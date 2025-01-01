Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Judge Dredd Judge Dredd Movie Quotes

Judge Dredd Movie Quotes

Judge Dredd I am the law!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd It's a lie! The evidence has been falsified! It's impossible! I never broke the law, I AM THE LAW!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd [icily] I should've put you down myself... personally
Rico [puzzled]
[looks to the others]
Rico You Know I never under stood that
[demanding]
Rico Why did you judge me? Why did you judge me?
Judge Dredd You killed innocent people.
Rico [abrupt] A means to an end!
Judge Dredd You started a massacre!
Rico I caused a revolution!
Judge Dredd YOU BETRAYED THE LAW!
Rico [mockingly] LAWWWWWW!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd [sentencing the Block Warlord] Mega City Municiple Code, 213: Willfull destruction of property, that's two years. Code 310: Illegal possession of assault weapons, five years. Code 457: Resisting arrest, TWENTY years!
[one of the wounded squatters jumps up to shoot Dredd, Hershey quickly shoots him]
Judge Dredd Thank you, Hershey. And code 3613... the first degree murder of a Street Judge...
Block Warlord Let me guess, life.
[he goes for his gun, but Dredd shoots him first]
Judge Dredd Death. Court's adjourned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Servo-droid Eat recycled food. It's good for the environment and okay for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ilsa [while fighting Hershey] Bitch!
Judge Hershey Judge bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd Fergie, cover the rear!
Fergie But I've never fired a gun in my life!
Judge Dredd What the hell kind of criminal are you?
Fergie A *nice* criminal!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fergie [having just escaped from being burned alive in the incinerator vent] I'm alive! I'm alive!
[notices Dredd next to him]
Fergie [disappointed] Oh, so are you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd [to a class of cadets, after shooting at a mannequin wearing the Judges' helmet and body armor] Kevlar 9 helmet and body armor. Yours, when you graduate.
[he picks up another gun]
Judge Dredd Lawgiver 2. 25 round sidearm with mission-variable voice-programmed ammunition. Signal flare.
Lawgiver Flare.
[he shoots a flare at the wall. The cadets flinch from the bright red light]
Judge Dredd Yours, *if* you graduate.
[walks over to a Lawmaster bike]
Judge Dredd Mark 4 Lawmaster, improved model. With dual onboard laser cannons, vertical takeoff and landing capability, range 500 kilometres. Men?
Technician Yes, sir.
[they switch the bike on]
Lawmaster Active.
[the bike starts to rise above the ground but then it splutters and sparks]
Lawmaster Malfunction. Malfunction. Malfunction.
[the bike drops back onto the ground as the engine stalls]
Judge Dredd Yours, if you can ever get it to work.
[the cadets laugh. Dredd doesn't]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd [Dredd rips out a sparking electrical cable from Mean Machine's mechanical arm] Mega City municipal code 4722: Illegal use of city electricity. How do you plead?
Mean Machine GRRRRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!
Judge Dredd I KNEW YOU'D SAY THAT!
[Jams the cable into Mean Machine's spine, executing him]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Narrator In the third millennium, the world changed. Climate, nations, all were in upheaval. The Earth transformed into a poisonous, scorched desert, known as "The Cursed Earth". Millions of people crowded into a few Megacities, where roving bands of street savages created violence the justice system could not control. Law, as we know it, collapsed. From the decay rose a new order, a society ruled by a new, elite force. A force with the power to dispense both justice and punishment. They were the police, jury and executioner all in one. They were the Judges.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Hershey [as her dead partner is being taken away] Damn it! I was supposed to be watching out for him.
Judge Dredd Don't blame yourself, Hershey. He made the mistake, not you.
Judge Hershey Wouldn't it feel good to have an emotion once in a while, huh?
Judge Dredd Emotions? There ought to be a law against them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd [pulling Fergie, by the mouth, out of the service robot he's been hiding in and slamming him against a wall] Mega City code 7592: Willful sabotage of a public droid. That's 6 months, citizen. Let's see your Unicard.
Fergie [nonchantly] Come on, give me a break, Judge, uh,
[looks at Dredd's badge]
Fergie Dredd. *Dredd*?
[Dredd gives a low growling Mhmm]
Fergie God!
[shrinks back into a structure]
Judge Hershey [scanning Fergie's Unicard] Ferguson, Herman. Hacker. Illegal tampering with city droids, computers, cash machines, taxi robots...
Judge Dredd And you haven't even been out of jail for 24 hours. He's habitual, Hershey. Automatic 5 year sentence. How do you plead?
Fergie [nervously] Not guilty?
Judge Dredd [leans in closer] I knew you'd say that.
Fergie [stunned] 5 years? No! No! I had no choice! They were killing each other in there!
Judge Dredd [dismissive] You could have gone out the window.
Fergie [aghast] 40 floors? It would have been suicide!
Judge Dredd [bluntly] Maybe, but it's legal.
[nods to others]
Judge Dredd Judges
[they respond yes sir]
Judge Dredd Five Years Aspen Penitentiary...
[abruptly]
Judge Dredd Case closed... Take Him Away
Fergie [to Hershey in disbelief] What?
[gets seized by the other judges]
Fergie Don't Close The Case
[protesting as he squirms]
Fergie You're Misjudging Me
[struggles in vain]
Fergie You're *Misjudging* ME
[being dragged away looks back at Hershey]
Fergie You're Not Going To Sleep Tonight
[Hershey observers him regretfully]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brisco Judge Dredd, take cover!
Judge Dredd They're firing 20 milimetre caseless flechette rounds at 300 metres. The effective lethal range is 200 metres. You're safe... so what are you doing down there, Judge Hershey?
Judge Hershey Waiting for backup.
Judge Dredd It's here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fergie What are you doing here?
Judge Dredd I was convicted of a crime. Wrongly convicted.
Fergie [laughs] Really? That's kinda weird! What are the odds? Two wrongly convicted guys sitting right next to each other?
Judge Dredd You received the sentence the law required.
Fergie Five years, just for saving my own ass? That was a mistake!
Judge Dredd The law doesn't make mistakes.
Fergie Really? Then how do you explain what happened to you? You can't, can you? Great. Mister
[mimics Dredd's voice]
Fergie "I am the law" can't. So maybe this is some kind of typo. Maybe it's a glitch. Or maybe it's poetic justice!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Griffin My fellow Judges, have we forgotten the lessons of history? However quickly these block wars can be contained, it's clear that they're becoming an epidemic. An epidemic that should be dealt with immediately. The only solution is a tougher criminal code.
Judge Silver Our situation gets worse every day. 73 citizen riots in 16 different sectors in the last 2 months alone.
Judge McGruder Violent crimes rising at 15% every quarter. If we don't increase our resources they will be inadequate in less than three years.
Judge Esposito Three years? Our resources are inadequate now!
Chief Justice Fargo My fellow council members, as a city we continue to grow, and growth is painful. 65 million people living in an area designed for no more than 20. It's not enough that they rely on us for food, clothes, water, clean air...
Judge Griffin Chief Justice, this city is in chaos! For social order we need tighter reigns! Incarceration hasn't worked as a deterrent, I say we expand execution to include lesser crimes!
Chief Justice Fargo My fellow judges, I was barely in my teens when I put on this badge. When the time comes for me to take it off, please let me do so knowing that it still stands for freedom and not for oppression.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Judge Dredd I knew you'd say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Miles Judge Dredd, we have to reconstitute the Council. We'd like you to consider first position as Chief Justice.
Judge Dredd I'm a Street Judge. And I'm very late for work.
[he walks off]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Hershey He might have been telling the truth, you know. Have you ever heard of extenuating circumstances?
Judge Dredd I've heard it all, Hershey.
Judge Hershey [sarcastically] I knew you'd say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dredd and Fergie are about to run down an incinerator vent which blasts flames every 30 seconds]
Judge Dredd Right, you ready, kid?
Fergie No!
Judge Dredd Now what's wrong?
Fergie What's wrong? Are you kidding? Did wearing that helmet all those years compress your brain? You're going to get me killed!
Judge Dredd There's a maniac loose in the city!
Fergie What a coincidence, there's one out here too!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
ABC Warrior Robot Status?
Rico Bodyguard.
ABC Warrior Robot Commander?
Rico Rico.
ABC Warrior Robot Mission?
Rico Mission?
[chuckles]
Rico We're going to war.
ABC Warrior Robot [Eagerly] WARRRRR.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fergie [outside the city walls] Dredd, there's no way in. Are you even listening to me? We can't just knock on the wall and say "Hello, Cursed Earth pizza".
Judge Dredd There is a way in. Six years ago, two refugees figured it out. The vent to the city's incinerator, there's a burst twice a minute. That means somebody could run through that tube and have 30 seconds before it flames again.
Fergie And these refugees, they made it through, right?
Judge Dredd Actually, they were roasted. But the theory's sound. Shall we?
[he walks away]
Fergie Maybe we should consider other theories? Dredd?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dredd is putting some stuff into his locker, Hershey walks up to him, quietly]
Judge Dredd [from behind his locker door] I can hear you thinking.
Judge Hershey Caught your lecture today. Is that really what you think the cadets need to hear?
Judge Dredd What I told them was the truth.
Judge Hershey Your truth, maybe. You made it sound like our lives are practically over!
Judge Dredd Don't you think parts are, Hershey?
Judge Hershey I have a personal life, I have friends.
Judge Dredd You're one of the smartest of a new breed, but you've only been on the street a year. You haven't gotten used to the isolation yet.
Judge Hershey No. No, I don't think that's right. No one should be alone all the time. I mean, is that really what it's been like for you? Haven't you... haven't you ever had a friend?
Judge Dredd Yes. Once.
Judge Hershey What happened?
[Dredd shuts his locker and walks away. Hershey follows him]
Judge Hershey Dredd? I want to know, what happened?
Judge Dredd I judged him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Squatter 2 That's Judge Dredd, man!
Block Warlord Hey, you wanna be afraid of somebody, be afraid of ME!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Geiger gives Rico the package he ordered. The case slides open to reveal a Lawgiver gun. Rico reaches to pick it up]
Geiger No, wait a second! Don't touch it.
Rico Why not?
Geiger Well, that's a Lawgiver. That's programed to only recognise a Judge's hand. You touch that, it'll take your arm off!
[Rico grabs the gun and points it in Geiger's face. The gun has accepted his grip]
Rico Gee, how do you like that? I must be a Judge.
[he shoots Geiger]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dredd and Fergie escape from the Hall of Justice on a faulty Lawmaster flying motorbike. They plummet hundreds of feet but the malfunctioning bike comes to life just before they're about to hit the ground and they manage to fly away]
Fergie Dredd, you may want to wash this seat after we get off the bike.
[Dredd glares at him in disgust and grumbles EWW]
Fergie Sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico You want fear? I'm the fear. You want chaos? I'm the chaos. You want a new beginning? Here...
[knocks a bust statue off it's plinth]
Rico I am the new beginning!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico Why are you here? Have you come for another chat?
Warden Miller Just a short one, I'm afraid. Duty calls.
Rico Ah, duty. Keeping these parasites here, at the public's expense.
Warden Miller Yeah. You especially.
Rico I don't cost anything. I'm a ghost. And we're both prisoners here. You're behind your desk and I'm behind this.
[he indicates the forcefield surrounding his prison cell]
Rico What a clever reward from Fargo. I mean, considering the services.
Warden Miller When you start killing innocent people, Rico, you went beyond service.
Rico The innocent exist only until they inevitably become perpetrators. Guilt and innocence is a matter of timing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico I'm the only one who ever loved you.
Judge Dredd I'll be the judge of that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ilsa He looks a lot like you.
Rico He is a lot like me.
Judge Dredd I am nothing like you.
Rico The only difference between us, Joseph, is you destroyed your life to embrace the law. And l destroyed the law to embrace life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico [noticing a huge robot in Geiger's shop] I thought they destroyed all these ABC warriors during the last war.
Geiger Well, you can still collect 'em, as long as they're non-functioning. Like my wife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Warden Miller [after giving Rico his package - a small box] What is it?
Rico It's an ancient puzzle that contains the meaning of life.
Warden Miller [laughs] So tell me, Rico, what is the meaning of life?
[Rico converts the box into a gun and points it at the Warden's throat]
Rico It ends.
[he shoots the Warden in the throat]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Fergie has just returned to Mega City One from Aspen Penal Colony. A riot is taking place]
Fergie [shrugs] It's better than prison.
[a projectile is chucked at him, he dodges and flinches]
Fergie Jesus Christ
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Justice Fargo The blind lady.
Judge Dredd Who is she, sir?
Chief Justice Fargo Justice before your time. We should never have taken justice out of her hands.
Judge Dredd You put order to chaos, sir.
Chief Justice Fargo Yes, we solved many problems, but created many more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd The legendary Angel family. Cursed Earth pirates, murderers, scavengers, and of course, scumbags.
Fergie Oh, that'll win 'em over.
Judge Dredd [to Pa Angel] Did I leave something out, Pa?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd [Mean Machine points his robotic arm, which has multiple blades on the end, at Dredd] Does that come with a fork, handsome?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fergie Hallelujah, brother!
Pa Angel Wait a minute. Can it be? Can it be that from the city of the fallen we have one of the faithful?
Fergie Amen, brother! Praise the Lord! I'm a believer!
Judge Dredd Fergie, don't do it!
Pa Angel It sounds like we have a believer in the gallery. Cut him down.
[Fergie's arms are released from the ropes that have been holding him above the ground]
Judge Dredd Fergie, you're making a big mistake.
Fergie Well, Dredd, maybe the law doesn't make mistakes, but I'm free and you're toast!
Judge Dredd Actually, you're toast. I forgot to mention it. Your new friends, they're cannibals.
Pa Angel Fresh meat. Prepare the supplicant for sacrifice.
Fergie No, wait. You can't eat me! I've got eczema! I've got warts! I've had gonorrhoea! Eat Dredd, he works out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico [after blowing away the council with a Lawgiver gun] Now who says politics is boring?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd You let me judge my own brother? You never told me sir!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico [points all around him]
[exclaims]
Rico I BETRAYED THIS? Your Councils Experiment... WHICH FAILED... In You! I was your brother, your blood, your friend. Who betrayed who? When are you going to stop being a goddamn slave and grow up?
[snorts]
Rico That's your birthright, that's your family. I'm your family,
[close to tears]
Rico I'm the only family you ever had. Now choose!
Judge Dredd The best thing you can do is kill me.
Rico Why?
Judge Dredd Because it's your only chance... brother.
[looks close to breaking down but instead becomes enraged]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Judge Hershey has stopped a man for bumping his hovercar between two other vehicles]
Judge Hershey [checking his Unicard on the system] Mr Souza, you have a suspended license. You've got 3 counts of driving under the influence...
Fuppie [interrupting] Hey, you'd better listen! I suggest you walk away and bother somebody else!
[Judge Dredd looms up behind him]
Fuppie When I said I have powerful friends, I mean powerful!
Judge Dredd Are we having a problem here, Hershey?
Judge Hershey Not at all, Dredd, nothing I can't handle. Suspended license, 3 DUI's.
Fuppie [smiling nervously] Uh, this is getting boring, hey... So, uh, what's the tab? Come on, how much is this gonna cost me? You name the price.
Judge Dredd Hmmmm... Hershey, call Control for an H-wagon.
Fuppie What? I don't believe it, you're gonna tow me?
[Dredd crosses the road, Souza and Hershey follow him]
Judge Dredd Towing is for a first offence, this is your fourth violation, barf breath. You're a menace. How do you plead?
Fuppie Not guilty.
Judge Dredd I knew you'd say that.
[Dredd pulls out his Lawgiver gun]
Fuppie Hey, wait a sec, what are you doing?
Judge Dredd Grenade.
Lawgiver Grenade.
Fuppie NOOOOOO!
[Dredd aims and fires - the hovercar explodes]
Judge Dredd Happy motoring.
Judge Hershey Subtle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pa Angel [his son has just shot down a prison transport aircraft] By a blast of God they perish, and by a breath of His nostrils are they consumed. Hallelujah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Griffin [holding up the Mega City One Book of Law, like a bible, while passing a sentence] As it is written.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Griffin [has just sentenced Judge Dredd to life imprisonment] Let the betrayal of the Law be taken from our court. May his armor be taken from him, and all of his garb of justice. Let him be stricken from our hearts and our memories, forever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fergie We're a team. Granted, you do most of the work, but we're still a team.
Judge Dredd I'll handle it, kid.
Fergie I bring you luck.
Judge Dredd Luck?
Judge Hershey You are still alive, Dredd.
Judge Dredd Hmm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico Send in the clones.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dredd and Fergie have sneaked into the Hall of Justice. Dredd has just knocked out a Judge]
Fergie Hey, why are you taking off his clothes?
[distastefully]
Fergie We don't have time for this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Dredd and Fergie are about to run down an incinerator vent, which blasts fire every 30 seconds]
Fergie Great time l'm having. The shuttle crash, Cursed Earth, cannibals, and now a fireball up my ass! This is all your fault!
Judge Dredd My fault?
Fergie Yes!
Judge Dredd You care to explain that, citizen?
Fergie If you hadn't arrested me, I wouldn't be here in the first place. Hey, Dredd, what don't you just kill me now?
[they pin themselves against the wall as the vent releases another burst of fire]
Fergie That's it! I'm through schlepping. I'm gonna stay here until I'm caught or until you apologize!
Judge Dredd The law can't apologize!
Fergie That's just it, you're not the law anymore. Now apologize. I think I deserve that.
Judge Dredd [humbly] I've never apologized...
[another burst of fire from the vent]
Judge Dredd NOW RUN!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Justice Fargo So, tell me, seven summary executions. Were they necessary?
Judge Dredd Unavoidable, sir.
Chief Justice Fargo Unavoidable.
Judge Dredd Life doesn't mean much to some people anymore. You'd see that if you weren't always...
Chief Justice Fargo If I weren't what?
Judge Dredd Always at the academy, sir.
Chief Justice Fargo Oh, don't you mean, at the academy, wiping cadets' asses? That's what they say in the squad room, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Dredd [to a class of cadets, after demonstrating the Judges' body armor, Lawgiver gun and Lawmaster motorcycle] All of these things you see here are toys. At the end of the day, when you're all alone in the dark, the only thing that counts is this.
[holds up the Mega City One Book of Law, which resembles a bible]
Judge Dredd The law.
[he slams the book down]
Judge Dredd And you will be alone, when you swear to uphold these ideals. For most of us, there's only death in the streets. For the few of us that survive to old age, the proud loneliness of the Long Walk. A walk that every Judge must take outside these city walls into the unknown of the Cursed Earth. And there spend your last remaining days taking law to the lawless. This is what it means to be a Judge. This is the commitment I expect. Class dismissed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Griffin enters his office to find the ABC Warrior robot and Rico waiting for him]
Rico Chief Justice Griffin.
[giggles]
Rico It's got a nice ring to it.
Judge Griffin [grimly] We had to get rid of Vartis... he found out about Janus... we could've used Dredd
Rico [leaps to his feet]
[yelling]
Rico FORGET DREDD...
[quiets down]
Rico There Is No Dredd... Let Me Tell You About Dredd... He Worships The Law... He Would've Gone Your Way... And Then He Would Found Out... YOUR PISSING ON IT
[grumbles]
Rico Let's See How He Likes Freezing His Ass Off In Aspen? Let's See How He Likes... TO BE ME?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the ABC Warrior robot blows away a group of Judges and then looks to Rico for approval]
Rico [smoking a cigar] M'boy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Hershey [looking at a photo of Dredd as a baby] I can't believe you were ever a baby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Judge Hershey Feels good to be human, don't you think?
Judge Dredd I knew you'd say that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Judge Hershey Olmeyer, you stupid futz!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Squatter Holy drokk!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico You left the DNA in there for over 30 years, sooner or later somebody's gonna clean out the fridge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pa Angel [introducing his third son, a hideously disfigured man with cybernetic body parts] And this here is Mean. We had to make some alterations when he was a child. Well, the Cursed Earth's a tough place on young folks.
[turns the dial on Mean's metal skull]
Pa Angel I now have him set on '1'. I don't suggest you make him angry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[a ceremony is held as Chief Justice Fargo is taking "the long walk" out of Mega City One and into the Cursed Earth]
Female Cadet Let his name be recorded in every place of honor. Let him take the law he served so well to those who have it not. Let him be written in our hearts and our memories forever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Junior Angel Let me kill him, Pa, I want his ears!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
The Toxic Avenger
The Toxic Avenger
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Kolbasa
Kolbasa
2025, Russia, Comedy
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Let's Play in the Woods
Let's Play in the Woods
2024, Mexico, Horror
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more