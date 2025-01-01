RockyYou know, you're like paper falling by, you know... It doesn't sound that bad in Spanish...
BobHe looks at me and says, "Bob, just because you're a fuckup doesn't mean you're not my brother."
AnthonyOne morning, over at Elizabeth's beach house, she asked me if I'd rather go water-skiing or lay out. And I realized that not only did I not want to answer THAT question, but I never wanted to answer another water-sports question, or see any of these people again for the rest of my life.
BobWell, I think there's a real air of mystery about me.
DignanDon't complicate it. Your number one strength is you have a car you can provide. Sell yourself! Start over. Ready, go!
BobOkay, alright. I'm a risk taker! I'm growin' an entire crop of marijuana plants in my parents back yard! I think that shows...
DignanWait, you're growing an entire crop of marijuana in your back yard?
BobDignan, look. I'm just not very good at this selling-yourself stuff, okay? So, I'm just gonna tell you the truth. I really wanna be a part of this team. And I'm the only one with a car.
DignanThat's good. That's good. 'Cause that hits me right here.
BobJack, I'm 26 years old, I didn't run away from home.
DignanPointless act! You don't give a 500 dollar tip to the housekeeper! That's inappropriate! That's inexcusable! That, I don't forgive! What were you thinking? What were you thinking?
DignanWhat a lemon! One minute it's running like a top, and the next it's broken down on the side of the road. And I can't fix a car like this, because I don't have the tools! And even if I did have the tools I don't know if I could fix a car like this!
DignanSon of a bitch! Anthony! Anthony! Bob's gone. He stole his car! He flew the coop while we were sleepin'!
[last lines]
DignanAin't it funny how you used to be in the nut house and now I'm in jail?
AnthonySo, did you enjoy your first visit to the nut house?
DignanHey, hey, shh, shh, shh. Come on. Be sensitive to the fact that other people are not comfortable talking about emotional disturbances. Um, you know, I am, I'm fine with that, but... other people.
DignanHere are just a few of the key ingredients: dynamite, pole vaulting, laughing gas, choppers - can you see how incredible this is going to be? - hang gliding, come on!
Abe HenryYou know, Johnathan, the world needs dreamers.
Future ManExcuse me?
Abe HenryNo, I don't think so. You know, John, one day I believe that you're going to wake up and realize you no longer have a brother. And you no longer have any friends. And on that day I'm gonna be standing front and center just laughing my fucking head off.
BobAnthony, I need to talk to you, man... Anthony, I have got to talk to you! Look, I am sorry about this, this seems like a nice soiree, but I have got a family situation. I don't care what you think. I dont care! Tengo una situación con mi familia! Dignan does not want to deal with it, could you please come outside for a minute?
BobI think I know what you've been going through, man, cos I've been through some heavy shit myself. If you feel alone, like nobody in the world cares and nobody in the fucking world gives a shit, then I'm here...
BobI'm ready to listen, man. If you want, I'll even open up first. I mean, my brother, that's a shit situation y'know, I mean he beats the crap outta me all the time.
Anthony[stops playing pinball]You took the earrings, Dignan? You took em.
[leaves the drug store]
AnthonyWell, you know, it's my fault. It's like, ultimately, Anthony, when are you gonna learn?
DignanMan, you got another ball. Should I play your game?
Anthony[outside]The list, Dignan. I know you remember the list cause you signed it. You signed the things Dignan's not supposed to touch.
DignanThe thing is I can't be sorting through all that shit in the middle of a burglary.
AnthonyHey, hey, I don't care, okay? I bought the earrings for my mother on her birthday. I went down, I picked em out myself.
DignanHey, one thing is, every valuable item in the house was on that list.
AnthonyHey, maybe, we should've robbed your house. Did you ever think of that? No, I bet that never crossed your mind.
DignanWhat do you think I was doing the whole time you were out there man? I told you Dignan got fired, out on his ass. But you didn't think about that, did you. In the end it's easier to think about yourself than it is to think about Dignan.
DignanEverybody wants to know what's next. May I enjoy this moment?
AnthonyMaybe we should've robbed your house. You ever think of that?
DignanYou know there's nothing to steal from my mom and Craig!
DignanWe'll get him. We'll get him. Man, dont worry about that, we'll get him. And when we do, we'll blow up his car, do something. I can guarantee you that. What makes me furious is thinking about the look on Bob's fat face, thinking he pulled one over on us. I tell you another thing. If our paths cross again, you're gonna see a side of Dignan that you havent seen before. A sick, sadistic side, cause I'm furious at Bob.
AnthonyYou told, you told your friend Bernice I'm some kind of jet pilot?
GraceWhat was I supposed to say, they stuck you in an insane asylum?
AnthonyIt wasn't an insane asylum, Grace. I explained to you back then that it was for exhaustion.