[Dr. Waldheim tells the detectives about multiple personalities]

Dr. Waldheim All multiple personality patients, regardless of the differences in their background, seem to share certain childhood traumas. When these occur, the original personality splinters into others. For instance, if a boy is molested by his mother or abused by his father, the original...

Dr. Waldheim [the detectives grab Waldheim from going the wrong way] Ah. The original personality forgets it ever happens. How could his loving parent do such a terrible thing? And he creates an alternate personality. This becomes the person it happened to. He is the one who suffers the pain for all the rest.

Lt. Terri [Terri turns to Cally] Hm. Built-in fall guy. You do something bad, the other personality takes the rap. Sounds very convenient. Straight ahead.

Dr. Waldheim It is not a psychological state one wishes to acquire. Every time there is another trauma, there may be another personality. Pretty soon there are scores of them running around inside your head, squabbling amongst themselves as to which one gets to control the consciousness. Only one personality can control the consciousness at one time.

Lt. Terri So now they're talking to each other.

Sgt. Cally Sounds like one messed up guy.