Gary "Figgsy" FiggisListen to me, I got a check in my pocket for $200,000. I got a chance to start my life again. I don't give a shit about this town, I don't give a shit about that town and I don't give a shit about your fucking justice. Bein' right is not a bulletproof vest, Freddy.
Moe TildenSee sheriff, I got a sticky problem. My jurisdiction ends, in a sense, at the George Washington Bridge. But half the men I watch live beyond that bridge, where no one's watching.
Jack RuckerNo honey were commin' from Forest Hills. I'm John MacEnroe, that's Jimmy Conners.
Ray DonlanFreddie, I invited men - cops - good men - to live in this town. And these men make a living - they cross that bridge every day to a place where everything is upside down. Where the cop is the perp, and the perp is the victim. The only thing they did was get their families out, before it got to them. We made a place where things make sense, where you can cross the street without fear. Now you come to me with a plan, to set things right. Everyone in the city holding hands, singing "We Are the World." That's very nice, but Freddie, your plan is the plan of a boy! You read it on the back of a matchbox, without thinking! Without looking at the cards.
Leo CraskyThe kid had a steering wheel lock in his hand. Your tire blew. You're fucked up and you wasted a pair of shitbags that aren't worth the hair in the crack of your ass. So you cool it with the pattycake morality, because without me, kid, those stiffs'll put you in a room where you will fuck your uncle and everything's he's built.
Detective CarsonIf Super Boy is alive he's the fucking plague right about now, right? You're not gonna bring that home. I mean, you don't shit where you eat, do you?
Moe TildenI do, Carsie. I live in a house, and in it I shit and I eat.
Ray DonlanI always liked you, Murray. You just sweat too much!
RussellThe guy saved five babies out in Redhook, all right?
Leo CraskyThat's right, black babies. Mashed potatoes don't mean gravy.
Frank LaGundaWhaddaya gonna do, Freddy? Huh? You gonna arrest the whole town? You going to New York to take paint-by-number cop lessons? You know Ray likes you. That don't mean I'm gonna let you fuck him over. Ray Donlan gave you this job, Freddy. You forgot that? We made your sorry ass! So now you can do us a favor, huh? You can tell us where Super Boy is.