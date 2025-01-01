Menu
Bottle Rocket Movie Quotes

Bottle Rocket Movie Quotes

Dignan They'll never catch me... because I'm fucking innocent.
Anthony Grace thinks I'm a failure.
Dignan What? What has she ever accomplished in her life that's so great?
Dignan A bigger bag, you idiot!
Book Store Manager Don't call me an idiot, you punk!
Dignan Can... do you have a... do you have bigger bags... for atlases or dictionaries... uhh, Sir?
Bob Wha - why is there tape on your nose?
Dignan Exactly!
Anthony Which part of Mexico are you from?
Inez Paraguay.
Dignan How does an asshole like Bob get such a great kitchen?
Dignan Who tripped the alarm, man?
Anthony It's the fire alarm!
Dignan Who tripped the fire alarm?
Anthony IT'S BECAUSE OF ALL THIS FUCKING SMOKE!
Dignan On the run from Johnny Law... ain't no trip to Cleveland.
Grace You've never worked a day in your life. How can you be exhausted?
Rocky Tell Anthony I love him.
Kumar Man, I blew it. I blew it, man.
Anthony Kumar, what were you doing in the freezer?
Kumar I don't know, man, I lose my touch, man.
Dignan Did you ever have a touch to lose, man?
Rocky [translating for Inez] You're like paper. You know, you're trash.
Anthony Like trash?
Rocky You know, you're like paper falling by, you know... It doesn't sound that bad in Spanish...
Bob He looks at me and says, "Bob, just because you're a fuckup doesn't mean you're not my brother."
Anthony One morning, over at Elizabeth's beach house, she asked me if I'd rather go water-skiing or lay out. And I realized that not only did I not want to answer THAT question, but I never wanted to answer another water-sports question, or see any of these people again for the rest of my life.
Dignan [points to Bob] He's out.
[points to Anthony]
Dignan And you're out, too. And I dont think I'm in, either. No gang!
Anthony I don't expect you to be as depressed as I am. But I don't think your happiness is quite appropriate.
Dignan Bob Mapplethorpe, potential get-away driver: go!
Bob Well, I think there's a real air of mystery about me.
Dignan Don't complicate it. Your number one strength is you have a car you can provide. Sell yourself! Start over. Ready, go!
Bob Okay, alright. I'm a risk taker! I'm growin' an entire crop of marijuana plants in my parents back yard! I think that shows...
Dignan Wait, you're growing an entire crop of marijuana in your back yard?
Bob Dignan, look. I'm just not very good at this selling-yourself stuff, okay? So, I'm just gonna tell you the truth. I really wanna be a part of this team. And I'm the only one with a car.
Dignan That's good. That's good. 'Cause that hits me right here.
Bob Jack, I'm 26 years old, I didn't run away from home.
Dignan Pointless act! You don't give a 500 dollar tip to the housekeeper! That's inappropriate! That's inexcusable! That, I don't forgive! What were you thinking? What were you thinking?
Dignan What a lemon! One minute it's running like a top, and the next it's broken down on the side of the road. And I can't fix a car like this, because I don't have the tools! And even if I did have the tools I don't know if I could fix a car like this!
Dignan Son of a bitch! Anthony! Anthony! Bob's gone. He stole his car! He flew the coop while we were sleepin'!
[last lines]
Dignan Ain't it funny how you used to be in the nut house and now I'm in jail?
Anthony So, did you enjoy your first visit to the nut house?
Dignan Hey, hey, shh, shh, shh. Come on. Be sensitive to the fact that other people are not comfortable talking about emotional disturbances. Um, you know, I am, I'm fine with that, but... other people.
Dignan Here are just a few of the key ingredients: dynamite, pole vaulting, laughing gas, choppers - can you see how incredible this is going to be? - hang gliding, come on!
Abe Henry You know, Johnathan, the world needs dreamers.
Future Man Excuse me?
Abe Henry No, I don't think so. You know, John, one day I believe that you're going to wake up and realize you no longer have a brother. And you no longer have any friends. And on that day I'm gonna be standing front and center just laughing my fucking head off.
Abe Henry [laughs] John!
[continues laughing]
Abe Henry John!
Guy in bathroom Hey, you're in the Army, yes?
Dignan No, I just have short hair.
Dignan Why are you here right now? You're always at lunch at this time!
Workers Not always.
Dignan Yes! Always!
Dignan So is Mr. Henry coming to se me or...
Anthony Well, I don't think so Dignan. He actually robbed Bob's house.
Dignan You're kidding! Wow. I almost robbed that place myself.
Abe Henry I don't mean to offend you, Bob. But your brother's a cocksucker. Does that offend you?
Bob No, that didn't offend me.
Abe Henry Good.
Bob Anthony, I need to talk to you, man... Anthony, I have got to talk to you! Look, I am sorry about this, this seems like a nice soiree, but I have got a family situation. I don't care what you think. I dont care! Tengo una situación con mi familia! Dignan does not want to deal with it, could you please come outside for a minute?
Stacy Sinclair Wow, you're really complicated.
Anthony I try not to be.
Anthony Why aren't you over there right now?
Dignan Because we're fugitives... and he fired me.
Bob I think I know what you've been going through, man, cos I've been through some heavy shit myself. If you feel alone, like nobody in the world cares and nobody in the fucking world gives a shit, then I'm here...
Anthony ...That was a stop sign man...
Bob I'm ready to listen, man. If you want, I'll even open up first. I mean, my brother, that's a shit situation y'know, I mean he beats the crap outta me all the time.
Anthony [stops playing pinball] You took the earrings, Dignan? You took em.
[leaves the drug store]
Anthony Well, you know, it's my fault. It's like, ultimately, Anthony, when are you gonna learn?
Dignan Man, you got another ball. Should I play your game?
Anthony [outside] The list, Dignan. I know you remember the list cause you signed it. You signed the things Dignan's not supposed to touch.
Dignan The thing is I can't be sorting through all that shit in the middle of a burglary.
Anthony Hey, hey, I don't care, okay? I bought the earrings for my mother on her birthday. I went down, I picked em out myself.
Dignan Hey, one thing is, every valuable item in the house was on that list.
Anthony Hey, maybe, we should've robbed your house. Did you ever think of that? No, I bet that never crossed your mind.
Dignan What do you think I was doing the whole time you were out there man? I told you Dignan got fired, out on his ass. But you didn't think about that, did you. In the end it's easier to think about yourself than it is to think about Dignan.
Dignan Everybody wants to know what's next. May I enjoy this moment?
Dignan Let's get lucky.
Dignan It was... It was - it's landscaping, not just mowing.
Anthony Hey man, don't listen to that guy.
Dignan I don't know, sometimes I... I mean I'm not always as confident as I look.
Anthony Did you see what he had on?
Dignan Yeah, it was pretty cool.
Dignan Okay. There, you see the star is me, right there, and I'll be in there. The X is Anthony. Bob, you're the zero out here in the car.
Anthony Fact: Dignan, the picture's not doing it for me right now.
Dignan Well does the fact that I'm trying to do it do it for you?
Anthony I do have one bit of advice for you though. Take the time in school to learn a foreign language.
Kumar Who's that man?
Dignan That's Applejack, come on Kumar!
Abe Henry How's the water? How's the water?
Dignan I learned more in the 2 months I spent with Mr. Henry and this crew than I learned in 15 years of academic study.
[first lines]
Anthony Hey, Dr Nichols, I was just coming down to say goodbye...
Dr. Nichols Hey Anthony, don't try to save everybody, okay?
Dignan Who'd you get to do that? Did you bribe a janitor?
Anthony I don't think your happiness is quite appropriate.
Bob [Bob is arguing with his brother] Bullying son of a bitch!
Future Man You're calling me a bully? Here's a bully for you!
[punches Bob]
Bob to Dignan & Anthony Can I get you guys something to drink?
Dignan Uh yeah, I'll have a Tom Collins.
Future Man I don't suppose either one of you know why Bob's car is here?
Anthony Uh... yeah, he's *here*.
Anthony Maybe we should've robbed your house. You ever think of that?
Dignan You know there's nothing to steal from my mom and Craig!
Dignan We'll get him. We'll get him. Man, dont worry about that, we'll get him. And when we do, we'll blow up his car, do something. I can guarantee you that. What makes me furious is thinking about the look on Bob's fat face, thinking he pulled one over on us. I tell you another thing. If our paths cross again, you're gonna see a side of Dignan that you havent seen before. A sick, sadistic side, cause I'm furious at Bob.
Anthony You told, you told your friend Bernice I'm some kind of jet pilot?
Grace What was I supposed to say, they stuck you in an insane asylum?
Anthony It wasn't an insane asylum, Grace. I explained to you back then that it was for exhaustion.
Grace Exhaustion?
Anthony Yes, exhaustion.
Grace You haven't worked a day in your life. How could you be exhausted?
Bob I'm paying attention.
Dignan GODDAMNIT! Your not paying attention if you're messin' around with the gun!
Dignan Little kids are really cute. She is a cute little kid.
Grace When are you coming home?
Anthony I can't come home, Grace, I'm an adult.
[after being shown Anthony's flip-book animation]
Dignan Oh, wow, would you look at that?
Dignan You, my dear friend, are a damn fool.
