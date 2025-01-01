[first lines]

Anthea Good evening, everyone, and welcome to a Powell pay-per-view television event! It's hard to believe, but tonight's heavyweight fight is the swan song for the grand old Atlantic City Arena, the final event to be held in this storied hall before it is gutted and completely renovated as part of Gilbert Powell's Millennium Hotel and Casino. I'm eager to go ringside along with 14,000 fight fans who have braved Hurricane Jezebel to...

Lou Logan Cut! Cut! Anthea, they want you to call it a tropical storm, not a hurricane.

Anthea But it is a hurricane.

Lou Logan Yeah, well, it's also a holiday weekend, so will you please just call it a tropical storm, please?