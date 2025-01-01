Menu
Kinoafisha Films Snake Eyes Snake Eyes Movie Quotes

Snake Eyes Movie Quotes

Commander Kevin Dunne How's Angela?
Rick Santoro Fat, fabulous, fantastic--I love her.
Commander Kevin Dunne How's the other one--what's her name? Candy?
Rick Santoro Oh, Monique? Skinny, mean, expensive--I *LOVE* her!
Rick Santoro It isn't lying! You just tell them what you did right, and you leave out the rest!
Julia Look, I'm sorry.
Rick Santoro Who gives a shit if you're sorry?
Julia What are you mad at me for?
Rick Santoro Because I didn't have to know! You decided to have this problem, not me! My world would've gone on turning just fine, but now, either way I look, I have to do something that I don't wanna do. Do you understand, I do not wanna do this!
Commander Kevin Dunne I was three feet away from a known terrorist, and I had my eyes buried in some broad's tits.
Rick Santoro Well, Kevin, this may not make you feel better, but don't you see? That's what she was there for. That was the plan. To give you a boner. And you got one. Congratulations, you're human.
Commander Kevin Dunne [after Rick is pummeled by Tyler] Sounds like three broken ribs to me. What is this? A heroic stand? You're the wrong guy for it, Rick. You'll be all alone in the spotlight. And guys like you can't stand up to that light. You'll burn up under it. The press starts looking for dirt on you, and they will, it will be a mudslide. Forget about your job, your sweet life in Margate. Start thinking about jail! Your girlfriend will be gone, too, at the first sign of trouble but not before she has a little chat with Angela so say goodbye to your wife too! Twice a month with Michael won't be so bad, if you can get him to spend the night in your shitty apartment! You will lose it all, my friend! Everything! And your whole connected life will fall the hell apart. Is that what you want? All you have to do is be consistent for God's sake. Do what you always do, take the money! You want to be a hero? You want to do something for your country? Then tell me where the girl is!
[Rick, bruised and bleeding, smiles and spits blood onto Dunne's medals. Dunne glares at him for a moment then punches him, knocking him out]
Commander Kevin Dunne If it was anybody but me, you'd be dead.
Commander Kevin Dunne Terri likes to talk to me during sex. Last night she called me from the hotel.
Rick Santoro You know they say, back two, three hundred years ago, pirates put phony lighthouses right out by those big rocks, right out there. Ships would set a course by the lights, crash on the rocks; then everybody'd go out and rob 'em blind. Only one thing's changed since then: lights are brighter.
Commander Kevin Dunne You got nothing, kiddo. Snake eyes. The house wins.
Commander Kevin Dunne Rick, tell them! Please, for God's sake, tell them what we got here!
Rick Santoro There's no "we", Kevin. You got snake eyes.
Commander Kevin Dunne Don't give me that wounded look. You haven't got the face for it.
Rick Santoro I'm betting that the redhead you followed is the same person who told Tyler to throw the fight. She's one. Shooter's two. Tyler's three. The drunk who shouted the signal is four and whoever was on the other end of that radio is five. Five people make a conspiracy, right?
[first lines]
Anthea Good evening, everyone, and welcome to a Powell pay-per-view television event! It's hard to believe, but tonight's heavyweight fight is the swan song for the grand old Atlantic City Arena, the final event to be held in this storied hall before it is gutted and completely renovated as part of Gilbert Powell's Millennium Hotel and Casino. I'm eager to go ringside along with 14,000 fight fans who have braved Hurricane Jezebel to...
Lou Logan Cut! Cut! Anthea, they want you to call it a tropical storm, not a hurricane.
Anthea But it is a hurricane.
Lou Logan Yeah, well, it's also a holiday weekend, so will you please just call it a tropical storm, please?
Anthea I love this town. They even spin the weather.
Rick Santoro Who the hell do you think you are, lady? Sticking your nose in where it doesn't belong. You were a number cruncher. Just crunch the goddamn numbers.
[last lines]
Rick Santoro Oh, what the hell. At least I got to be on TV.
[Points at the bodyguard's hand on his arm]
Rick Santoro See where your hand is? That's a felony.
Commander Kevin Dunne Don't talk to me about soldiers. What do you know about being a good soldier, the guy who finds an envelope full of cash in a squad car every Friday? What do you think I've been doing for the last ten years? Strutting on the boardwalk and picking up hookers? When the Renville took that Iraqi missile hit below decks, do you know what happened? A hole ripped open in the bulkhead, and the sea flooded in. We had 60 seconds to maintain watertight integrity. I had to go below and give the order to dog the hatches. That meant that 28 men that were still in the main engine space were trapped. You ever listen to a man drowning? They don't die quietly.
Serena Did he know he was on a suicide mission?
Commander Kevin Dunne He does now.
Julia I'm naive.
Rick Santoro There's worse things to be.
Rick Santoro I was made for this sewer, baby, and I am the king!
Commander Kevin Dunne This isn't a beach town anymore. It's a sewer.
Rick Santoro But it's my sewer, Jiminy, and I love it. I kick around about six square blocks. Everybody knows me. I got the whole town wired. Someday, if I manage to get my face on TV a few times, maybe I'll run for mayor or something, but that's as far as I want to go. Because I was made for this sewer, baby,
[stands up, arms outstretched]
Rick Santoro and I am the king!
Rick Santoro Come on, girly man! Show me what you got!
Rick Santoro How much did you lose? Or did you win? Know what I mean?
Commander Kevin Dunne He was all fired up about our missile sales to Israel.
Rick Santoro You're a number cruncher. Just crunch the goddamn numbers!
Rick Santoro Who gives a shit if you're sorry?
Rick Santoro They opened the door and you walked on through. Right on cue.
Commander Kevin Dunne I was three feet away from a known terrorist and I had my eyes bured in some broad's tits.
Rick Santoro [on the phone] Hello. What? Who are you? Where? My lucky number? What?
Julia It's in the pocket.
Anthea But it IS a hurricane!
Rick Santoro Screw procedure!
Ned Campbell Is that a silencer?
Gilbert Powell I'm not on that list, am I?
Rick Santoro Cocaine, my ass!
Rick Santoro I looked at the fight tape, Lincoln! Yeah! It was a phantom punch! A little bad Hollywood acting, but the athletic commission might find it interesting! And a second after you go down, an assassin fires ... well, that's some coincidence. I guess they don't call you the executioner for nothin'! And you signed my kid's autograph!
Rick Santoro Loyalty is my only vice.
Mickey Alter I think it would show more respect if you address my client as "Mr. Tyler".
Rick Santoro I'll call him "Mr. T"! The night he beat Rocky Balboa, if he wants.
Rick Santoro Well, aren't you delicate.
Rick Santoro Rule number one, Angela can't know all the rules.
Lou Logan Alright, I won't shoot the spaghetti then!
Rick Santoro The smart money ain't on him.
