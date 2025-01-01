Judge Griffin My fellow Judges, have we forgotten the lessons of history? However quickly these block wars can be contained, it's clear that they're becoming an epidemic. An epidemic that should be dealt with immediately. The only solution is a tougher criminal code.

Judge Silver Our situation gets worse every day. 73 citizen riots in 16 different sectors in the last 2 months alone.

Judge McGruder Violent crimes rising at 15% every quarter. If we don't increase our resources they will be inadequate in less than three years.

Judge Esposito Three years? Our resources are inadequate now!

Chief Justice Fargo My fellow council members, as a city we continue to grow, and growth is painful. 65 million people living in an area designed for no more than 20. It's not enough that they rely on us for food, clothes, water, clean air...

Judge Griffin Chief Justice, this city is in chaos! For social order we need tighter reigns! Incarceration hasn't worked as a deterrent, I say we expand execution to include lesser crimes!