Eye See You Movie Quotes

[first lines]
911 operator 911, what is your emergency?
disguised voice I'm tired of the way things are, as opposed to the way they should be.
911 operator Is this an emergency? Where are you located?
disguised voice That really doesn't matter, so hear me out.
911 operator Can we have your name please?
disguised voice Of course, "Common Denominator", your man in the street. Now don't ask a another question or I will be obliged to do bad. Doing bad, you would have to assume responsibility. No interruptions. That's natural selection. Born to win, born to lose, born to die, three situations that make up everything in the world. No interference, but interference happens. People need to fear the important task I enjoy doing. I don't believe people are not good by nature, not at all. So if you remove the rule of authority, even the police, then you'll see life as God intended it to be. A world of pandemonium and quotients. Without rules, the weak and diseased would be gone, streets red with blood, the way nature intended it to be. There will be another body found. Thank you for your time.
Doc Booze is a slow burn, but it's suicide all the same.
[In the same scene wherein FBI agent Jake Malloy is being institutionalized for the alcohol addiction he developed as a consequence of the grief over the loss of his girlfriend-who was brutally butchered by the baddie in the beginning of the movie]
[last lines]
FBI Agent Jake Malloy How was the fishin'?
Hendricks Icy.
FBI Agent Jake Malloy You're real good at kicking them when they're down, aren't you?
Noah I do all right when they're standing up, too.
FBI Agent Jake Malloy You never stood up to anybody.
Noah Yeah? Well at least I'm there for my women.
Slater Can't sleep? Didn't mean to spook you.
FBI Agent Jake Malloy I never knew.
Slater Knew that you could miss someone so much?
FBI Agent Jake Malloy I didn't know that.
Slater The thing you have to remember, Malloy, is that sometimes the really bad things in life can make you stronger.
FBI Agent Jake Malloy I don't get it. Why do you put yourself through this?
McKenzie You got family, Malloy?
FBI Agent Jake Malloy No, I don't.
McKenzie Neither do I, anymore. The job is all I've got.
[pause]
McKenzie I'm not a coward, you know.
FBI Agent Jake Malloy I know that. But you've got to remind yourself now and then.
McKenzie That goes both ways.
FBI Agent Jake Malloy What I do is my job, while the thing I care about is at home... being butchered.
Jones [finding badges littered on the floor] He's collecting trophies.
[Hendricks stumbles out of a rented cabin, coughing and waving a blanket. Smoke is pouring out of the cabin]
Hendricks Deluxe cabin, my ass!
Slater Run Jenny, run... I'm coming to cut your fucking heart out.
FBI Agent Jake Malloy [giving his gun to Jenny] Anything scares you... kill it.
Jones [to Lopez] You see somebody coming up them stairs... you let faith guide that bullet right through their head.
Doc We're running a dual diagnosis program here.
[When FBI agent Jake Malloy is being institutionalized for the alcohol addiction he developed as a consequence of the grief over the loss of his girlfriend-who was brutally butchered by the baddie]
FBI Agent Jake Malloy I see you... you see this.
Slater I see you, but you don't see me.
