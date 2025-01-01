[Vann finds out Laurie's name is not Casper]

Vann Siegert 'Casper'? Like the ghost?

Laurie Bloom 'Casper' like shit. That's not my name. My name's Laurie.

Vann Siegert Laurie, that's a nice name.

Laurie Bloom L-A-U-R-I-E. Laurie. Four vowels and two consonants. That's rare, you know? Almost all the vowels, A-E-I-U. The only one I don't have is an 'O'. So if your name was Tony, you'd be perfect. What is your name?

Laurie Bloom Nuh-uh. So you got the 'O'.

Vann Siegert Got the 'O'. Guess that makes me okay.