Cain imitates Carter] 'I don't need you!'
Cain [Cain chuckles] Let's get out of here, Carter, before we're seen. Because, believe me... we'll be remembered.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Carter talks to Cain, upset that Cain had to show up]
Cain You can drop me off at the next corner. I can use a drink.
Carter And don't follow me anymore.
Cain 'Don't follow me anymore.'
Carter Stop that!
Cain 'Stop that!'
Carter Stop it!
Cain [Cain chuckles while smoking in the car] All right. All right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cain asks Carter about what he was going to do with Karen's body]
Cain Ah, Carter, you're a thankless dope. I was only trying to help. Which, of course, I did. This thing you're doing means everything to the old man. And you can't fuck it up.
Carter I'm not fucking anything up.
Cain Oh, really? What were you planning to do with the little missus here?
Carter I'm gonna... take her back to the park and leave her there.
Cain Very good! I see you've got this all thought out. 'Take her back to the park and leave her there.' Uh-huh. And then what?
Carter Then, when the chloroform wears off, she'll be fine.
Cain And when you get home, the cops will be sitting on your doorstep.
Carter I won't hurt her!
Cain You won't hurt her! She'll hurt you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cain tells Carter what they're going to do with Karen's body]
Cain [Cain lifts Karen's head up by the hair] The cat's in the bag. And the bag is in the river.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dr. Nix learns that Cain has gotten out]
Dr. Nix I was afraid of this. I wanted him to do this himself. I didn't want you to help him.
Cain Gee, Daddy, I was only trying to help out. If I hadn't been there we'd all be fucked. Carter's an amateur. He panicked.
Dr. Nix Oh, stop it! I know you, Cain. Carter weakened and you stepped in. We all know your 'tough guy' act. But we don't need a loose cannon here. Carter can finish this himself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cain reminds Dr. Nix about their troubled past with one another]
Dr. Nix You know... you could get us all put away for good.
Cain There's no jail that can hold me. I'm the escape artist, remember? I learned it breaking out of all those cages you locked me in.
Dr. Nix [Dr. Nix shouts] They were not cages! They were especially designed infant environments.
Cain [Cain yells back] They were cages!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jenny shops around the clock store, as she hears the music of a clock play beside her]
Jack [Jenny looks over to see the man Jack standing next to it, the clock continues to play beside him] That's what I would buy for the man in my life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jenny talks to her friend Sarah at the park about Carter]
Sarah Now, I hate to bring this up, but you are married to the perfect man.
Jenny The perfect man? Yesterday, out of the blue, he started to make love to me... and then stopped when Amy started to cry.
Sarah Well, just because he was worried about Amy...
Jenny He wasn't worried about Amy, because he didn't even go to her room. He went downstairs, got into his car and drove off.
Sarah Well, that doesn't make any sense.
Jenny Carter isn't making any sense. And he's becoming awfully compulsive with Amy. He doesn't just take care of her, he studies her. I have this horrible feeling it has something to do with his father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Carter follows his wife Jenny into the park woods, where he watches her have sex with Jack]
Cain [Carter hears a wicked laugh, as Cain appears next to him behind the tree] Jesus! Come on, be a peeping Tom on your own time. We're gonna lose that kid.
Carter That's my wife!
Cain [Cain frowns looking back at Jenny having sex] No shit?
Carter I married her too soon. She never got over him.
Cain [Cain laughs to Carter] No question of that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lt. Terri and Sgt. Cally go over the case file of the missing babies]
Lt. Terri [Terri sighs] Poor guy. This is gettin' out of hand Sean.
Sgt. Cally Yep. It seems like a serial to me. A detective's dream. The motiveless murder.
Lt. Terri What've we got now? Two moms, a baby-sitter and all their kids are gone.
Sgt. Cally From the same playground.
Mack [the retired officer Mack mumbles in the room as he watches Carter] And this Dr. Nix.
Sgt. Cally [the two detectives lower their heads] What do you mean?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the retired officer Mack tells the detectives about Carter's father Dr. Nix]
Mack Well, maybe you can tell me who this Dr. Nix is.
Sgt. Cally [Cally points to the next room] It's that guy over there working with Peters.
Mack Yeah, any dope can see that. But I worked another Nix case twenty years ago.
Lt. Terri Twenty years ago. What are you talking about?
Mack I'm talking about that guy's old man.
Sgt. Cally Are you sure?
Mack Same name, same face.
Sgt. Cally So what did your Dr. Nix do?
Mack We got an anonymous tip he was buying babies. I remember we caught him with five.
Sgt. Cally Five? Was he starting a basketball team?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the detectives ask themselves if Carter could really be a nut]
Lt. Terri [the detectives look at Carter in the other room] I know what you guys are thinking.
Sgt. Cally Like father, like son.
Lt. Terri Slam dunk right? It's too easy. Just because his father is a nut, doesn't mean Carter has to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the detectives meet Dr. Waldheim]
Dr. Waldheim [Waldheim looks at Carter for the first time] It's uncanny. He looks exactly like his father.
Lt. Terri That's Carter Nix.
Dr. Waldheim It couldn't be anyone else. And his wife and child have disappeared?
Sgt. Cally It gets worse.
Lt. Terri We got a dead woman downstairs that could be his wife.
Dr. Waldheim Oh. So much tragedy in one family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dr. Waldheim tells the detectives about the book she wrote with Dr. Nix]
Dr. Waldheim [about Dr. Nix] I was especially interested in his work on multiple personalities. We wrote a book together based on one of his patients. In the book we called him Cain.
Lt. Terri Hm. 'Three Faces of Cain.' Or something?
Dr. Waldheim He had many more faces than that detective.
Lt. Terri [the group walk down the stairs as Lt. Terri guides Waldheim] Down here. So what was the book called?
Dr. Waldheim 'Raising Cain: The Creation and Evolution of the Multiple Personality.' It was a best-seller. They even made a TV movie out of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dr. Waldheim tells the detectives about the raw data of Dr. Nix]
Dr. Waldheim The raw data was extradordinary detailed. It was as if he had gotten into a time machine and gone back to witness each one of Cain's personality-splitting traumas as it occured. I was never allowed to meet Cain. His true identity was known only to Dr. Nix. All the information I had, I transcribed from tapes recorded during their sessions.
Lt. Terri So, uh... how do you think he got this information?
Dr. Waldheim I never knew for sure. But years later when he got arrested for trying to buy babies, I suspected there could only be one answer.
Sgt. Cally Yeah?
Dr. Waldheim He had created Cain's multiple personalities in order to study them. He had taken some innocent child and split its personality. Now, he needed a control booth to test his theories. That's what he was buying the babies for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jenny returns home and fights Carter for trying to kill her, who doesn't remember a thing]
Jenny [Jenny holds a knife to Carter's throat] Wake up! Don't move or I'll cut it.
Carter Jenny, what are you doing? I'm bleeding. Oh my god, I'm bleeding!
Jenny [Jenny sarcastically replies with a smile, being a doctor] And I can help you.
Carter Don't let me die, Jenny!
Jenny [Jenny screams back] I want to know what you've done with Amy!
Carter Amy? What are you saying?
Jenny [Jenny pulls on Carter's shirt] I want answers, Carter!
Carter Jenny!
Jenny How could you let me drown like that?
Carter Drown? What's happening?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cain talks to Carter as Jenny holds Carter down with a knife]
Cain [Cain stands over Jenny's shoulder] She wants to know where her brat is. So why don't you tell her before you get your throat cut.
Carter [Carter replies back looking to Cain] But I don't know where she is.
Cain [Cain imitates Carter] 'I don't know where she is.'
Carter I don't!
Jenny [Jenny looks over her shoulder] Who are you talking to?
Cain I do. I took her to dear ol' dad.
Carter Where is she?
Jenny [Jenny looks behind herself again seeing that nobody's there] Who are you talking to?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the detectives hope that Carter isn't too nuts to stand trial]
Lt. Terri Well, let's hope he's not too nuts.
Jenny What do you mean?
Lt. Terri Too nuts to go to jail.
Jack You mean, he might not go to jail?
Lt. Terri First, we gotta find out if he's competent to stand trial. Even if he is, any smart lawyer'll plead him not guilty by reason of insanity. And, depending on what Waldheim finds out, Carter could wind up a celebrity mental case in some cushy institution.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dr. Waldheim returns to Lt. Terri's office, confirming Carter is Cain]
Lt. Terri Carter is Cain?
Dr. Waldheim And Josh and Margo and God knows who else. Now it is clear to me... how Dr. Nix got all his precise data. He traumatized his own son. Then over the years, he observed the effects.
Jenny Does Carter know what he did?
Dr. Waldheim Carter didn't do anything. Cain did all the killing.
Jack Who is Cain?
Dr. Waldheim One of Carter's multiples. One of the ones Dr. Nix created when he abused him as a child. When something bad is about to happen to Carter, or when something bad has to be done, Carter blacks out and Cain takes over. After the unpleasantness, Cain exits and Carter wakes up. He has lost some time. He doesn't remember how he got where he is... or what happened while he was asleep. He may be confused, but his conscience is clean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Carter sits in a holding room as Cain talks to him from a set of cabinets]
Cain [Carter starts to cry] Ha! She doesn't care who she fucks or where she does it. But don't worry, buddy. I'm not going to let that loving wife of yours sell you down the river. Once we get outta here I'm gonna put that two-timing bitch in a box she'll never swim out of!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Cain helps Carter find what he needs to escape from the police station]
Cain [Carter grows scared in the holding room] Hey! Remember that lady cop... with a rats nest for a hairdo who brought Waldheim her coffee?
Cain [Carter nods yes] Take a look down at your feet.
Cain [Carter begins to look down as Cain shouts out] Don't be so obvious! Jesus!
Cain [Carter silently listens to Cain] Keep your head up. Now reach down... down... down... and pick it up.
Cain [Carter picks up a hair pin as Cain smiles] Good boy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dr. Waldheim speaks to Carter's multiple personality Josh]
Dr. Waldheim Carter, pay attention. You have to answer my questions... so I will be able to understand what's going on. Is that perfectly clear?
Josh [Josh talks in a little kid's sounding voice] No.
Dr. Waldheim Why?
Josh Because I'm not Carter.
Dr. Waldheim You're not Carter?
Josh No.
Dr. Waldheim Well, wait a minute. If you're not Carter, then who are you?
Josh I'm Josh.
Dr. Waldheim Josh. And where is Carter?
Josh Carter's inside.
Dr. Waldheim Inside where?
[Josh points to his head]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Josh tells Dr. Waldheim the rhyme Margo taught him]
Josh That's why I'm here.
Dr. Waldheim Can you explain that?
Josh That's what Margo says.
Dr. Waldheim Margo.
Josh That's what she says. 'Hickory Dickory Doc. Cain has picked his lock. He did a bad deed and Josh comes to bleed. Hickory Dickory Doc.'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Josh tells Dr. Waldheim about Margo]
Josh [Josh whispers to Waldheim] Shh! She heard me.
Dr. Waldheim Who heard you?
Josh Margo. She's right behind you.
Josh [Waldheim begins to look over her shoulder] Don't look! I shouldn't be talking to you.
Dr. Waldheim How do you know she heard you?
Josh She's staring right at me. Like I did something bad.
Dr. Waldheim Josh, who is Margo?
Josh She protects the children. She won't let Baumse hurt them like he hurt me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dr. Nix while holding Amy is stopped at the elevator by Jenny]
Dr. Nix I have a gun. It's pointed at your heart. Now, if you have anything to say to me, say it gently. I don't want you upsetting the child. You're her mother! You're scared and angry. And if looks could kill my dear, I would be dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Jenny lays in bed as Cain pretends to be Carter by laying in the bed beside her]
Jenny [Cain runs his hand up Jenny's leg] Oh, Dr. Nix.
Jenny [Cain runs his hand up Jenny's shirt] Oh, how horny we are.
Jenny [Cain bites down on Jenny's ear] Ow! You're hurting me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Amy [Jenny tracks down Amy who ran into the woods at the park] Where's Daddy?
Jenny Daddy's not here, sweetie. He's gone away.
Amy Daddy's here!
Jenny No he's not. Come on, honey, we've got to head back. Come to mommy.
[Jenny leans down to pick up Amy, revealing Margo standing behind her in a brown wig, red jacket, with a big smile]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dr. Waldheim recommends hypnotizing Carter to find the missing babies]
Dr. Waldheim Hypnotism is the fastest, though not always the most prudent method.
Lt. Terri We gotta find these babies now!
Dr. Waldheim Then I will need an absolutely quiet space where I can be alone with Carter.
Lt. Terri Whatever you need... and do it fast! I don't want to be walking behind any little coffins.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Karen [Karen tries to put the jacket on her boy Sam at the park] Let me put your jacket on.
Sam, Karen's son No, no, no, no.
Karen Come on.
Sam, Karen's son I don't want to.
Carter [Carter comes strolling up beside Karen] You taking off, Karen?
Karen Trying to.
Carter Need a hand?
Karen Would you mind?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Carter asks Karen if she knows about child development]
Carter Do you realize how important these early years are in Sam's development?
Karen Are you kidding? I've read all the books. And, of course, I get all the expert advice I can handle from my mother-in-law.
Carter [Carter chuckles] I know what you mean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Carter talks to Karen about the importance of child development]
Karen Don't you have any know-it-all relatives?
Carter Oh, listen, my father wrote the book on child development. Unfortunately, it's in Norwegian!
Karen [Carter chuckles as Karen smiles] What does he have to say on the subject? In English!
Carter What does he not have to say?
Karen That bad?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Carter tries to talk to Karen about his dad's clinic in Norway]
Karen Well, what's so visionary about your dad's clinic anyway?
Carter Well... first of all, it's in a beautiful, natural, country setting. Amy will be supervised by a team of child psychologists... who record her progress hourly. But the thing is, you can't study child development and think anyone is going to take it seriously... if you only have one subject. It's just another case history. So, what we're setting up is a control group of gifted children. We'll need at least five. None of them older than three years old. That's why I wanted to talk to you about Sam, being one of...
Karen Being one of your guinea pigs? Oh, Carter, you gotta be kidding!
Carter [Carter shakes his head side-to-side with a smile on his face] No.
Karen Nobody's gonna let their kid go to some snake pit in Norway... to be part of some development study.
Carter [Carter looks away pulling on his tie] It's not a snake pit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Heidi - To the rescue
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more