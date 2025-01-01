[Judge Hershey has stopped a man for bumping his hovercar between two other vehicles]
Judge Hershey
[checking his Unicard on the system] Mr Souza, you have a suspended license. You've got 3 counts of driving under the influence...
Fuppie
[interrupting] Hey, you'd better listen! I suggest you walk away and bother somebody else!
[Judge Dredd looms up behind him]
Fuppie
When I said I have powerful friends, I mean powerful!
Judge Hershey
Not at all, Dredd, nothing I can't handle. Suspended license, 3 DUI's.
Fuppie
[smiling nervously] Uh, this is getting boring, hey... So, uh, what's the tab? Come on, how much is this gonna cost me? You name the price.
Judge Dredd
Hmmmm... Hershey, call Control for an H-wagon.
Fuppie
What? I don't believe it, you're gonna tow me?
[Dredd crosses the road, Souza and Hershey follow him]
Judge Dredd
Towing is for a first offence, this is your fourth violation, barf breath. You're a menace. How do you plead?
Fuppie
Not guilty.
[Dredd pulls out his Lawgiver gun]
Fuppie
Hey, wait a sec, what are you doing?
Lawgiver
Grenade.
Fuppie
NOOOOOO!
[Dredd aims and fires - the hovercar explodes]