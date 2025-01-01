Vann SiegertI spent a lot of time in the woods. I mean, not around here. In the north. I think if I've learned anything it's because of my time alone just listening. Being with the plants, watching things. Spiders, insects, whatever they are.
[Vann talks to the imaginary agents Graves and Blair]
Vann SiegertOnce when I was young... I was laying in the grass, and a spider crawled in my ear. And...
Laurie BloomL-A-U-R-I-E. Laurie. Four vowels and two consonants. That's rare, you know? Almost all the vowels, A-E-I-U. The only one I don't have is an 'O'. So if your name was Tony, you'd be perfect. What is your name?
Vann Siegert[narrating]I've never done anything violent to anybody. Just the minimum that was necessary. No fear, no pain. They just go to sleep. But after it's done, there's no going back. No second chance. If I've made a mistake, I'll pay for it. You don't always choose what you do. Sometimes what you do chooses you. That's where discipline comes in. I like the details of a thing. Especially if it's got a purpose.
[Vann checks out the bedroom for rent at the Durwin's house]
Jane[Jane opens the bedroom blinds]In the Spring it's quite lovely. The light in here.
[Vann stands with a group of volunteers who are going to search for a missing person]
Vann Siegert[narrating]If I never came to this place, these people would be somewhere else right now. Out shopping or watching TV. But instead, they're here looking for Gene. Afraid something bad has happened. But who could say?
Vann Siegert[narrating, while on the search in the woods]My opinion is you could miss a body in a search like this. We keep our eyes to the ground, but we're told to look at the trees as well. I guess in case he hung himself. I look harder than anybody. I look so hard I forget there's nothing to find.
[Ferrin asks Vann why he doesn't like lakes]
FerrinI'm not comfortable swimming in the ocean. I like lakes.
[Vann talks about how he sees people like Doug in the world]
Vann Siegert[narrating]I take the natural momentum of a person and draw it towards me. The most important part of understanding someone is knowing if they can hurt you or not. Doug can't hurt anybody. Not as he is.
[Vann lays in the grass thinking about having a job as a postman]
Vann Siegert[narrating]Thing about other jobs, like being a doorman somewhere in a city with tall buildings. The kind of job where you take care of the people who rely on you for certain things. You stay out of their business, but you're also expected to know what's going on, so you can help. Plus, on the holidays you get big tips. I guess there's other benefits, too. I feel normal now.
FerrinWell, a carrier can't clerk, and a clerk can't carry. We don't really cross graphs at the post office.
[Vann sits in his truck alone]
Vann Siegert[narrating]In my mind, I prepare for the end. Explaining myself to people I don't yet know, that I expect someday I'll meet, at a dark gray metal desk in a room with fluorescent lights. I can almost see them somewhere up ahead of me, waiting for me.
[Ferrin asks Vann if he wants to go out for a drink with her]
FerrinDo you want to get a beer with me after work?
Vann Siegert[Vann lowers his 7 Up can from taking a drink]I don't drink.
Ferrin[Ferrin pauses before commenting on the Oregon sweater Vann's wearing]What's 'Oregon' for?
FerrinWell, if you want, I'll be at Hobie's after work.
Ferrin[Ferrin takes a drink from Vann's 7 UP can]You can watch me.
[Vann reads from the Official Carrier's Manual]
Vann Siegert[voice-over]'Unexpected accumulations of mail can be a sign of trouble. If the carrier notices this, he takes the initiative. It either means the inhabitants have left unexpectedly, and the mail must be saved. Or it means something is wrong and should be investigated.'
[Vann sits in church with the rest of the town folk]
Vann Siegert[narrating]I can get up and speak one single sentence, and all this would come to a stop. If I ran, they'd chase me. And they'd catch me. Everybody here, and each person I talk to for a long time to come would have a story to tell. With Gene, for the first time I broke both my rules. Rule 1: Don't give a drink to someone you know. Rule 2: Don't do anybody who lives in the same town as you. Why did I? I'm not one who believes people cry out to be caught. But I did it, two rules at once.
[Vann meets Ferrin's dog for the first time]
Vann Siegert[Vann looks down at the dog]It's even smaller than it looks.
[Jane reads to Vann a story from the local newspaper from the town over]
JaneListen to this. 'A 75-year-old woman was killed last night by a 20-pound lump of concrete dropped from the roof of an apartment complex on Catharine Avenue in West Bay.' Now get this part. 'Neighbors told reporters it was fairly common for heavy objects to be thrown from high buildings in their area.'
Vann Siegert[Van replies with a smile]I must have missed that one.
[Vann sees the inside of Ferrin's cabin for the first time]
Vann SiegertThis isn't small. This is nice. This cabin. It reminds me a lot of the cabin I used to have. It even sort of smells like it.
Vann Siegert[narrating]People take their carriers for granted, trust them not to read the sealed envelopes or postcards even. They stick on their stamps and have faith. I deliver the mail but never get any. But still, it's the best job I've ever had. I could do it forever.
[Vann sits in his bedroom looking at the stack of mail he took from his route]
Blair[Vann hears the voices talk behind him]What are you doing? That's a federal offense, isn't it?
GravesYeah. Didn't you read the Carrier's Manual? You think crime is some fucking kind of entertainment. Reading other people's mail?
Vann SiegertI got seven expressions. but I'll show you guys two if you want to see them.
[Vann stands up in the center of his bedroom as Graves and Blair watch, Vann then makes the expression of himself getting electrocuted without any sound, then stops, turns to the side, and then expresses himself from the side view getting electrocuted, stopping, facing back to Graves and Blair]
BlairThat's not bad. Except number two looks an awful lot like number one.
[Vann finally sees the birds going to the Durwin's bird house in the backyard]
Vann Siegert[narrating, about Doug]Now that he's gone, the birds have come. If it wasn't so sad, it could be funny.
[Vann talks to Doug about Doug's daughter Karen coming home for Christmas]
Vann SiegertListen, if Karen's coming home for Christmas and you want I should leave for a while, it's okay, I can.
Doug[Doug responds drunkenly]No, I don't want you to leave for a while. She's not coming home for Christmas. 'It's okay, I can.' Halloween, or the fucking Fourth of July either.
Vann SiegertI just thought if she was coming home from college...
DougCollege my ass. Our little Karen's not at college. Or if she is, it's news to me. I don't know where she is. Anyway... You're the daughter now, huh? Vann the Man. Fuck her. And the mother she rode in on.
[Vann sits in an interrogation room talking to Graves and Blair]
GravesMm-hmm. Yeah, he talked real big, too. But in the end, it took two deputies to hold him down.
[Vann talks about the houses on his mail route]
Vann Siegert[narrating]All I know about these houses stops at the front door. I pick up the clues about the lives inside by the smells. Each one has its own. Not just cooking either. I have the urge to go in. But I don't. I let what they have inside remain hidden. I think about playing a larger part. Tear open their envelopes, read them their mail. 'Dear Mrs. Partucci, your son is dead.'
[Van drives in his truck after poisoning a man]
Blair[Blair and Graves sitting beside him]Guy minding his own business. Probably on his way home from work. Why him? I mean, why would this so-called urge say, 'That guy but not this one'?
Vann Siegert[narrating]I look for the meaning of things. Wait for a sign, an event of some kind.
[Jane asks Vann in the middle of the night one of her puzzle questions]
Ferrin[Ferrin blushes with a laugh]Oh. Okay. Well... hand.
[Ferrin writes down her number on the palm of Vann's hand]
[Vann narrates about the inner urge for him to kill]
Vann Siegert[narrating]The urge erases the path it's traveled. But they will be searching for somebody. Somebody who isn't short, isn't tall. Isn't anything at all. Not yet. But I am becoming a fact.
[Vann narrates about families receiving local mail]
Vann Siegert[narrating]'Your US Postal Service is your carrier of news and knowledge, a constant servant of departed friends.' I wonder if Doug and Jane ever get a letter from Karen. For sure Paul and Lois won't get one from Gene. Not until there's a body are people ever certain someone is dead.
[Vann watches the news talk about a local serial killer being suspected in the area]
Vann Siegert[narrating]This woman on TV is telling everybody the autopsy of Gene turned up traces of the same poison found in the tissues of the man in the diner. She's telling me I should be more careful. All they need is a little flake of skin, a strand of hair, something you left behind, something for the FBI.
PateWell, we think so. But then, uh, we always think so. Sometimes it turns out that we don't have shit. Thank you for your help, Mr. Siegert
Vann SiegertAll right. I'm sorta having a hard time with this door.
Pate[Pate looks to Creech in the driver seat]Unlock the door.
[Vann narrates while feeling the pressure of the police]
Vann Siegert[narrating]This is governed by complicated mathematical odds. The amount of mail received by each house varies from day to day, and yet it often evens out over the course of many addresses. There's a mystery here that I could one day be tempted to explore when I learn it better.
[last lines]
Vann Siegert[narrating, as Vann drives down the dark interstate]It's the light. You go into it, and out of it. I'm not surprised this country has so much violence. I'm surprised it has so little. Some people can't beat it. Doug couldn't. But I'm not Doug. If they let me get to wherever it is I'm going, I'll make a pact with myself. I guess I'll know where that is when I get there. Eventually, I can get another job. Hopefully in a post office. Now that I've got experience.
[Jane talks to Vann about being careful from Doug]
Vann SiegertI was just worried because you're worried, because he told you he got into a fight last night?
JaneYou know who beat him up? He did. He beat himself up. I tried to get him to take medicine, but he won't do it. He won't do anything I tell him to do. He always looks for someone to admire. There's always somebody on the top of his list. Right now that person is you, so be careful.