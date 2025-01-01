Dignan Bob Mapplethorpe, potential get-away driver: go!

Bob Well, I think there's a real air of mystery about me.

Dignan Don't complicate it. Your number one strength is you have a car you can provide. Sell yourself! Start over. Ready, go!

Bob Okay, alright. I'm a risk taker! I'm growin' an entire crop of marijuana plants in my parents back yard! I think that shows...

Dignan Wait, you're growing an entire crop of marijuana in your back yard?

Bob Dignan, look. I'm just not very good at this selling-yourself stuff, okay? So, I'm just gonna tell you the truth. I really wanna be a part of this team. And I'm the only one with a car.