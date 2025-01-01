Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Breakfast of Champions Breakfast of Champions Movie Quotes

Breakfast of Champions Movie Quotes

Dwayne Hoover It's all life until you're dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[on Harry dressing like a mortician]
Dwayne Hoover Modern science has given us a vast array of colors with exciting names like Red! Blue! Orange! Brown! and PINK!
Harry Le Sabre Why don't you come right out and say it, Dwayne?
Dwayne Hoover Say what, Harry?
Harry Le Sabre That I like to wear women's clothing.
Dwayne Hoover Is that what you LIKE, Harry?
Harry Le Sabre Yes... I mean, NO! NO! OF COURSE NOT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kilgore Trout You're not supposed to know the answer, for cryin' out loud.
Dwayne Hoover Why not?
Kilgore Trout If you knew the answer, there'd be no more questions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kilgore Trout The Abominable Snowman has arrived. Kidnapped from the slopes of Mount Everest. Taken as slave to a bordello in Rio de Janeiro. I've come to the arts festival in Midland City to have myself acknowledged before I die as a great artist I believe myself to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George 'Bunny' Hoover [scenes later after being punched by his dad and thrown into his own piano] I think my daddy loves me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kilgore Trout More flowers than at a gangster's funeral. Midland City seems to be gettin' behind the arts in a great big way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Heidi - To the rescue
Heidi - To the rescue
2024, Germany, Animation
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more