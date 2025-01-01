Kilgore TroutIf you knew the answer, there'd be no more questions.
Kilgore TroutThe Abominable Snowman has arrived. Kidnapped from the slopes of Mount Everest. Taken as slave to a bordello in Rio de Janeiro. I've come to the arts festival in Midland City to have myself acknowledged before I die as a great artist I believe myself to be.
George 'Bunny' Hoover[scenes later after being punched by his dad and thrown into his own piano]I think my daddy loves me.
Kilgore TroutMore flowers than at a gangster's funeral. Midland City seems to be gettin' behind the arts in a great big way.