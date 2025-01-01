Menu
Cop Land Movie Quotes

Figgs Being right is not a bullet-proof vest, Freddy!
Liz Randone Why is it that you never got married Freddy?
Freddy Heflin All the best girls were taken.
Moe Tilden Listen, you deaf fuck. I offered you a chance when we could have done something, I offered you a chance to be a cop, and you blew it! You blew it.
Sheriff Freddy Heflin I can't hear you Ray.
Gary "Figgsy" Figgis Listen to me, I got a check in my pocket for $200,000. I got a chance to start my life again. I don't give a shit about this town, I don't give a shit about that town and I don't give a shit about your fucking justice. Bein' right is not a bulletproof vest, Freddy.
Moe Tilden See sheriff, I got a sticky problem. My jurisdiction ends, in a sense, at the George Washington Bridge. But half the men I watch live beyond that bridge, where no one's watching.
Sheriff Freddy Heflin I'm watching.
Moe Tilden The case is closed, finished, over! Go to lunch! Go! Hey, go to lunch. Go to lunch! The case is closed. Everybody, get the fuck outta here. Get outta here! The case is fucking closed!
Figgs Don't shut me out, Ray! You found us a sweet little town. You got us the low interest, and I'm grateful. But don't forget who it was that you came to two years ago to cover your ass.
Ray Donlan Get him outta here Freddy.
Sheriff Freddy Heflin Come on.
[as he tries to pull Figgs out of the bar but is pushed away]
Figgs It's not my fault that you can't look at him! You sit in this chair with your back to 'im. You want it to go away, but I'm still here. In for a penny, in for a pound. Don't shut me out, Ray.
Figgs Look Freddy, I say it's okay to be jealous. You save this girl's life, right? From it, from risking yourself, from saving her sorry ass, you go deaf as a result.
Sheriff Freddy Heflin In one ear.
Figgs In one ear. Then you have to watch this girl you saved, this beauty queen, marries this cocksucker.
Sheriff Freddy Heflin What about Babitch?
Moe Tilden What about him? Fuck him.
Sheriff Freddy Heflin What about Donlan?
Moe Tilden Fuck him too.
Sheriff Freddy Heflin What about Joey Randone?
Moe Tilden He fell off a building. Don't you read the papers?
Moe Tilden That cupcake makes a mess and we got a case again.
Ray Donlan What brings you to our fair city?
Moe Tilden I heard there was a way of life out here. Thought I'd check it out for myself.
Ray Donlan What are we, like the Amish now?
Moe Tilden I gave you a chance to be a cop and you blew it
Sheriff Freddy Heflin I look at this town, and I don't like what I see.
Gary "Figgsy" Figgis You don't go down Broadway to get to Broadway! You zig! You zag!
[first lines]
Moe Tilden [narrating] Every precinct has its cop bar - a private club - all blue. For the 3-7 it was the Four Aces, just across the river.
Deputy Bill Geisler I don't know about Ray, but not everyone in Garrison is a murderer.
Sheriff Freddy Heflin No, they just keep their eyes closed and their mouths shut, just like me.
Sheriff Freddy Heflin How do you think this makes me look.
Ray Donlan Go home and don't think so much.
Ray Donlan See officer, in Garrison, when the car you're gonna tag has got a PDA sticker, I'd advise you to think to yourself, "Hey, that's one of the good guys. I think I'll go catch me a bad guy."
Deputy Cindy Betts If we didn't pull over P.D., there wouldn't be any violations in this town.
Ray Donlan You know the difference between men and boys? Boys bet everything on everything! Boys think every hand is a royal flush! You play cards with a man, he knows his limits.
Figgs Pretty boy Joey bettin' against the Bulls. What are you, some kind of high roller?
Joey Randone Fuck you Figgs, I had twelve points.
Figgs Against the five-time NBA champs? What kind of a bet is that? You know you night guys watch too much Oprah when you should be catching z's.
Joey Randone Uh-huh, Figgs. At least I'm not the one sniffin' my money away.
Figgs That was your inner child making a bet there, Joey. Little boy Joey with the Mets poster taped above his bed.
Joey Randone Tell you what, Figgs. Why don't you come over here, unzip me, pull out my inner child and take a bite. Bite it hard and bite it thick!
Figgs Fuck you!
Joey Randone No, fuck you!
Moe Tilden What you've got here, sheriff, is a town that scares the shit outta certain people.
Frank LaGunda You're gonna be hurtin', Freddy. You're not gonna know when, you're not gonna know where. You're gonna be hurtin'. You mark my words - I'm watchin' you!
Figgs Shut the fuck up, would ya, please? Sh - fuck!
Moe Tilden Can't do anything now! Hands are tied now!
Sheriff Freddy Heflin You people are all the same.
Figgs Two kind of people in this world: pinball people and video game people. You, Freddy, you're pinball people.
Joey Randone What the fuck, Ray? You said PDA was gonna set this guy up, with a new life and everything.
Ray Donlan You think I'm all that, huh, Joey?
Deputy Cindy Betts Are you on the job?
Jack Rucker No honey were commin' from Forest Hills. I'm John MacEnroe, that's Jimmy Conners.
Ray Donlan Freddie, I invited men - cops - good men - to live in this town. And these men make a living - they cross that bridge every day to a place where everything is upside down. Where the cop is the perp, and the perp is the victim. The only thing they did was get their families out, before it got to them. We made a place where things make sense, where you can cross the street without fear. Now you come to me with a plan, to set things right. Everyone in the city holding hands, singing "We Are the World." That's very nice, but Freddie, your plan is the plan of a boy! You read it on the back of a matchbox, without thinking! Without looking at the cards.
Leo Crasky The kid had a steering wheel lock in his hand. Your tire blew. You're fucked up and you wasted a pair of shitbags that aren't worth the hair in the crack of your ass. So you cool it with the pattycake morality, because without me, kid, those stiffs'll put you in a room where you will fuck your uncle and everything's he's built.
Detective Carson If Super Boy is alive he's the fucking plague right about now, right? You're not gonna bring that home. I mean, you don't shit where you eat, do you?
Moe Tilden I do, Carsie. I live in a house, and in it I shit and I eat.
Ray Donlan You're just a boy, Freddie.
Ray Donlan I always liked you, Murray. You just sweat too much!
Russell The guy saved five babies out in Redhook, all right?
Leo Crasky That's right, black babies. Mashed potatoes don't mean gravy.
Frank LaGunda Whaddaya gonna do, Freddy? Huh? You gonna arrest the whole town? You going to New York to take paint-by-number cop lessons? You know Ray likes you. That don't mean I'm gonna let you fuck him over. Ray Donlan gave you this job, Freddy. You forgot that? We made your sorry ass! So now you can do us a favor, huh? You can tell us where Super Boy is.
Freddy Heflin If I knew where he was he'd be in the city already.
