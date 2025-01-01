[first lines]
911 operator
911, what is your emergency?
disguised voice
I'm tired of the way things are, as opposed to the way they should be.
911 operator
Is this an emergency? Where are you located?
disguised voice
That really doesn't matter, so hear me out.
911 operator
Can we have your name please?
disguised voice
Of course, "Common Denominator", your man in the street. Now don't ask a another question or I will be obliged to do bad. Doing bad, you would have to assume responsibility. No interruptions. That's natural selection. Born to win, born to lose, born to die, three situations that make up everything in the world. No interference, but interference happens. People need to fear the important task I enjoy doing. I don't believe people are not good by nature, not at all. So if you remove the rule of authority, even the police, then you'll see life as God intended it to be. A world of pandemonium and quotients. Without rules, the weak and diseased would be gone, streets red with blood, the way nature intended it to be. There will be another body found. Thank you for your time.