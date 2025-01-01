Frank PizzarroI'm desperate for this money and we're friend, right?
Jack RyanYeah, we're friends. But, you know, it's the type of friendship where if you're in trouble, I probably won't be there for you. Just like I wouldn't expect you to be there for me. It's a more honest friendship. It's not this like phony thing. It's a genuine friendship. I can't trust you. You can't trust me. I'm not gonna take a bullet for you. I'm not gonna jump on a grenade for you. I'm gonna...
Jack RyanSometimes you get so alone it just makes sense. That make sense?
Walter CrewesHell no. And if you think you're gonna be able to control this girl or control yourself with her, you've got a mind-breaking realization coming, son. She's nothing but trouble.
Jack RyanThe problem is, Walter, a lot of the stuff you say makes me kinda want to be around her.
Nancy HayesI know it wasn't just about me. Was it?
Jack RyanNo. Come on. Those paintings on the wall could fetch a pretty penny in the right circles.
Nancy HayesJack, we don't know anybody in the right circles!
Jack RyanI know plenty of people in plenty of circles.
Jack RyanFor a long time I've been walking down life's road with my two pals, Bad Luck and Bad Choices. Fortunately I'm a big believer in new beginnings, new friends, and running from my problems. So one day I decided to head for the island. Aloha, my name is Jack.
Nancy HayesOkay, now the truth.
Jack RyanIf that girl's not careful, she's gonna wind up on the business end of my di...
Nancy HayesOh my God! Shut up!
Jack Ryan200 Grand is a lot different from a tv set.