Frank LaGunda Whaddaya gonna do, Freddy? Huh? You gonna arrest the whole town? You going to New York to take paint-by-number cop lessons? You know Ray likes you. That don't mean I'm gonna let you fuck him over. Ray Donlan gave you this job, Freddy. You forgot that? We made your sorry ass! So now you can do us a favor, huh? You can tell us where Super Boy is.

Freddy Heflin If I knew where he was he'd be in the city already.